Spitty Discusses New Song and Music Video, Touring, Performing at Multiple Music Festivals, and Much More

Meikhel Philogene

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pg8ha_0j3Y5cfs00
James Ramlal

Spitty is an Indian rapper from Brampton, Canada who is building up a monumental buzz with a dedicated fanbase. His music carries a thoughtful yet energetic nature as he strives to motivate listeners through his songs. South Asian samples and instruments blend with North American influence to birth his unique approach to Hip-Hop.

Spitty's debut album, "Full Circle," was a hit around the world, receiving praise from everyone including Rolling Stone India and Much Music Canada - highlighting his national and global reach. Off the strength of the album, Spitty curated and headlined his own sold out Toronto concert and performed several dozen times in the surrounding area before taking his music on the road for a 6-week USA tour in early 2022. He quickly followed this up with the 22-show "Full Circle Tour," spanning several cities in the USA and Canada. This includes Canadian Music Week, DesiFest at Yonge-Dundas Square, LAUNCH Music Festival, NXNE, opening for Kardinal Offishall and much more.

Now, Spitty continues to release new hit music and build on his momentum of high energy live shows.

With his single and music video, “Mississauga To Miami,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Spitty. Read below to learn more about Spitty, the story behind his single, and what’s to come.

Hi Spitty! Let’s start with how did you get your artist name?

You gotta think about what spit is. It’s us, it’s our DNA. You’re Spitty if you’re full of spit. Full of the DNA. Full of humanity.

What city are you from and where are you based now?

I was born in Jacksonville, Florida, but grew up and spent most of my life in Brampton, ON, Canada. I definitely draw a bit from Duval, but most of my story and personality comes from being raised in Brampton.

At what point in your life did you decide to pursue a career in music? How did you get started?

Being a rapper was one of my earliest career goals since I was in the first or second grade. The same way some kids probably wanted to be an astronaut, I wanted to be a rapper. However, I didn’t follow through with the dream until high school. It took me a long time to even build up the courage to try, and then, a few more years of work to actually become good at it. I bought my first USB Blue Yeti mic from Tiger Direct; I still remember taking the transit to get there and back in the winter. I would record on this free DAW called Reaper and try to go viral off my remixes of popular songs, with a few originals sprinkled in.

Has your upbringing played a role in shaping who you are and defining your sound today? If so, how?

Definitely. Growing up in Brampton is how I got put on to Hip-Hop, through older friends and family. Being a child of immigrants, I didn’t really relate to mainstream Canadian culture nor did I relate to my Indian heritage. Hip-Hop and Black culture was almost the counter to the mainstream that accepted the outsiders, and I really connected with the entire movement.

How would you describe your sound to readers who may not be familiar with you?

Simply put, I aim to make motivational bangers. It’s Hip-Hop music filled with lyricism and thoughtfulness. I’m usually spitting on bouncier high-energy beats, but I have songs on all types of Rap vibes to show my diversity.

Do you have any hobbies outside of music? What do you do to stay creative?

I have a lot of hobbies, but not a lot of time. I’m big on playing sports, biking, going on hikes, traveling to new places, reading, playing chess, video games, and a lot more. Life experience is what keeps me creative, and right now, I have a lot going on, so there’s no shortage of that. I also draw from what goes on with the world around me, and there too, there’s a lot of craziness to speak about.

Who are some of your main musical influences?

Lupe Fiasco, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Eminem, Big Sean, and Mac Miller.

What are some of your future music career goals?

A worldwide tour is a big one. I just want to connect with people, and I feel like that’ll be the best way for me to do so.

Now onto your release, “Mississauga To Miami.” What inspired this song?

I’m from the city of Brampton, which is part of Peel Region and that includes Brampton, Mississauga, and Caledon. This year, I set out to promote our cities as we usually get grouped in with Toronto. That’s cool, and I love Toronto also, but I wanted to build the identity of each suburb as well. 'Mississauga To Miami' is the lead single off of 'PEEL Vol. 2,' and features my guy, Fame Holiday - a buzzing rapper from Mississauga. What inspired the song was that we connected by seeing each others’ work ethic and hustle, and wanted to put out a fun song that matched our combined energy.

What is “Mississauga To Miami” about in your own words?

To me, this song is not to be taken too seriously and is something to have fun to. I don’t have many records that are like that, usually my songs have some deeper message or meaning behind them. I wanted to showcase my versatility and create a different sonic that I haven’t really tapped into before.

How did the music video for “Mississauga To Miami” come about? What was your vision for the video?

