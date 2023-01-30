Ryan Indigo Talks New Track, Overcoming Challenges, Upcoming Tour, and More

Ryan Indigo grew up in a small town. Nerdy kid that played video games and didn’t have many friends. He struggled with drugs and alcohol right out of high school. He then found some hobbies that would slowly bring him out of his shell and out of trouble. Now, he is a fire performer, musical artist, and a soon-to-be father.

With his single, “I Can,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Ryan Indigo. Read below to learn more about Ryan Indigo, the story behind his latest single, and what’s to come.

Hi Ryan Indigo! Let’s start with how did you get your artist name?

My name actually stems from the theory of Indigo Children. I consider myself an indigo child, a good mixture of masculine energy and feminine energy. A nice combination that allows my drive to match my creativity. Plus, I like who I am, so hence the first name. But also, one of my favorite colors too.

What city are you from and where are you based now?

I was born in Elyria, OH - been in the area ever since. I have lived in a few other cities and states (Texas, Colorado and other cities within Ohio). I definitely have plans to move somewhere warmer.

At what point in your life did you decide to pursue a career in music? How did you get started?

Here’s my favorite part. I have been someone who is self-taught when it comes to music. I play piano, acoustic guitar and attempt drums. Freestyling was also something that I enjoyed. But, last year, a friend of mine pushed me into writing. My original focus was getting behind producing and creating merch lines. Then, I realized my songwriting skills were not half bad. 6 months later, here we are.

Has your upbringing played a role in shaping who you are and defining your sound today? If so, how?

From one of my favorite artists as a kid, 'Music is my Savior,' so this is why I'm hot (all you 90’s babies know what I’m talking about), but yes. My upbringing definitely shaped who I am and helped me create the sound that I've been driving for. All the pain and trauma that I've been through and healed from is how I created my new song, 'I Can.' Hoping to give people the courage to stand up for themselves or reach out with the pain that they endure daily.

How would you describe your sound to readers who may not be familiar with you?

I am one of a kind, baby. I only have four songs currently released and two more dropping soon. But, each song has its own unique sound. I’d like to call myself a versatile artist.

Do you have any hobbies outside of music? What do you do to stay creative?

I have more hobbies than just music. I own my own remodeling business as well that I do for work. I am a fire performer and all about friend hangs. The fire performing is another area of the 'Flow State,' and it helped me focus myself when writing my music too.

Who are some of your main musical influences?

If I had to pick three artists that would be my greatest inspiration, I’d have to say Kendrick Lamar, J Cole and Lil Dicky. I know that last one doesn’t fit the other two, but he taught me to think outside the box. Not only trying to make good music, but to also think of the future with it. Performance ideas, choreographing the song, and so on.

Who would be a dream to collaborate with?

My dream collab would have to be a Kendrick song or a Lil Dicky and GaTa [song]. I’d give a lot to be able to even meet them.

What are some of your future music career goals?

You know when you ask this everyone thinks money. But, my goal is to reach the audience who needs my music to wake up every day. That gives them just a little bit of hope or courage. Or, also if they wanna rage or, h*ll, even cry. I’m a performer at heart, so being able to share my music live is the soul reason why I do this.

Now onto your release, ‘I Can.’ What inspired this song?

This was one of my hardest pills to swallow. I had a very traumatizing thing happen to me when I was really little and because I never stepped forward to say anything, I self-sabotaged a lot of things in my life. When my grandfather passed away back in 2018, something he always used to say to me finally hit me. He said, 'Son, there’s never a good time to talk about a bad thing.' I finally broke down and told someone. And, man, ever since, it doesn’t haunt me nearly as much, and I have no issue talking about it to anyone now.

What is ‘I Can’ about in your own words?

'I Can' is about being able to tell yourself you’re okay. That you can wake up every day with your demons, and learn to accept them and live on. That life may be tough now, but you WILL make it out of this.

What is your favorite lyric in ‘I Can’ and why?

'Now I'm here right now trying to tell you this story, not for sympathy or grief, just to say that you're not lonely' is definitely my favorite line. I feel as if this line alone will make my listeners feel the smallest sense of comfort within themselves and let them know that even artists are just humans too.

What message do you hope fans take away from your music and from ‘I Can?’

That it gives you the courage to make it to whatever your goals are if you try hard enough, that life is serious, but also you’re meant to have a good time, and that it’s okay to not be okay.

What’s one of your proudest moments of your music career so far?

My proudest moment definitely had to be my first show. Super nervous, hungover a little bit, and felt like I didn’t belong. At the end of it, though, we killed it and honestly was labeled one of the better performances.

What would you say are the greatest lessons you’ve learned so far?

Ego checks. That it’s good to have an ego in this line of business, but also be humble about it. The more real connections you have, the more people are willing to believe in your cause.

What’s next for you? Are you working on any upcoming projects, or do you have any upcoming shows that we should be on the lookout for?

Right now, I'm pumping out as much content as I can. One song is currently getting ready for release (my intro song, 'This Is ME'). I also just signed up for a tour all through Ohio. 3/3/23, The Oregon Pub in Sebring OH. 3/5/23, The Outpost in Kent, OH. 3/11/23, The Valt in Cleveland OH, and a few more!

Where can we follow you on social media?

https://linktr.ee/ryanindigo

http://www.ryanindigo.com

https://youtube.com/channel/UCCiBqlQYaYNjS4HBC8BVNHA

http://instagram.com/ryan_indigo_official

https://on.soundcloud.com/77na5X5EencnvXRRA

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100089338000959&mibextid=LQQJ4d

https://music.apple.com/us/artist/ryan-indigo/1663623630

https://open.spotify.com/artist/70Q2xnwENXxmSZPHopC72f

Before you go, let's ask you something random. What is your favorite food?

My favorite food is definitely tacos. When I lived in San Antonio, it was literally all I ate every day. 5 tacos for $3? Count me in every time.

Thank you for the great interview; wish you much continued success!

