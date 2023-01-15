Lizan Dizaye Releases Steamy New Single "Moonlight"

Meikhel Philogene

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02LdUd_0kEoetWy00
Photo byJohn Lamp

Lizan Dizaye closed out last year with "Moonlight." The single is a Pop song, but has various sounds from different genres of music: Dance, House, Hip-Hop/Rap, Reggae, and R&B/Soul. The record has only been out for a little over a month, and it already has one million streams and counting.

"Moonlight" is a through and through love song. The track really encapsulates the feeling of pure love. Singer-songwriter Lizan Dizaye paints a picture of lovers dancing under the stars and "Moonlight." German music artist Traeballin (aka Trae K.) features on the song and furthers the song's lovely message.

Lizan Dizaye is a woman who wears multiple hats as she also served as the producer of "Moonlight." Producer John Lamp aided in the production as well and released "Moonlight" under his label. "Moonlight" really showcases Lizan Dizaye's vocal prowess. Lizan Dizaye moonlights as a model and ambassador, so along with more singles on the way, she also has more shoots and philanthropy in the very near future.

Stream "Moonlight": https://open.spotify.com/track/1iEObExDFVd1ICUVOTDppB

More on "Moonlight"

Let's jump right in! What inspired "Moonlight?"

Fans asked me for a love song, so "Moonlight" came to my mind. And, I've always wanted to release a Soul, Pop, and Dance song to inspire my fans.

What is "Moonlight" about in your own words?

It's about pure love. It is a Dance song for all ages.

What is your favorite lyric in "Moonlight" and why?

"Let's dance in the moonlight" because that part is a lovely and catchy lyric.

When did you meet Traeballin? How did the collaboration come about?

Traeballin added me on Instagram through a friend and so on. We became friends and Traeballin asked me for a collaboration. So, I wrote the lyrics, and we did our vocal parts.

You produced "Moonlight," right? How did the production process go?

Yes, I did the production with John Lamp. It went well, and I recorded and wrote the lyrics. A friend of mine mixed the music.

What message do you hope fans take away from your music and from "Moonlight?"

I hope they love and enjoy it. And, I would like to tell my fans to never give up on your dreams. Do what you love in life 'cause you live once.

What's next for you? Are you working on any upcoming projects, or do you have any upcoming shows that we should be on the lookout for?

Yes, since I am also a model, I have new shoots in February for my new magazine cover features. And, I have three new singles on the way in February, March, and April. The shows will come after, so stay tuned.

Before you go, let's ask you something random. What is one thing that you want to do that you haven't done yet?

Well, I can't wait to play in a movie someday with my favorite actor, Keanu Reeves, 'cause my fans really want me to do acting.

Thank you for the great interview; wish you much continued success!

About Lizan Dizaye

Lizan Dizaye is a Kurdish Dutch singer-songwriter, model, influencer, and World Food Program USA (WFPUSA) ambassador. At the age of four, she moved to Holland with her parents to pursue her dreams. It would seem her parents made the right decision because she has since accomplished much in her career(s). Lizan Dizaye has been featured on more than 200 publications such as Vogue Magazine, Thisis50, BroadwayWorld. Her music has been on display on billboards in Times Square. She has garnered millions of streams, and she has reached over 1,000,000 followers on Instagram. Lizan Dizaye has also raised about $100,000 with WFPUSA, alongside The Weeknd and Kate Hudson, to help the people of Pakistan. The rising star is only just beginning. She has tons of music on the way and more content for fans to revel in.

Follow Lizan Dizaye: https://www.instagram.com/lizandizaye

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# music# pop culture# entertainment# model# influencer

Comments / 0

Published by

Meikhel Philogene is a music executive, artist manager, publicist, attorney, producer, and entrepreneur. He is the founder and CEO of M.E.I. Recordings and Psalm Infinity.

290 followers

More from Meikhel Philogene

Giudi Talks Latest Single, Performing on TV, and Much More

With her single, “Labirinto,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Giudi. Read below to learn more about Giudi, the story behind her single, and what’s to come. Hi Giudi! Let’s start with how did you get your artist name?