To be honest, the video was entirely meant for Reels and TikToks, and was not really supposed to be a music video. I ended up piecing together some of the vertical clips we had to create a video just so I had something to push on YouTube. My vision was that I wanted to use the video for ads and social media promotion, and so, I got some beautiful ladies from the area, got a simple backdrop with fly outfits, and just had fun.

How did the collaboration with Fame Holiday come about?

I’m one of the premiere artists out of Brampton right now, and I would say the same about Fame in Mississauga. We wanted to bring our cities together, and show it’s all love and not just competitive. We met up at the studio, played a few beats, and settled on this vibe. We both wrote our verses, and Fame wrote the hook in the studio within an hour probably. I came back one other day to fix things up and add some extra sauce, and that was all it took.

What message do you hope fans take away from your music and from “Mississauga To Miami?”

I hope listeners get the feeling that it’s okay to have fun sometimes, to just let go. You don’t always have to be serious or working on the real issues that we face. It’s good to take breaks; they’ll hopefully rejuvenate you for when you’re back.

What’s one of your proudest moments of your music career so far?

This whole year has had a lot of highlights for me. I would say performing for Brampton Canada Day this year, opening for Kardinal Offishall has definitely been a highlight. It was the biggest performance for me so far, with about 1000 people in the audience at the time of my set. I know that I will continue to rock big shows like that, and this is really just the beginning.

What would you say are the greatest lessons you’ve learned so far?

Practice makes the closest thing to perfect as you can get. Hard work beats talent when talent fails to work hard. But, you gotta be smart with how you work. Doing the same thing repeatedly expecting different results is insanity. Stay consistent, but keep leveling up.

What’s next for you? Are you working on any upcoming projects, or do you have any upcoming shows that we should be on the lookout for?

A lot is on the way. I’m working on a collaborative South Asian album that will feature artists from around the world. I’m also gearing up several singles that will drop every month next year. And, on top of all that, 'PEEL Vol. 3' should be dropping in January 2023 to close out the trilogy. I’m really excited for this next batch of music that I’m creating.

Where can we follow you on social media?

https://instagram.com/spitty95

https://youtube.com/spitty95

Before you go, let's ask you a couple of random questions:

What is your favorite ice cream flavor?

Anything chocolate based.

What job did you work besides music?

Mixing dough at a tortilla factory.

Thank you for the great interview; wish you much continued success!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# music# Canada# news# interview# pop culture

Comments / 0

Published by

Meikhel Philogene is a music executive, artist manager, publicist, attorney, producer, and entrepreneur. He is the founder and CEO of M.E.I. Recordings and Psalm Infinity.

236 followers

More from Meikhel Philogene

Meet Budding Singer-Songwriter Meg Smith

"Pop singer-songwriter Meg Smith is the recent winner of the inaugural BMI Charlie Feldman Award for emerging talent. A prolific songwriter, Meg’s witty and confessional style has caught the attention of many. Her natural gift for creating insightful lyrics and earworms added to by her radio ready pop hooks with indie rock production, make her music that much more infectious. She finds an original twist on modern relationships, capturing the zeitgeist of her generation."

Read full story

PRIEL Talks New Single, Career Beginnings, and More

With his single, “Can’t Be In Love,” out now, we took some time to hear more from PRIEL. Read below to learn more about PRIEL, the story behind his single, and what’s to come.

Read full story

Brynja Talks Debut Album, Netflix Placement, Growing Up in Iceland, and More

Carlijn Andriessen (@carlijncreates) With her album, “Repeat,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Brynja. Read below to learn more about Brynja, the story behind her debut album, and what’s to come.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

A Conversation with Actress, Dancer, and Singer-Songwriter Mia Delamar

Mia Love Delamar, a rising star and “quint” essential threat, is a singer-songwriter, musician, choreographer-dancer, and actress hailing from Atlanta, Georgia. At 24 years old, Mia Delamar boasts an impressive resume of singing, dancing, and acting credentials. Having studied dance since the age of 2, she is a recent graduate of Belmont University in Nashville, TN, where she possesses a Bachelors in Commercial Voice and a Minor in Dance. She was a member of the Conyers School of Ballet Dance Company and an inaugural member of the Heritage High Dance Company for many years prior to college. Mia Delamar also performs as a solo artist. Previously, she worked with Dubzworld Productions, multi-platinum record producer JDub, and Billboard Studios to produce her EP, "Focus." Since then, her single, "Cool," has garnered over 130,000 streams. Her newest single, "Silly," releases in tandem with the visual on November 5th.

