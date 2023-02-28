Cleveland, OH

Marcus Smith Talks New Song, Residency at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Working with Asher Roth, and More

Meikhel Philogene

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=300goA_0l1oyvYj00
Photo byAmber Patrick

Marcus Smith is a rapper and singer-songwriter born and raised in Cleveland, OH. After fifteen years in Hip-Hop bands Black & Broke and SANKURO, Marcus Smith is now navigating the music scene as a solo artist. Marcus Smith is a self-taught multi-instrumentalist. Starting with piano when he was fourteen, he learned a new instrument each summer for five years including guitar, bass, ukulele, and drums.

After a musician residency at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and a feature on multi-platinum artist Asher Roth’s album in 2021, Marcus Smith is currently working on his sophomore solo album, "Unique Mélange," set to release in 2023. With his backing band, The Rapscallions, Marcus Smith is known to put on a heck of a live performance!

With his single, “Day After Day,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Marcus Smith. Read below to learn more about Marcus Smith, the story behind his single, and what’s to come.

Hi Marcus Smith! Let’s start with how did you get your artist name?

So, my parents gave me the middle name, Marcus, when I was born. It's my father’s middle name and my older brother’s first name.

What city are you from and where are you based now?

Born and raised in beautiful Cleveland, Ohio, and that’s where I’m currently based.

At what point in your life did you decide to pursue a career in music? How did you get started?

I decided pretty early on that I wanted to do music. I think it was around 8th grade. My English teacher, at the time, gave a lesson on poetry, and I fell in love with the art of words. I loved Weird Al as a kid and decided I would start writing parodies of my own. Those turned into writing my own music. So, I believe it was around middle school that I really decided, “This is what I want to do.” And now, I don’t know if I know how to do anything else.

Has your upbringing played a role in shaping who you are and defining your sound today? If so, how?

Absolutely, my stepfather was a local artist around town, so I grew up with music in the house 24/7. That was great because it exposed me to so many diverse artists that most people never discover and who really shaped how I write and perform music: Earth, Wind, & Fire, Steely Dan, The Entire Jackson Family’s collective bodies of work, Beastie Boys, and the list goes on...

How would you describe your sound to readers who may not be familiar with you?

My style is best described as a perfect blend of Hip-Hop, Rock, Funk, and Soul. I want to be the first name that comes to mind when you think of rapping guitarists.

Do you have any hobbies outside of music? What do you do to stay creative?

I’m a filmmaker as well. Screenwriting is how I take a break from songwriting and vice versa. I also went to college for culinary arts, studying to become a personal chef. While it isn’t what I prefer to do as a career, I do enjoy cooking at home or for family and friends.

Who are some of your main musical influences?

My biggest influences are Childish Gambino and Lenny Kravitz. Gym Class Heroes, Asher Roth, and Bruno Mars are huge influences as well. I also listen to a lot of Beatles to study the simplistic intricacies of their work.

What are some of your future music career goals?

My biggest goal is to finish and release my sophomore album titled, 'Unique Mélange.' Its a body of work that I’ve been working on since 2020. I’m super proud of it and can’t wait for the world to hear that soon!

Long term, I just want to continue making the music I enjoy, working with talented artists from around the world, working with more of my musical heroes, and getting better at my craft everyday.

Now onto your release, 'Day After Day.' What inspired this song?

This song felt like a way to leave my past behind me. When it came to writing 'Day After Day,' I was in a state of songwriter’s block and had really been focusing on writing a feature film. I got the hook from my youngest brother who writes and sings, under the name KAS, who was working on the song with our dad. He sent it to me to give feedback and my feedback was 'I need this song.' I heard the composition in my head almost instantly. I recruited my touring band, The Rapscallions, to hit the studio with me, and the rest is history!

What is 'Day After Day' about in your own words?

This song is about not dwelling on the past and looking forward to the future. To me, it was a way to break out of my rut as well.

What is your favorite lyric in “Day After Day” and why?

'No matter the setbacks and steps back, I just gotta press on/

Used to wear my failures like a jacket, now its less on/

Yes I’m, resilient and brilliant as no other/

My grandmother’s child ain’t raise no suckas/'

I love that lyric because it opens the verse and sets the tone of the song. I’m admitting to my failures, but acknowledging the fact that I can’t let those failures stop me from getting to where I want to be. I used to let it be known through self-deprecating humor that I had failed - aka wearing my failures like a jacket. Now, it's less frequently worn and I also learned a 'lesson.'

And, the last line: 'My grandmother’s child Ain’t raise no suckas' is a play on a line from Lloyd Banks off of his 'Hunger For More' album (classic underrated album). My grandmothers are/were a huge part of my life, so I needed a little shout out there. But also, my mom, step dad, and dad didn’t raise any suckas, ya dig.

What message do you hope fans take away from your music and from 'Day After Day?'

I want fans to know me. My music is so incredibly personal. I feel like if you listen to an album of mine, you might learn my entire life. As for 'Day After Day,' people should know that life is short. Cherish the time that you have with the people around you and live in the moment.

What’s one of your proudest moments of your music career so far?

I would have to say my summer residency at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is my proudest moment. I was selected 1 of 3 out of more then 50 applicants to work at the Rock Hall for a summer learning first hand about the music industry, and gaining tools and contacts that will push my career to the next level. I can also say that I’ve played at the Hall!

What would you say are the greatest lessons you’ve learned so far?

Greatest lesson that I’ve ever learned: Never trust a big butt and a smile.

What’s next for you? Are you working on any upcoming projects, or do you have any upcoming shows that we should be on the lookout for?

My sophomore album, 'UNIQUE MÉLANGE,' is going to drop this year, so I’m putting the finishing touches on that.

I played a release show for 'Day After Day' on Friday, January 27th at CODA in Cleveland, OH. I was in Kent, OH at the Burnt Pickle on Feb 25th. Akron, OH at the Vortex on March 3rd. And, back at CODA in Cleveland on March 25th for my annual local talent showcase where I book a few of my current favorite local acts and bring them together for a night of dope music.

Where can we follow you on social media?

http://instagram.com/marcussmithmusic

http://facebook.com/marcussmith216

http://twitter.com/misterdsmith

http://tiktok.com/@marcussmithmusic

http://marcussmith.bandcamp.com

http://youtube.com/marcussmithmusic

Before you go, let's ask you a couple of random questions:

What would your dream band look like?

Drums: Questlove

Bass: Stuart Zender (Jamiroquai) or Flea (RHCP)

Guitar: Disashi Soul (Gym Class Heroes)

Keys: Patrick Stump (Fall Out Boy)

Vocals: Childish Gambino

Vocals: Christina Milian

Which three albums have been on repeat a lot lately?

'22' - Craig David (absolute banger)

'Never Too Much' - Luther Vandross

'Flowers on the Weekend' - Asher Roth

Thank you for the great interview; wish you much continued success!

