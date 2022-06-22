Workout Apps to try in 2022

NBC News

Disclaimer. I do not work for any of these companies. These recommendations are based off research and people can choose to use them as they wish.

With no end in sight to the rising gas prices, people are driving less often. Do you have a gym membership that you pay $50 a month or more for? You may be interested in reducing your costs by working out at home. Try these workout apps that you can do conveniently from your home. Most of these apps don't require equipment to get started. Don't wait for the new year to start your resolutions. It's never too late in the year to start a healthy lifestyle.

Les Mills

Try out this app with their 30 day free trial or the $4 for 4 week promotion. You get unlimited access to over 1,500 workouts (strength, cardio, yoga, martial arts, cycling, core, and more). They have different programs for each part of the body you want to target. Groove to their body jam if you want to change things up and learn new dance moves. You can purchase equipment from their store, but it is pricey. Amazon sells similar types of equipment for cheaper if you are on a budget. Once your trial ends, you will be charged monthly or annually.

Madbarz

This is a free app that you can download from the play store. You can upgrade to premium every 3 months or annually. The premium includes a nutrition guide to help you achieve the results you are looking for and living a healthy lifestyle. Over time, the app will gradually increase your reps as you get stronger and build more muscle.

Beachbody on Demand

With this program you can have access to over 75 programs. You will also have access to nutrition plans and recipes to cook at home. Beachbody on demand is a well-rounded app that helps you see results with consistent use.

FiiT

Start out with a 7 day free trial and test the waters with this app. This app offers high intensity HIT workouts to test your body's limits. Once you finish your free trial, you can opt for a monthly or annual price with unlimited workouts.