6 Travel Destinations for Star-Gazing

The United States has a variety of great locations for stargazing due to its vast areas of natural wilderness, lack of light pollution, and clear skies. Here are some of the best places to see the night sky in the US:

Mauna Kea, Hawaii: This dormant volcano is home to some of the world's most advanced telescopes, and it's also an incredible place to stargaze. At over 13,000 feet above sea level, the air is clear and dry, making it ideal for observing the night sky. Death Valley, California: With its vast stretches of desert and limited light pollution, Death Valley is an excellent place for stargazing. Visitors can take a guided tour with a ranger, or simply set up their own telescope and enjoy the view. Cherry Springs State Park, Pennsylvania: This park in north-central Pennsylvania is known for its dark skies and lack of light pollution, making it one of the best places in the eastern US for stargazing. It even has an observatory that offers public programs and star parties. Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona: The Grand Canyon is not only a breathtaking natural wonder by day, but it's also an ideal place to view the night sky. The park offers regular astronomy programs, and visitors can bring their own telescopes to set up in designated stargazing areas. Big Bend National Park, Texas: This remote park in west Texas is one of the best places in the US for stargazing due to its low light pollution and dry climate. The park offers ranger-led astronomy programs, and visitors can also attend the annual "Star Party" event, which brings together amateur astronomers from around the country. Acadia National Park, Maine: Located on the coast of Maine, Acadia National Park is one of the best places on the east coast to see the stars. The park offers ranger-led stargazing programs and has several designated stargazing areas, including the summit of Cadillac Mountain.

These are just a few of the many great places to stargaze in the US. Be sure to check the weather forecast and moon phase before you go, and bring warm clothing and a red flashlight to preserve your night vision.