Some Eastern NC counties are canceling their 4th of July fireworks shows

Reader's Digest

There won't be fireworks shows in at least two counties in Eastern NC for 4th of July this year.

Franklin County and Wilson County decided to cancel their shows this year after fireworks were destroyed in an explosion earlier this month. Swansboro in Onslow County decided to cancel their show as well.

The explosion happened on June 10 on a farm in Lenoir County. The owner, Randy Herring, was trying to put out a fire when firefighters arrived on the scene. The fire spread to the fireworks stored away and they detonated. The building's owner was killed and three firefighters were injured in the explosion. The three firefighters were taken to the hospital to treat their injuries.

The fireworks were stored in a storage container for the fireworks show on Fourth of July. Organizers said they were unable to find replacements in time for the show. The incident destroyed many fireworks that were supposed to be used in shows across North Carolina.

This fireworks event would have been the first show since the Covid-19 pandemic. The last two years have been canceled due to the pandemic.

Swansboro stated that even though their fireworks will not take place, they will offer live music between 6 - 10 p.m. at the pavilion.

The City of Raleigh will still be holding their fireworks show at Dix Park as planned this year and sponsored by ABC11. The event will feature live music, lawn games, and fireworks. If you are unable to attend, you can watch it live on TV starting at 9 p.m.