Read full story

Meet Budding Singer-Songwriter and Former Professional Basketball Player Jen Ash

With her single, “Crush on You,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Jen Ash. Read below to learn more about Jen Ash, the story behind her single, and what’s to come.

Read full story
7 comments

Natalie Good Talks New Single, Performing for the President of Kazakhstan, and Much More

With her single, “Lovebomb Letters,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Natalie Good. Read below to learn more about Natalie Good, the story behind her single, and what’s to come.

Read full story

Filipina Singer-Songwriter acari Talks New Single, Overcoming Struggles, and Much More

Mango Fields Productions (@mangofields.productions) Carina Valdes, better known as acari, is a Philippine-born and San Jose-raised singer-songwriter with her second music release in the books. Just over a month since her first release, “No Rules,” her newest single, “Distant,” offers a darker atmosphere in comparison. “Distant” feels like a nostalgic trip with themes of reminiscence, addiction, and distant behavior in love we can all relate to.

Read full story

Phoenix Rose Talks New Song, Upcoming Project, and More

With her single, “Waiting for the World,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Phoenix Rose. Read below to learn more about Phoenix Rose, the story behind her single, and what’s to come.

Read full story

A Conversation with British Singer-Songwriter Alex Kate

With her single, “Rebel For Love,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Alex Kate. Read below to learn more about Alex Kate, the story behind her single, and what’s to come.

Read full story

Naama Guggenheim Discusses New Song and Music Video, Upbringing, and Much More

Spreading soft confidence, Naama Guggenheim is an intriguing musical artist on the rise. The Tel Avivian singer-songwriter and producer was born in Bern, raised in both Cleveland and the suburbs of Tel Aviv. Aspiring to grow into the modern sounds, Naama Guggenheim immersed herself in the sounds of Soul, R&B, and many more, and developed her writing style through the guitar. You can feel the feminist persona in her artistry, be it as a singer, guitar player, writer, or producer. With a unique view on the world, she has an inspiring combination of a soulful voice, catchy melodies and profound lyrics followed by an electronic beat. Her live performance is an emotional and moving show, both for the body and the mind.

Read full story
Beaumont, TX

ELI MONTANNA Talks New Song, Getting Music Featured in a TV Show, Upcoming Project, and More

Elijah Davis, also known as ELI MONTANNA, is a recording artist, audio engineer, and clothing brand owner from Beaumont, Texas. ELI MONTANNA has been in the realm of music since a very young age - from his parents buying a drum kit for Christmas when he was four to him singing in the church choir by age six. ELI MONTANNA decided to take music seriously at age seventeen, and went on to intern as an audio engineer for multiple record labels including Reach Records with GRAMMY award-winning artist Lecrae. In 2018, he decided to use the skills that he developed to carry out his own artistic vision. Under his former stage name, ELI PLM, he gained notoriety from his viral music video showcases on Twitter. By 2020, he decided to change his name to "ELI MONTANNA" and has been gaining in popularity ever since. To date, he has released four studio albums, amounted 700k+ streams, and has had music featured on multiple programs/outlets including M. Night Shyamalan's popular TV show, "Servant."

Read full story

Kelsie Kimberlin Discusses Career Beginnings, New Music Video, and Much More

Kelsie Kimberlin is a 23-year-old Ukrainian-American musician and singer. Her work is not only accessible and entertaining, but also steeped with important social themes and dual meanings underscoring her deep understanding of the power of creative music to evoke change. From an early age, Kelsie immersed herself in music, singing in choirs, participating in Yoko Ono’s Peace Project, and spending much of her childhood in music studios working on an endless stream of original songs. She participates in every aspect of her art — writing, recording, performing, and filming her videos.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Get to Know Rising Music Artist Daniel Mouyal

Daniel Mouyal is a 26-year-old Hip-Hop, Reggae, and Dancehall singer, rapper, and producer from Miami, FL. He previously went under the moniker Dada Major. As Dada Major, Daniel Mouyal found plenty of success as he was featured on numerous media outlets such as The Source, WorldStarHipHop, Thisis50, ItsBizkit, RESPECT. Magazine, and HipHopSince1987. He has played many local venues in Miami, FL and has toured the Northeastern United States. But now, Daniel Mouyal goes by his real name and releases only clean songs through the record label that he founded, You Already Know Records. His music places great emphasis on self-care, ethics, and personal advancement. He has already released one EP and almost fifty songs, and has four singles and two EPs releasing in the coming months. Apart from Daniel Mouyal's budding music career, he is also an author and plans to release a self-improvement book in the very near future. As Daniel Mouyal continues his path to wisdom and growth, he urges fans to follow his journey and absorb his messages.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Yaniza Discusses Her New Song, Upcoming Shows, and Much More