Read full story

Ana Kiri Talks New Freedom Song, Growing Up in the Ukraine, Career Beginnings, and Much More

Photo byMarco (@marcophotoshoot) Ana Kiri is a Ukrainian singer, producer, actress, artist, dancer, influencer, and model that is currently based in Miami, Florida. She is clearly a woman with many talents. It is incredible the great strides that Ana Kiri has made in such a short time. She released her debut song, "Feel my love,” in October of 2021. She later released the music video for "Feel my love" which has since accumulated over 315,000 views. Ana Kiri built on the success of the record with a pair of singles and an EP to close out 2021. She has been featured in numerous media outlets such as Thisis50, The Hype Magazine, L'Officiel, and Playboy. She has worked with well-known companies such as Bang Energy. She has garnered a substantial social media following, amassing over 100,000 followers on Instagram, about 100,000 followers on TikTok, and 20,000 subscribers on YouTube. The songbird continues to wow and is never lacking in music. Ana Kiri recently released a remix of her song, "I still remember," with Marcett Garcia. She returns strong with the powerful, uplifting single, "Beat of Freedom," to close out the year on a high note.

Read full story
1 comments

Meet Budding Singer-Songwriter Meg Smith

"Pop singer-songwriter Meg Smith is the recent winner of the inaugural BMI Charlie Feldman Award for emerging talent. A prolific songwriter, Meg’s witty and confessional style has caught the attention of many. Her natural gift for creating insightful lyrics and earworms added to by her radio ready pop hooks with indie rock production, make her music that much more infectious. She finds an original twist on modern relationships, capturing the zeitgeist of her generation."

Read full story

Spitty Discusses New Song and Music Video, Touring, Performing at Multiple Music Festivals, and Much More

Spitty is an Indian rapper from Brampton, Canada who is building up a monumental buzz with a dedicated fanbase. His music carries a thoughtful yet energetic nature as he strives to motivate listeners through his songs. South Asian samples and instruments blend with North American influence to birth his unique approach to Hip-Hop.

Read full story

PRIEL Talks New Single, Career Beginnings, and More

With his single, “Can’t Be In Love,” out now, we took some time to hear more from PRIEL. Read below to learn more about PRIEL, the story behind his single, and what’s to come.

Read full story

Brynja Talks Debut Album, Netflix Placement, Growing Up in Iceland, and More

Carlijn Andriessen (@carlijncreates) With her album, “Repeat,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Brynja. Read below to learn more about Brynja, the story behind her debut album, and what’s to come.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

A Conversation with Actress, Dancer, and Singer-Songwriter Mia Delamar

Mia Love Delamar, a rising star and “quint” essential threat, is a singer-songwriter, musician, choreographer-dancer, and actress hailing from Atlanta, Georgia. At 24 years old, Mia Delamar boasts an impressive resume of singing, dancing, and acting credentials. Having studied dance since the age of 2, she is a recent graduate of Belmont University in Nashville, TN, where she possesses a Bachelors in Commercial Voice and a Minor in Dance. She was a member of the Conyers School of Ballet Dance Company and an inaugural member of the Heritage High Dance Company for many years prior to college. Mia Delamar also performs as a solo artist. Previously, she worked with Dubzworld Productions, multi-platinum record producer JDub, and Billboard Studios to produce her EP, "Focus." Since then, her single, "Cool," has garnered over 130,000 streams. Her newest single, "Silly," releases in tandem with the visual on November 5th.

Read full story

Meet Budding Singer-Songwriter and Former Professional Basketball Player Jen Ash

With her single, “Crush on You,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Jen Ash. Read below to learn more about Jen Ash, the story behind her single, and what’s to come.

Read full story
7 comments

Natalie Good Talks New Single, Performing for the President of Kazakhstan, and Much More

With her single, “Lovebomb Letters,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Natalie Good. Read below to learn more about Natalie Good, the story behind her single, and what’s to come.

Read full story

Filipina Singer-Songwriter acari Talks New Single, Overcoming Struggles, and Much More

Mango Fields Productions (@mangofields.productions) Carina Valdes, better known as acari, is a Philippine-born and San Jose-raised singer-songwriter with her second music release in the books. Just over a month since her first release, “No Rules,” her newest single, “Distant,” offers a darker atmosphere in comparison. “Distant” feels like a nostalgic trip with themes of reminiscence, addiction, and distant behavior in love we can all relate to.

Read full story

Phoenix Rose Talks New Song, Upcoming Project, and More

With her single, “Waiting for the World,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Phoenix Rose. Read below to learn more about Phoenix Rose, the story behind her single, and what’s to come.

Read full story

A Conversation with British Singer-Songwriter Alex Kate

With her single, “Rebel For Love,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Alex Kate. Read below to learn more about Alex Kate, the story behind her single, and what’s to come.

Read full story

Naama Guggenheim Discusses New Song and Music Video, Upbringing, and Much More

Spreading soft confidence, Naama Guggenheim is an intriguing musical artist on the rise. The Tel Avivian singer-songwriter and producer was born in Bern, raised in both Cleveland and the suburbs of Tel Aviv. Aspiring to grow into the modern sounds, Naama Guggenheim immersed herself in the sounds of Soul, R&B, and many more, and developed her writing style through the guitar. You can feel the feminist persona in her artistry, be it as a singer, guitar player, writer, or producer. With a unique view on the world, she has an inspiring combination of a soulful voice, catchy melodies and profound lyrics followed by an electronic beat. Her live performance is an emotional and moving show, both for the body and the mind.

