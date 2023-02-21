10 Waterfall Travel Destinations

The United States is home to many stunning waterfalls, ranging from towering cascades to gentle streams. Here are ten popular waterfalls in the US, in no particular order:

Niagara Falls, New York: Perhaps the most famous waterfall in the US, Niagara Falls is actually a group of three waterfalls that straddle the US-Canada border. The falls are massive, with the highest, Horseshoe Falls, reaching over 165 feet. Yosemite Falls, California: Located in Yosemite National Park, Yosemite Falls is the highest waterfall in North America, with a total drop of 2,425 feet. Visitors can view the falls from various hiking trails and viewpoints throughout the park. Multnomah Falls, Oregon: This two-tiered waterfall is one of the most visited natural attractions in Oregon, with a drop of 620 feet. Visitors can access a viewing platform at the base of the falls or hike to the top for a bird's eye view. Havasu Falls, Arizona: Located within the Grand Canyon, Havasu Falls is famous for its turquoise blue water and stunning surrounding landscape. The falls are accessible only by hiking or helicopter. Bridalveil Fall, California: Another waterfall in Yosemite National Park, Bridalveil Fall drops 620 feet and is known for its misty spray, which often creates rainbows in the sunlight. Palouse Falls, Washington: This waterfall in eastern Washington drops 198 feet into a canyon, surrounded by stunning basalt cliffs. Visitors can hike to the falls or view them from a designated overlook. Ruby Falls, Tennessee: Located deep within Lookout Mountain in Tennessee, Ruby Falls is an underground waterfall that drops 145 feet. Visitors can take a guided tour of the cave system to see the falls and other unique rock formations. Shoshone Falls, Idaho: Located on the Snake River in southern Idaho, Shoshone Falls is sometimes called the "Niagara of the West" for its height and power. The falls drop 212 feet and are accessible via a park with hiking trails and viewpoints. Taughannock Falls, New York: Located in Taughannock Falls State Park in upstate New York, Taughannock Falls drops 215 feet into a gorge. Visitors can access the falls via a short hike or view them from overlooks within the park. Cumberland Falls, Kentucky: Known as the "Niagara of the South," Cumberland Falls drops 68 feet and is known for its "moonbow," a rainbow that appears in the mist during full moon nights. Visitors can access the falls via a trail or take a guided tour

These are just a few of the many stunning waterfalls in the US. Be sure to check with local authorities for any access restrictions or safety precautions before visiting.