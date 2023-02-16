Rae Solomon Talks New Song, Journey from Homeless to Viral Sensation, and Much More

Photo by Rae Solomon

With her single, “These Days,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Rae Solomon. Read below to learn more about Rae Solomon, the story behind her single, and what’s to come.

Hi Rae Solomon! Let’s start with how did you get your artist name?

Rae is both my grandmother’s and aunt’s middle name, and it finally made it’s way to a first name – five name changes later, haha. Plus, I have five brothers, so a name like Rae helped me to blend in with the boys at the rodeos ;) (I’m a former rodeo queen).

What city are you from and where are you based now?

I was born and raised just outside of Seattle, Washington, and now live in Nashville, Tennessee. February will be my 10-year anniversary of moving to Music City. They say it’s the 10-year town, so I’m really excited to see what this year holds.

At what point in your life did you decide to pursue a career in music? How did you get started?

The moment my 3-year-old ears heard applause, haha. My mom has a video of me as a toddler playing piano and singing, and I would stop to turn around and make sure everyone would cheer for me. I told my mom when I was old enough to speak that I wanted to sing on Country radio some day, and I never looked back.

I started singing with the Bellevue Opera when I was around 13 years old, but Country was always my passion. When I graduated high school, I started writing, recording and playing any gig that I could get my hands on. A couple years later, I got my first opportunity to open for Blake Shelton and the rest is history.

Has your upbringing played a role in shaping who you are and defining your sound today? If so, how?

Absolutely. I think everyone’s experiences throughout life shape who they are and the lens in which they see the world through. This record is by far my most personal one that I’ve ever written. Each one of these songs is a little glimpse into the moment of my life in which it was written, is very real and is a personal story that I lived through.

How would you describe your sound to readers who may not be familiar with you?

I always find this question to be the most difficult to answer as an artist. When I went into the studio, I wanted to create a sound that was originally me and different from what was coming out of Nashville. I told my producer, Jim Kaufman, that I wanted it to sound like [if] Chris Stapleton and Ed Sheeran had a baby, haha. But, my hope is that this record came out sounding uniquely Rae Solomon ☺

Do you have any hobbies outside of music? What do you do to stay creative?

After having to cancel my tour and attempt to finish this record remotely, if there is one thing that COVID taught me, it is how to explore other avenues of expression for creativity, haha.

I am an adventurer at heart. Anything new, challenging, or competitive lights me up. I love to travel, I LOVE to wake surf, I resin paint, and I am a veracious reader. I began studying quantum physics during quarantine which has turned into an insatiable quest for knowledge. And, the last year has been a really fun ride in social media. In addition to my music, my husband and I (@RaeandJake) began creating viral video content that got over 1 billion views last year. I think all of these hobbies or passions help to make me a better writer and artist.

Creativity for me is a constant in all the things that I do. I wasn’t sure that I would be able to sustain that level of creativity across all the things we have our hands in, but the beautiful thing about creativity is the more you use it, the more you have. So, if ever I am feeling stuck, I just take time to turn off knowing that I don’t have to force it. I take time to go be in nature, or to do something fun. Because, I have always found that creativity will thrive when you give it the space to.

Who are some of your main musical influences?

I grew up on Country music, so that will always be my roots, but as I’ve explored different styles throughout my life. I’ve connected with Rock, EDM, Funk, Blues, etc. I think, just like in life experience, moments of connection with music become a part of you, and therefore, become a part of your artistic expression. It’s so hard to narrow down, but some artists who have resonated deeply with me are Taylor Swift, Illenium, Chris Stapleton, and Ed Sheeran.

Who would be a dream to collaborate with?

Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, or Chris Stapleton. Or, all three! Haha.

What are some of your future music career goals?

World domination, haha. This record [is] one that I can’t wait for the world to hear. It’s a beautiful thing to create something so personal that other people can see themselves in. I still have so many things I’m excited to accomplish in my career from stadium tours to GRAMMYs, and I can’t wait to see where this project takes me.

Now onto your release, 'These Days.' What inspired this song? What is 'These Days' about in your own words?

I saw a series of portraits by photographer Eric Pickersgrill where he photoshopped people’s smart phones out of their hands. This was around about the time when I started a meditation practice and was really beginning to understand the importance of the present moment. Those images had such a visceral impact on me that I wanted to write a song that would speak to the time we are living in right now. Technology is how we connect, how we make a living, how we entertain ourselves and has had an immeasurable positive impact on our lives. BUT, 'These Days,' I hope, is a reminder to take a moment to stop and look around. Take a deep breath. Look into the eyes of the person that you love. And, remember that you are here, now.

What is your favorite lyric in 'These Days' and why?

The second verse has always been my favorite, which is amazing because as songwriters we often run into 'second verse h*ll' (where you just get stuck, and the writer’s block kicks in, haha).

'Nobody knows how to be themselves these days,

trying to live up to the you that’s on your page,

Living a life through a filter,

Taking a million pictures,

Nobody really seems like themselves these days'

It is so easy as a woman to think you aren’t good enough when you look at your phone and see flawless, beautiful, filtered photos all of the time (of yourself and other people). That lyric has always felt like a reminder to me that we are so much more beautiful in real life, being the real us, than whatever is glossed, polished, and curated online.

What message do you hope fans take away from your music and from 'These Days?'

'These Days' has several messages woven into the lyrics. My hope is that this song meets people where they are in their journey and whatever message they are meant to receive from it in that moment is what resonates the most.

What’s one of your proudest moments of your music career so far?

I am incredibly grateful for all the opportunities that I’ve gotten in my career thus far. I’ve toured and written with some of the most talented artists in the world. I’ve felt the roar and love of some truly remarkable crowds. But, the honesty in which these stories were told through the songs on this album must be the thing that I am most proud of. I went from homeless to over 1 billion views on social media in only 6 years, and this album is that journey from heartbreak to a comeback story that I’m really proud of.

What would you say are the greatest lessons you’ve learned so far?

Haha, I laugh because it’s been quite a journey over the last several years of self-discovery and growth. But, if I could give my younger self one piece of advice, I would say question EVERYTHING and never fear failure. Every 'failure' that I’ve ever had in my life actually led me to right where I was supposed to be…I guess that’s two things, haha.

What’s next for you? Are you working on any upcoming projects, or do you have any upcoming shows that we should be on the lookout for?

'These Days' is currently climbing the aBreak58 chart, and I have some very exciting things in the works surrounding that. Then, I have a remix of 'These Days' coming on 2/24. I was so grateful to work with Petey Martin on that track, and I can’t wait for people to hear the version that is going to make them want to dance.

After that there are 3 more songs from the album to come throughout the year. In addition, Snapchat just gave Jake and I our own show. We are going to be travelling, crossing 40 things off Jake’s bucket list, and capturing it all to share on this show (which will be available on all social platforms). I’m very excited for that adventure!

And, I cannot wait to get back on the road playing live this year. I’ve played a few shows here and there, but haven’t been on a full tour since February of 2020. So, getting back on stage, singing these songs with everyone in person is the thing that I am looking forward to the most, and I will be announcing some tour dates soon ☺

Where can we follow you on social media?

You can find me on all platforms @raesolomonmusic and @raeandjake.

Instagram: instagram.com/raesolomonmusic

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/7at7kcgaPBhQ81Ywmtnjkd

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RaeAndJake

TikTok: @raesolomonmusic and @raeandjake

Snapchat: Rae and Jake