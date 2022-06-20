Mexican Restaurants to try in Virginia Beach, VA

Gringo's Taqueria

It's Taco Tuesday and you are wondering which Mexican restaurants to go to in Virginia Beach. There are many Mexican restaurants in Virginia Beach that are all unique in their own way. Try out these Mexican restaurants during your visit to Virginia Beach, VA.

Side Street Cantina

This little restaurant is tucked away just off the Boardwalk and could be easy to miss. Don't be fooled by the appearance, because it is so lively on the inside. The décor is colorful and vibrant. They offer live music and delicious specials. Their drink menu is extensive and they have a variety of margaritas to choose from.

Pelon's Baja Grill

After a long day out at the beach, you may want to try the Baja-style fish tacos at this restaurant near the Boardwalk. Order a side of creamy queso or fresh guacamole to complement your fish tacos. Kick back with the spicy pineapple margarita or their house margarita.

Gringo's Taqueria

Try out this award-winning Mexican restaurant that uses fresh ingredients for their entrees. Try their Baja fish or shrimp tacos with their homemade habanero cream sauce. Your taste buds will surely go for a ride with the habanero sauce. If you aren't into fish, they offer chicken, pork, and veggie tacos.

Plaza Azteca

Try out this warm and welcoming restaurant with the whole family or your coworkers. If you are with your significant other, then try out the sizzling fajitas for two. You for sure won't leave this restaurant hungry. Order their fresh table side guacamole and savor in the creamy fresh flavors.