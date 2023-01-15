Lizan Dizaye Releases Steamy New Single "Moonlight"

Photo by John Lamp

Lizan Dizaye closed out last year with "Moonlight." The single is a Pop song, but has various sounds from different genres of music: Dance, House, Hip-Hop/Rap, Reggae, and R&B/Soul. The record has only been out for a little over a month, and it already has one million streams and counting.

"Moonlight" is a through and through love song. The track really encapsulates the feeling of pure love. Singer-songwriter Lizan Dizaye paints a picture of lovers dancing under the stars and "Moonlight." German music artist Traeballin (aka Trae K.) features on the song and furthers the song's lovely message.

Lizan Dizaye is a woman who wears multiple hats as she also served as the producer of "Moonlight." Producer John Lamp aided in the production as well and released "Moonlight" under his label. "Moonlight" really showcases Lizan Dizaye's vocal prowess. Lizan Dizaye moonlights as a model and ambassador, so along with more singles on the way, she also has more shoots and philanthropy in the very near future.

Stream "Moonlight": https://open.spotify.com/track/1iEObExDFVd1ICUVOTDppB

More on "Moonlight"

Let's jump right in! What inspired "Moonlight?"

Fans asked me for a love song, so "Moonlight" came to my mind. And, I've always wanted to release a Soul, Pop, and Dance song to inspire my fans.

What is "Moonlight" about in your own words?

It's about pure love. It is a Dance song for all ages.

What is your favorite lyric in "Moonlight" and why?

"Let's dance in the moonlight" because that part is a lovely and catchy lyric.

When did you meet Traeballin? How did the collaboration come about?

Traeballin added me on Instagram through a friend and so on. We became friends and Traeballin asked me for a collaboration. So, I wrote the lyrics, and we did our vocal parts.

You produced "Moonlight," right? How did the production process go?

Yes, I did the production with John Lamp. It went well, and I recorded and wrote the lyrics. A friend of mine mixed the music.

What message do you hope fans take away from your music and from "Moonlight?"

I hope they love and enjoy it. And, I would like to tell my fans to never give up on your dreams. Do what you love in life 'cause you live once.

What's next for you? Are you working on any upcoming projects, or do you have any upcoming shows that we should be on the lookout for?

Yes, since I am also a model, I have new shoots in February for my new magazine cover features. And, I have three new singles on the way in February, March, and April. The shows will come after, so stay tuned.

Before you go, let's ask you something random. What is one thing that you want to do that you haven't done yet?

Well, I can't wait to play in a movie someday with my favorite actor, Keanu Reeves, 'cause my fans really want me to do acting.

Thank you for the great interview; wish you much continued success!

About Lizan Dizaye

Lizan Dizaye is a Kurdish Dutch singer-songwriter, model, influencer, and World Food Program USA (WFPUSA) ambassador. At the age of four, she moved to Holland with her parents to pursue her dreams. It would seem her parents made the right decision because she has since accomplished much in her career(s). Lizan Dizaye has been featured on more than 200 publications such as Vogue Magazine, Thisis50, BroadwayWorld. Her music has been on display on billboards in Times Square. She has garnered millions of streams, and she has reached over 1,000,000 followers on Instagram. Lizan Dizaye has also raised about $100,000 with WFPUSA, alongside The Weeknd and Kate Hudson, to help the people of Pakistan. The rising star is only just beginning. She has tons of music on the way and more content for fans to revel in.

Follow Lizan Dizaye: https://www.instagram.com/lizandizaye