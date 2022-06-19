Restaurants to take Dad in Jacksonville, NC

The Business Journals

Father's day is coming up and you may be wondering where you can take your dad for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Jacksonville, NC has many restaurants to choose from, no matter what your dad is in the mood for.

Mission BBQ

Come support your local heroes and veterans by dining at Mission BBQ. You can choose from pulled pork, brisket, salmon, and pulled chicken. They have a variety of sides you can choose from as well as seasonal desserts. Each table is stocked with several different kinds of BBQ sauces. Try each flavor and indulge. If you like the BBQ sauce enough, you can purchase bottles from the counter to take home with you! Purchase the American Heroes cup and they will donate the proceeds to a charity supporting national military charities and local first responders. The next time you visit Mission BBQ with your American Heroes cup, you can get a $0.99 refill.

The Kettle Diner

If you want to take your father out for breakfast, then you may want to try the Kettle Diner. They are a casual diner that has been serving food since 2001. You can order breakfast all day at this restaurant. Plenty of options to order from that would please the whole family.

Ducks Grille & Bar

Ducks is a lively and casual restaurant that your dad will enjoy. The restaurant may not look like much on the outside, but it has nice décor on the inside. They serve a variety of food, including sandwiches, burgers, pasta, and seafood. If you plan to visit them again in the future, check their event schedules. They host events such as dueling piano night and DJ Dance parties.

Marrakesh Mediterranean Cuisine

The dishes here are as equally stunning as the beautiful décor at this restaurant. Marrakesh is a family owned restaurant serving Mediterranean cuisine since 2010. Try their kabobs or lamb and enjoy the ambiance of this restaurant. Finish off your meal with the baklava to satisfy your sweet tooth.