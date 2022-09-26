Hiking Fay Canyon in Sedona, Arizona

Are you looking for a trail with beautiful red rock views, is family-friendly, and appropriate for all skill levels? Fay Canyon Trail in Sedona, Arizona may be the perfect spot to take your family to cool off this fall!
The Fay Canyon Trailhead begins across the street from the main parking lot on Boynton Pass Road. The parking lot is decently sized, with a single vault toilet, and access to other nearby trailheads.
To get to the trailhead you must first cross the street, it may be a little hard to see, but there are signs and maps at the parking lot!
This hike is dog-friendly and appropriate for all skill levels. Most of the ground is a very soft sediment, however, there are some areas that are much rockier and appropriate footwear is advised. There is very little elevation gain or descent along the trail. The trail follows an old creek bed, and is surrounded by trees providing much more shade than other hiking trails nearby.
As you continue along the trail, approximately 0.5 miles in, you come to a natural arch that can be observed at a distance.
You will get to see many views of beautiful Red Rocks as you hike through the canyon!
As you reach the end of the trail at approximately 1 mile in, you are able to see this jaw dropping landmark where you can sit for awhile and rest before you head back!
Length of Trail: 2.3 miles
Elevation Gain: 193 ft
Rating: Easy and Dog Friendly
Popularity: Moderately Trafficked
If you would like to check out this hike in action please check out the link below!
As always, please practicing trail and park etiquette, pack in and pack out, and do your best to preserve the park so that people and wildlife may enjoy it for many years to come.
