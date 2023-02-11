Roni Bar Hadas Talks New Record, Growing Up in Israel, Playing in Major Festivals, and More

Photo by Ofek Avshalom & Rona Bar

Roni Bar Hadas is a 27-year-old singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist based in Tel Aviv. After years of playing with various well-known artists around Israel, she burst onto the scene with her debut album, "Calm the Beast" in late 2020. Her debut album was received with love by listeners all over the world and the album's singles were added to the biggest radio playlists in Israel (glglz & kan 88). After two years of exploring new creative directions, she is now unveiling the first single from her second album, a soulful, cross-genre piece called, "Red Lines." With a velvety yet powerful voice, Roni Bar Hadas opens up about her struggle with finding the balance between being entirely openhearted and losing herself in relationships. Over the last couple of years, she has been gaining listeners all over the world, touring with her band, and playing in major festivals.

With her single, “Red Lines,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Roni Bar Hadas. Read below to learn more about Roni Bar Hadas, the story behind her single, and what’s to come.

Hi Roni Bar Hadas! Let’s start with how did you get your artist name?

Thank you for having me! My artist name is actually my given name, Roni Bar Hadas. I didn't feel the need to create a different name for my music career.

What city are you from and where are you based now?

I was born in Tel Aviv, Israel, and never left this city.

At what point in your life did you decide to pursue a career in music? How did you get started?

I decided to pursue a career in music from a young age, as I was born into a musical family and have been singing for as long as I can remember. It just felt like a natural path for me.

Has your upbringing played a role in shaping who you are and defining your sound today? If so, how?

Yes, my upbringing definitely played a role in shaping who I am and defining my sound today. Growing up, songwriting became an inseparable part of finding my way in the world, and an escape route to satisfaction and comfort. I started my musical journey as a classical musician, yet I felt the need to create her own original work and began to pursue freedom and courage that was missing in my experience as a classical singer - in my writing. My family listened to music with rich harmonies and placed a strong emphasis on the honesty of the lyrics. The Beatles were a constant presence in my home growing up, and their music has left a lasting impression and is deeply rooted in my musical style.

How would you describe your sound to readers who may not be familiar with you?

I find it challenging to put a label on my sound as it is always evolving. At its core, my music is about love and exploring the depths of my emotions. It is a journey of breaking down my inner walls and expressing myself through my art.

Do you have any hobbies outside of music? What do you do to stay creative?

Yes, I have a few hobbies outside of music. I enjoy dancing and meeting with friends, and recently started attending voguing classes which have been a liberating and empowering experience for me. I also study Buddhism, which brings joy and inspiration to my life. Creativity comes and goes for me, sometimes I'm focused on the artistic aspect and other times on the logistics of releasing and promoting my music.

Who are some of your main musical influences?

As mentioned earlier, The Beatles have always been a constant source of inspiration for me, as well as singer-songwriters like Elliott Smith and Fiona Apple. Recently, I've been exploring Soul and R&B artists such as Anderson Paak, Jorja Smith, Arlo Parks, Raveena, Eloise, and Celeste - to name a few.

Who would be a dream to collaborate with?

Bruno Major.

What are some of your future music career goals?

At this moment, my goal for the future is for more people to enjoy my music. I'm working hard to secure partnerships that can help my music reach new audiences. Currently, I handle the management of my music, which can be challenging, but I'm proud to take on this responsibility.

Now onto your release, ‘Red Lines.’ What inspired this song?

I wrote ‘Red Lines’ when I felt overwhelmed by the complexities of the relationships in my life. I had a gut feeling that told me that I was losing my inner truth while trying to please everyone. There are so many voices inside my head, and it can be really challenging to know which one to trust.

What is ‘Red Lines’ about in your own words?

'Red Lines' is about the warning signs that I experience when I feel like I'm losing touch with myself. This song serves as a reminder for me to take a step back, breathe deeply, and quiet the noise in my mind. When I can find peace and compassion within myself, everything becomes much clearer.

What is your favorite lyric in ‘Red Lines’ and why?

My favorite lyric in 'Red Lines' is 'When love felt too hard to get, I haven't always seen the red lines.' This line speaks to me because it captures the idea that when I feel disconnected from love, my perspective can become distorted. It's a simple yet powerful expression of the impact that love can have on our outlook on life.

What message do you hope fans take away from your music and from ‘Red Lines?’

I hope this song will encourage them to listen to their hearts with patience and bravery so they can stay true to themselves.

What’s one of your proudest moments of your music career so far?

One of my proudest moments in my music career, so far, was the release of my debut album. The songs on the album were written starting from when I was sixteen years old, and it was a long journey of refining my sound and voice. Releasing the album was a courageous act of self-expression, and I am proud of myself for taking that step.

What would you say are the greatest lessons you’ve learned so far?

One of the best things that I've learned is that courage is key. If you want to make the most of your time, it's important to face your fears head-on. That might mean taking a risk, stepping outside your comfort zone, or simply being honest with yourself about what you really want. But, when you have the courage to do these things, amazing things can happen.

Another big lesson that I've learned is the power of love and compassion. When you're facing a problem or feeling stuck, it can be easy to get caught up in negative thoughts and emotions. But, I've found that the best way to move forward is to approach the situation with more love and kindness - not just for others, but for yourself as well. This can help you see things in a more positive light and find new solutions to old problems.

What’s next for you? Are you working on any upcoming projects, or do you have any upcoming shows that we should be on the lookout for?

My second album is coming soon! Also, I have a few upcoming shows around Israel:

Photo by Roni Bar Hadas

