Cloudy The Weatherman Talks New Song and Video, Launching A Publishing Company, and More

Meikhel Philogene

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zmnyP_0kZ1oZjV00
Photo byCloudy The Weatherman

Cloudy, more formally known as Cloudy The Weatherman, has been surrounded by music since the day he was born. Literally - he came out of the womb to “B*tches Brew” by Miles Davis. Growing up in a household of creatives from all genres and walks of life, Cloudy got to see the struggles and successes attached to career in the arts first hand. Being a Puerto Rican kid in Los Angeles, Cloudy was exposed to rap music early...particularly West Coast Rap. By the time he was in middle school, Cloudy was writing songs, rapping with friends at school, and even putting some stuff out on SoundCloud. The thought of taking a career in music seriously never crossed his mind. In early 2022, Cloudy got a song placed in a company’s ad campaign. That company ended up doing obscenely well, and Cloudy got a nice chunk of change from that encounter. That was a tipping point...it showed him the potential to make real money in the music industry wasn’t as black and white as he had thought. He went on to create a music publishing company, host his very first headlining performance, and even build out his own recording studio. 2023 marks the first year that Cloudy The Weatherman will be fully throwing himself into the music. Lets see what happens...

With his single and music video, “T,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Cloudy The Weatherman. Read below to learn more about Cloudy The Weatherman, the story behind his latest single, and what’s to come.

Hi Cloudy The Weatherman! Let’s start with how did you get your artist name?

When I was much younger, I had a smoking problem. I couldn’t put the weed down for the life of me, and I didn’t want to! Everyone around me would always ask, 'Where my head was at?' because I was stoned out of my mind - my response became 'it’s just cloudy.' When I first started rapping, I went by HBK Cloudy or 'Heart Break Kid,' but a friend of mind used to always call me, The Weatherman for reasons that I can’t disclose. I liked it, so I ran with it. When it was time to take the music a bit more seriously, I had to change my social media names everywhere, but people still knew me as Cloudy... So, Cloudy The Weatherman was born.

What city are you from and where are you based now?

Los Angeles born, raised, and based.

At what point in your life did you decide to pursue a career in music? How did you get started?

I really made the decision at the end of 2022 to start of 2023. 2021, showed me that I had the potential. 2022, showed me I had the capability... 2023, became the year to execute. It came from me giving up on a career in music and finding success elsewhere. I realized quickly that the problem wasn’t my music, it was the amount of effort that I was putting in to the business side of the equation. Once I started to believe that I could make sh*t happen, and that switch flipped, nothing and nobody could convince me not to go all in.

Has your upbringing played a role in shaping who you are and defining your sound today? If so, how?

1,000 percent. I represent THE city. L.A. is known for having a plethora of creative talent. If I came out sounding like I wasn’t from here that would just be disrespectful. I grew up listening to my brother produce RnB songs with bands like the Neighborhood. I grew up going to Drakeo The Ruler shows and trying to sing like 03 Greedo. The new school Los Angeles sound is undoubtedly what shaped my tastes and the process of how I create today.

How would you describe your sound to readers who may not be familiar with you?

Silky... Smooth... Heartfelt... Upbeat... Imagine if a RnB singer and a pimp had a baby, and they taught him how to rap, but he loved to sing. That’s spot on.

Do you have any hobbies outside of music? What do you do to stay creative?

I run a business centered around music distribution, so keeping that afloat and making sure it grows consistently requires new and creative ideas constantly. I also love fashion and am always trying to put a new fit together whether it be for myself or for a friend. That sh*t sounds boring though... Honestly, more than anything, I just try to be in the moment. Learn from the big and the little things no matter what they are. I can write a song about trauma or about the table I was just sitting at, but both would sound cool as f*ck.

Who are some of your main musical influences?

Vory

Drake

Drakeo The Ruler

Blxst

Rylo Rodriguez

Nipsey Hussle

What are some of your future music career goals?

I’ll be directing a movie and simultaneously recording the soundtrack for it.

I’ll create a record label as a subsidiary of my publishing company and sign myself along with other top earners from the publishing company.

I’ll have a number one selling album that breaks world records for most money grossed off of the IP (merch, placements, shows, remixes, royalties, etc...).

Now onto your release, ‘T.’ What inspired this song?

Reconnecting with Poetic. Poetic is the feature on the song, and I hadn’t seem him in years... When we got back in the studio, the energy was unmatched. The second we finished ‘T,' we knew we had a hit.

What is ‘T’ about in your own words?

‘T’ is quite simply about a lifestyle that I no longer live, but pull a lot from. It speaks on some core values that Poetic and I share while keeping everything catchy, upbeat and copacetic.

How did the music video come about? What was your vision for the video? And, how did the collaboration with Poetic$extionz come about?

I’ve known Poetic for about 3 years. We just recently reconnected and have been tighter than ever. This video was all Po’s doing. He arranged for the spot, for the cameraman, for the date/time... I just showed up and played my part.

What message do you hope fans take away from your music and from ‘T?’

If anything, I hope anyone listening to 'T' just turns the f*ck up. There are some cool messages in the song, but if you would prefer to completely ignore those and jump around in a mosh pit, Poetic and I fully condone that.

What’s one of your proudest moments of your music career so far?

#1 is definitely my first performance. I got extremely lucky in the way in played out and managed to go from not knowing it was even going to happen to being the headlining artist and responsible for the entire roster of performers showing up. Everyone rocked out, I met people that I still create with to this day, I brought my day ones along to watch... I will never forget that night.

What would you say are the greatest lessons you’ve learned so far?

Create and do out of love, not out of fear. Fear breeds more fear, and love breeds more love.

What is the best piece of advice that you've ever gotten?

Make them like you, then make them love you, then you can sell them something...not the other way around.

What’s next for you? Are you working on any upcoming projects, or do you have any upcoming shows that we should be on the lookout for?

I have a bunch of new projects in the works... The next one y'all can be on the lookout for is a two-song EP called, ‘No Closure,’ coming out on February 10th... There are a bunch more stuff on the way, but I can’t spoil all the surprises. ‘NO CLOSURE,' 2/10/23!!!

Where can we follow you on social media?

Find EVERYTHING here... https://theweatherman.xyz/.

Meikhel Philogene is a music executive, artist manager, publicist, attorney, producer, and entrepreneur. He is the founder and CEO of M.E.I. Recordings and Psalm Infinity.