Yaniza is an acoustic pop artist from NYC. She is half Dominican, half Black (Kittitian) and Jewish and often has a huge smile on her face. Yaniza's tunes bring joy and sunshine to its listeners through catchy lyrics over ukulele or acoustic guitar. The singer-songwriter initially grew her fanbase by posting acoustic covers of pop songs on YouTube, which still garner tens of thousands of views and supporters across platforms. In 2020, Yaniza’s covers gained attention from celebrities and acclaimed music blogs, such as Glamour and PopSugar. Posting covers paved a path for Yaniza’s original songs to shine. Chill ukulele tune, “Fly Away (Free Bird),” produced by Billboard’s #1 producer of 2020, Gian Stone, and mastered by GRAMMY winning engineer, Joe LaPorta, is Yaniza’s most popular song at 150,000 streams and counting. Yaniza went on her first tour in 2019. She played local venues across the US, radio shows, and festivals, such as Musikfest, where Earth, Wind & Fire, The Chainsmokers, Phillip Phillips and many other household names headlined that same year. She signed with college booking agency, Degy Entertainment, in 2020 and is fortunate to perform all over the US. In 2022, Yaniza was contacted to sing for luxury brand, Kate Spade NY, at their Cabana pop-ups around NYC.

Read full story

A Conversation with Rising Music Star Jayd Ink

With her single and music video, “Queen St,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Jayd Ink. Read below to learn more about Jayd Ink, the story behind her single, and what’s to come.

Read full story

Shelly Perel Talks New Song, Upcoming Album, and Much More

With her single and music video, “Don’t try,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Shelly Perel. Read below to learn more about Shelly Perel, the story behind her latest single, and what’s to come.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

An Interview with Rising Music Artist Just Shad

Born to a proud Haitian couple in Philadelphia, Just Shad began his journey to becoming the artist we know today. He was raised in the Christian church, and after coaxing from his mother, he began to develop an interest in music. His musical influences include great producers like Pharrell and Timbaland as well as musical legends BB King and Jimi Hendrix, to name a few. Pairing his inspirations with synesthesia love for sound itself quickly ensued.

Read full story

A Conversation with French Producer and Singer Charlotte Boin

A fierce spirit, an impeccable voice, and an exciting blend of R&B, Pop, and Soul. This is the definition of the promising young artist that is Charlotte Boin. Born and raised in the south of France, Charlotte Boin grew up surrounded by music. While practicing dance and piano, she wrote her first songs and performed for the first time in public at the age of nine. It became quickly obvious that the little girl was born to be on stage. During her teenage years, she became part of an R&B girl group before going down the solo road to focus on her development as an artist. Charlotte Boin has been working on her debut for the past two years - writing and producing her own music, as well as collaborating with producers such as Lou Xtwo (Chris Brown, Bad Bunny, Russ) along with Shawn "Source" Jarrett as her engineer (Megan Thee Stallion, Summer Walker, Tinashe).

Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much More

Kobenz is an Alternative artist from Minneapolis, MN. Kobenz's artistic journey only started a couple of years ago. In 2020, Kobenz was hospitalized following an attempt at taking his own life. He had been battling major depression and PTSD stemming from an abusive partner. As he could no longer handle his course work, Kobenz dropped out of school and took to poetry as a form of therapy. Poetry soon turned into music, and Kobenz began to amass a cult-like fanbase following his release of "Sour Lemon," which is a rework of the 2004 Billboard hit, "Lemon," by Katy Rose. Kobenz's "Sour Lemon" garnered millions of streams, was spun at major radio stations, and was featured on countless media outlets such as EARMILK, Visual Atelier 8, The Hype Magazine, and HipHopSince1987. "Sour Lemon" was also chosen by Rock legend Oli Sykes of Bring Me the Horizon as one of his top five picks for the Spotify editorial playlist, "Misfits 2.0." Kobenz capitalized on the success of "Sour Lemon" and followed up with several critically-acclaimed releases that raised his status in the underground scene. Kobenz recently completed a tour with mainstream Alternative artist Call Me Karizma. Kobenz's latest release, "Diary of a Simpy Kid," has already racked up over 150,000 streams in its first week. Kobenz's unique, gritty, and emotive sound is what the industry has been missing and waiting for.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy