Three Lesser Known California National Parks

CA Photo by Luwellyn Punahele

Pinnacles National Park is located in central California and was established as a national park in 2013. It is known for its unique rock formations, scenic vistas, and diverse plant and animal life. Here are some highlights of the park:

Geology: The park is named after its towering rock spires and steep cliffs that were formed from volcanic activity millions of years ago. The rock formations are a popular destination for rock climbing and offer a unique and dramatic landscape. Wildlife: Pinnacles National Park is home to a diverse array of wildlife, including rare and endangered species such as the California condor and the giant golden regal moth. Hiking trails provide opportunities to see these and other animals in their natural habitat. Hiking: With over 30 miles of hiking trails, the park offers a variety of options for hikers of all levels. From easy, scenic walks to challenging backcountry treks, there is something for everyone. Cave exploration: The park features two unique caves, the Balconies Cave and the Bear Gulch Cave, that offer visitors the chance to explore a subterranean world. Guided tours are available and visitors are encouraged to bring flashlights and be prepared for a strenuous hike. Stargazing: With low levels of light pollution, Pinnacles National Park offers exceptional stargazing opportunities. Visitors can enjoy the night sky and see stars, planets, and constellations that are not visible in many other places.

Whether you are looking for adventure, relaxation, or simply to experience the beauty of nature, Pinnacles National Park is a must-visit destination for anyone traveling to California.

Lassen Volcanic National Park is located in northern California and was established in 1916. It is known for its volcanic landscapes, hot springs, and diverse plant and animal life. Here are some highlights of the park:

Volcanic activity: The park is home to several active volcanic features, including Lassen Peak, which last erupted in 1915. Visitors can see steam vents, fumaroles, and other evidence of ongoing volcanic activity. Hiking: With over 150 miles of hiking trails, the park offers a variety of options for hikers of all levels. From easy, scenic walks to challenging backcountry treks, there is something for everyone. Hot springs: The park is home to several hot springs, including Boiling Springs Lake and Bumpass Hell, that provides a unique and relaxing way to experience the park. Visitors can soak in the warm, soothing waters and enjoy the beauty of the surrounding landscape. Wildlife: The park is home to a variety of wildlife, including black bears, mountain lions, and a wide range of bird species. Hiking trails provide opportunities to see these and other animals in their natural habitat. Scenic drives: The park features several scenic drives, including the Lassen Volcanic National Park Highway, which provides stunning views of the park's volcanic landscapes and offers easy access to many of the park's attractions.

Whether you are looking for adventure, relaxation, or simply to experience the beauty of nature, Lassen Volcanic National Park is a must-visit destination for anyone traveling to northern California

Channel Islands National Park is located off the coast of Southern California and encompasses five of the eight Channel Islands. It was established in 1980 and is known for its stunning natural beauty, rich cultural history, and diverse wildlife. Here are some highlights of the park:

Wildlife: The park is home to over 2,000 plant and animal species, many of which are found nowhere else in the world. From seals and sea lions to whales, dolphins, and a variety of bird species, the park provides a habitat for a wide range of wildlife. Cultural history: The Chumash people lived on the islands for thousands of years, and the park offers a chance to learn about their rich cultural heritage. Visitors can see Chumash rock art, artifacts, and other evidence of their presence on the islands. Hiking: With over 150 miles of hiking trails, the park offers a variety of options for hikers of all levels. From easy, scenic walks to challenging backcountry treks, there is something for everyone. Scuba diving: The park's clear waters and rich marine life make it a popular destination for scuba diving and snorkeling. Visitors can explore underwater caves, and kelp forests, and see a variety of marine animals up close. Camping: The park offers camping opportunities on four of the five islands, providing a unique and memorable way to experience the park. Campers can spend the night surrounded by stunning natural beauty and the sounds of the ocean.

Whether you are looking for adventure, relaxation, or simply to experience the beauty of nature, Channel Islands National Park is a must-visit destination for anyone traveling to Southern California.