Read full story
Beaumont, TX

ELI MONTANNA Talks New Song, Getting Music Featured in a TV Show, Upcoming Project, and More

Elijah Davis, also known as ELI MONTANNA, is a recording artist, audio engineer, and clothing brand owner from Beaumont, Texas. ELI MONTANNA has been in the realm of music since a very young age - from his parents buying a drum kit for Christmas when he was four to him singing in the church choir by age six. ELI MONTANNA decided to take music seriously at age seventeen, and went on to intern as an audio engineer for multiple record labels including Reach Records with GRAMMY award-winning artist Lecrae. In 2018, he decided to use the skills that he developed to carry out his own artistic vision. Under his former stage name, ELI PLM, he gained notoriety from his viral music video showcases on Twitter. By 2020, he decided to change his name to "ELI MONTANNA" and has been gaining in popularity ever since. To date, he has released four studio albums, amounted 700k+ streams, and has had music featured on multiple programs/outlets including M. Night Shyamalan's popular TV show, "Servant."

Read full story

Kelsie Kimberlin Discusses Career Beginnings, New Music Video, and Much More

Kelsie Kimberlin is a 23-year-old Ukrainian-American musician and singer. Her work is not only accessible and entertaining, but also steeped with important social themes and dual meanings underscoring her deep understanding of the power of creative music to evoke change. From an early age, Kelsie immersed herself in music, singing in choirs, participating in Yoko Ono’s Peace Project, and spending much of her childhood in music studios working on an endless stream of original songs. She participates in every aspect of her art — writing, recording, performing, and filming her videos.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Get to Know Rising Music Artist Daniel Mouyal

Daniel Mouyal is a 26-year-old Hip-Hop, Reggae, and Dancehall singer, rapper, and producer from Miami, FL. He previously went under the moniker Dada Major. As Dada Major, Daniel Mouyal found plenty of success as he was featured on numerous media outlets such as The Source, WorldStarHipHop, Thisis50, ItsBizkit, RESPECT. Magazine, and HipHopSince1987. He has played many local venues in Miami, FL and has toured the Northeastern United States. But now, Daniel Mouyal goes by his real name and releases only clean songs through the record label that he founded, You Already Know Records. His music places great emphasis on self-care, ethics, and personal advancement. He has already released one EP and almost fifty songs, and has four singles and two EPs releasing in the coming months. Apart from Daniel Mouyal's budding music career, he is also an author and plans to release a self-improvement book in the very near future. As Daniel Mouyal continues his path to wisdom and growth, he urges fans to follow his journey and absorb his messages.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Yaniza Discusses Her New Song, Upcoming Shows, and Much More

Yaniza is an acoustic pop artist from NYC. She is half Dominican, half Black (Kittitian) and Jewish and often has a huge smile on her face. Yaniza's tunes bring joy and sunshine to its listeners through catchy lyrics over ukulele or acoustic guitar. The singer-songwriter initially grew her fanbase by posting acoustic covers of pop songs on YouTube, which still garner tens of thousands of views and supporters across platforms. In 2020, Yaniza’s covers gained attention from celebrities and acclaimed music blogs, such as Glamour and PopSugar. Posting covers paved a path for Yaniza’s original songs to shine. Chill ukulele tune, “Fly Away (Free Bird),” produced by Billboard’s #1 producer of 2020, Gian Stone, and mastered by GRAMMY winning engineer, Joe LaPorta, is Yaniza’s most popular song at 150,000 streams and counting. Yaniza went on her first tour in 2019. She played local venues across the US, radio shows, and festivals, such as Musikfest, where Earth, Wind & Fire, The Chainsmokers, Phillip Phillips and many other household names headlined that same year. She signed with college booking agency, Degy Entertainment, in 2020 and is fortunate to perform all over the US. In 2022, Yaniza was contacted to sing for luxury brand, Kate Spade NY, at their Cabana pop-ups around NYC.

Read full story

A Conversation with Rising Music Star Jayd Ink

With her single and music video, “Queen St,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Jayd Ink. Read below to learn more about Jayd Ink, the story behind her single, and what’s to come.

Read full story

Shelly Perel Talks New Song, Upcoming Album, and Much More

With her single and music video, “Don’t try,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Shelly Perel. Read below to learn more about Shelly Perel, the story behind her latest single, and what’s to come.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy