Eight Alaskan National Parks

Milky Way At Night Photo by Pixabay

Alaska is the largest state in the United States, located in the far north of the North American continent. It is known for its scenic natural beauty, including glaciers, fjords, and forests, as well as abundant wildlife such as grizzly bears, moose, and caribou. Alaska is also rich in oil and minerals, and the oil industry is a major part of the state's economy. The state capital is Juneau, which is only accessible by boat or plane. Anchorage is the largest city in Alaska and a hub for transportation and commerce.

Lake Clark National Park

Lake Clark National Park and Preserve is a protected area located in Southcentral Alaska, USA. It covers over 4 million acres of land and encompasses a diverse range of landscapes, including glaciers, volcanoes, wild rivers, and pristine lakes. It is home to a variety of wildlife, including bears, moose, caribou, and salmon, as well as various bird species. The park also has a rich cultural history, with long-standing connections to the local indigenous communities. Outdoor recreational activities in the park include fishing, hunting, kayaking, and hiking. Lake Clark offers scenic beauty and opportunities for remote wilderness experiences.

Denali National Park

Denali National Park is a wilderness reserve located in Interior Alaska, USA. It covers over 6 million acres and is home to North America's highest peak, Mount Denali (also known as Mount McKinley), which stands at 20,310 feet. The park is renowned for its diverse wildlife, including grizzly bears, wolves, caribou, and Dall sheep. Visitors can take guided tours, go on backcountry expeditions, or simply enjoy scenic drives and hikes in the park. The park also has a historic background, with the indigenous Athabascan people having long-standing cultural connections to the land. Denali National Park offers a unique and rugged wilderness experience, with opportunities for wildlife viewing, mountaineering, and backcountry exploration.

Scenic View of Frozen Lake Against Blue Sky Photo by Pixabay

Gates of the Arctic National Park

Gates of the Arctic National Park and Preserve is a protected wilderness area located in northern Alaska, USA. It covers over 8 million acres and is one of the largest national parks in the country. It is characterized by its remote and rugged wilderness, with no roads or designated trails, and is only accessible by floatplane or on foot. The park is home to a variety of wildlife, including grizzly bears, caribou, and Dall sheep, and offers opportunities for backcountry exploration, wilderness camping, and mountaineering. The park also has cultural significance, with a long history of human habitation and use by indigenous Alaskan communities. Gates of the Arctic offers a true wilderness experience, with rugged and remote landscapes and opportunities for adventure and self-reliance.

Wrangell-St. Elias National Park

Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve is a protected wilderness area located in southern Alaska, USA. It covers over 13 million acres, making it one of the largest national parks in the country. The park is known for its diverse landscapes, including glaciers, snow-capped peaks, and wild rivers, as well as its rich cultural and mining history. The park is home to a variety of wildlife, including bears, moose, caribou, and Dall sheep, and offers opportunities for backcountry exploration, mountaineering, and fishing. The park also has strong cultural connections to the indigenous Athabascan and Tlingit people. Wrangell-St. Elias offers a unique wilderness experience, with vast landscapes, rich cultural and natural history, and opportunities for adventure and remote exploration.

Glacier Bay National Park

Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve is a protected wilderness area located in southeastern Alaska, USA. It covers over 3 million acres and is known for its stunning glaciers, as well as its rich marine and terrestrial wildlife. The park is home to a variety of marine mammals, including humpback whales, sea lions, and porpoises, as well as a diverse array of bird species. Visitors can take boat tours or kayak expeditions to see the glaciers and wildlife or enjoy scenic hikes and backcountry camping. The park also has a rich cultural history, with strong connections to the indigenous Tlingit people. Glacier Bay offers a unique wilderness experience, with stunning glaciers and abundant wildlife, and opportunities for marine and terrestrial exploration.

Snow Capped Mountain next to Lake Under Blue Sky Photo by Errin Casano

Katmai National Park

Katmai National Park and Preserve is a protected wilderness area located in southwestern Alaska, USA. It covers over 4 million acres and is known for its abundant wildlife, including brown bears and salmon, as well as its stunning landscapes, including the Valley of Ten Thousand Smokes, a volcanic ash-filled valley. The park is a popular destination for bear viewing and fishing, as well as scenic flights, boat tours, and backcountry expeditions. It also has a rich cultural history, with strong connections to the indigenous Alutiiq people. Katmai offers a unique wilderness experience, with abundant wildlife, volcanic landscapes, and opportunities for bear viewing and fishing.

Kenai Fjords National Park

Kenai Fjords National Park is a protected wilderness area located in southern Alaska, USA. It covers over 670,000 acres and is known for its stunning fjords, glaciers, and wildlife, including orcas, humpback whales, and sea otters. Visitors can take boat tours or kayak expeditions to see the fjords and wildlife or enjoy scenic hikes and backcountry camping. The park also has a rich cultural history, with strong connections to the indigenous Alutiiq people. Kenai Fjords offers a unique wilderness experience, with stunning fjords, glaciers, abundant marine wildlife, and opportunities for marine and terrestrial exploration.

Kobuk Valley National Park

Kobuk Valley National Park is a protected wilderness area located in northwestern Alaska, USA. It covers over 1.7 million acres and is known for its unique sand dunes, the largest in North America, as well as its abundant wildlife, including caribou and grizzly bears. The park is a popular destination for backcountry exploration, including backpacking and wilderness camping, as well as scenic flights. The park also has cultural significance, with a long history of human use by indigenous Alaskan communities, including the Iñupiaq and Koyukon Athabascan people. Kobuk Valley offers a unique wilderness experience, with vast sand dunes, abundant wildlife, and opportunities for backcountry exploration and cultural discovery.