Hiking Fay Canyon in Sedona, Arizona

Are you looking for a trail with beautiful red rock views, is family-friendly, and appropriate for all skill levels? Fay Canyon Trail in Sedona, Arizona may be the perfect spot to take your family to cool off this fall!

The Fay Canyon Trailhead begins across the street from the main parking lot on Boynton Pass Road. The parking lot is decently sized, with a single vault toilet, and access to other nearby trailheads.

To get to the trailhead you must first cross the street, it may be a little hard to see, but there are signs and maps at the parking lot!

Fay Canyon Trailhead Melanie Routhe

Fay Canyon Parking Lot Melanie Routhe

This hike is dog-friendly and appropriate for all skill levels. Most of the ground is a very soft sediment, however, there are some areas that are much rockier and appropriate footwear is advised. There is very little elevation gain or descent along the trail. The trail follows an old creek bed, and is surrounded by trees providing much more shade than other hiking trails nearby.

As you continue along the trail, approximately 0.5 miles in, you come to a natural arch that can be observed at a distance.

Fay Canyon Arch Melanie Routhe

You will get to see many views of beautiful Red Rocks as you hike through the canyon!

Melanie Routhe

Melanie Routhe

As you reach the end of the trail at approximately 1 mile in, you are able to see this jaw dropping landmark where you can sit for awhile and rest before you head back!

Melanie Routhe

Length of Trail: 2.3 miles

Elevation Gain: 193 ft

Rating: Easy and Dog Friendly

Popularity: Moderately Trafficked

If you would like to check out this hike in action please check out the link below!

Hiking Fay Canyon Video

As always, please practicing trail and park etiquette, pack in and pack out, and do your best to preserve the park so that people and wildlife may enjoy it for many years to come.