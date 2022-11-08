Spitty Discusses New Song and Music Video, Touring, Performing at Multiple Music Festivals, and Much More

James Ramlal

Spitty is an Indian rapper from Brampton, Canada who is building up a monumental buzz with a dedicated fanbase. His music carries a thoughtful yet energetic nature as he strives to motivate listeners through his songs. South Asian samples and instruments blend with North American influence to birth his unique approach to Hip-Hop.

Spitty's debut album, "Full Circle," was a hit around the world, receiving praise from everyone including Rolling Stone India and Much Music Canada - highlighting his national and global reach. Off the strength of the album, Spitty curated and headlined his own sold out Toronto concert and performed several dozen times in the surrounding area before taking his music on the road for a 6-week USA tour in early 2022. He quickly followed this up with the 22-show "Full Circle Tour," spanning several cities in the USA and Canada. This includes Canadian Music Week, DesiFest at Yonge-Dundas Square, LAUNCH Music Festival, NXNE, opening for Kardinal Offishall and much more.

Now, Spitty continues to release new hit music and build on his momentum of high energy live shows.

With his single and music video, “Mississauga To Miami,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Spitty. Read below to learn more about Spitty, the story behind his single, and what’s to come.

Hi Spitty! Let’s start with how did you get your artist name?

You gotta think about what spit is. It’s us, it’s our DNA. You’re Spitty if you’re full of spit. Full of the DNA. Full of humanity.

What city are you from and where are you based now?

I was born in Jacksonville, Florida, but grew up and spent most of my life in Brampton, ON, Canada. I definitely draw a bit from Duval, but most of my story and personality comes from being raised in Brampton.

At what point in your life did you decide to pursue a career in music? How did you get started?

Being a rapper was one of my earliest career goals since I was in the first or second grade. The same way some kids probably wanted to be an astronaut, I wanted to be a rapper. However, I didn’t follow through with the dream until high school. It took me a long time to even build up the courage to try, and then, a few more years of work to actually become good at it. I bought my first USB Blue Yeti mic from Tiger Direct; I still remember taking the transit to get there and back in the winter. I would record on this free DAW called Reaper and try to go viral off my remixes of popular songs, with a few originals sprinkled in.

Has your upbringing played a role in shaping who you are and defining your sound today? If so, how?

Definitely. Growing up in Brampton is how I got put on to Hip-Hop, through older friends and family. Being a child of immigrants, I didn’t really relate to mainstream Canadian culture nor did I relate to my Indian heritage. Hip-Hop and Black culture was almost the counter to the mainstream that accepted the outsiders, and I really connected with the entire movement.

How would you describe your sound to readers who may not be familiar with you?

Simply put, I aim to make motivational bangers. It’s Hip-Hop music filled with lyricism and thoughtfulness. I’m usually spitting on bouncier high-energy beats, but I have songs on all types of Rap vibes to show my diversity.

Do you have any hobbies outside of music? What do you do to stay creative?

I have a lot of hobbies, but not a lot of time. I’m big on playing sports, biking, going on hikes, traveling to new places, reading, playing chess, video games, and a lot more. Life experience is what keeps me creative, and right now, I have a lot going on, so there’s no shortage of that. I also draw from what goes on with the world around me, and there too, there’s a lot of craziness to speak about.

Who are some of your main musical influences?

Lupe Fiasco, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Eminem, Big Sean, and Mac Miller.

What are some of your future music career goals?

A worldwide tour is a big one. I just want to connect with people, and I feel like that’ll be the best way for me to do so.

Now onto your release, “Mississauga To Miami.” What inspired this song?

I’m from the city of Brampton, which is part of Peel Region and that includes Brampton, Mississauga, and Caledon. This year, I set out to promote our cities as we usually get grouped in with Toronto. That’s cool, and I love Toronto also, but I wanted to build the identity of each suburb as well. 'Mississauga To Miami' is the lead single off of 'PEEL Vol. 2,' and features my guy, Fame Holiday - a buzzing rapper from Mississauga. What inspired the song was that we connected by seeing each others’ work ethic and hustle, and wanted to put out a fun song that matched our combined energy.

What is “Mississauga To Miami” about in your own words?

To me, this song is not to be taken too seriously and is something to have fun to. I don’t have many records that are like that, usually my songs have some deeper message or meaning behind them. I wanted to showcase my versatility and create a different sonic that I haven’t really tapped into before.

How did the music video for “Mississauga To Miami” come about? What was your vision for the video?

To be honest, the video was entirely meant for Reels and TikToks, and was not really supposed to be a music video. I ended up piecing together some of the vertical clips we had to create a video just so I had something to push on YouTube. My vision was that I wanted to use the video for ads and social media promotion, and so, I got some beautiful ladies from the area, got a simple backdrop with fly outfits, and just had fun.

How did the collaboration with Fame Holiday come about?

I’m one of the premiere artists out of Brampton right now, and I would say the same about Fame in Mississauga. We wanted to bring our cities together, and show it’s all love and not just competitive. We met up at the studio, played a few beats, and settled on this vibe. We both wrote our verses, and Fame wrote the hook in the studio within an hour probably. I came back one other day to fix things up and add some extra sauce, and that was all it took.

What message do you hope fans take away from your music and from “Mississauga To Miami?”

I hope listeners get the feeling that it’s okay to have fun sometimes, to just let go. You don’t always have to be serious or working on the real issues that we face. It’s good to take breaks; they’ll hopefully rejuvenate you for when you’re back.

What’s one of your proudest moments of your music career so far?

This whole year has had a lot of highlights for me. I would say performing for Brampton Canada Day this year, opening for Kardinal Offishall has definitely been a highlight. It was the biggest performance for me so far, with about 1000 people in the audience at the time of my set. I know that I will continue to rock big shows like that, and this is really just the beginning.

What would you say are the greatest lessons you’ve learned so far?

Practice makes the closest thing to perfect as you can get. Hard work beats talent when talent fails to work hard. But, you gotta be smart with how you work. Doing the same thing repeatedly expecting different results is insanity. Stay consistent, but keep leveling up.

What’s next for you? Are you working on any upcoming projects, or do you have any upcoming shows that we should be on the lookout for?

A lot is on the way. I’m working on a collaborative South Asian album that will feature artists from around the world. I’m also gearing up several singles that will drop every month next year. And, on top of all that, 'PEEL Vol. 3' should be dropping in January 2023 to close out the trilogy. I’m really excited for this next batch of music that I’m creating.

Where can we follow you on social media?

https://instagram.com/spitty95

https://youtube.com/spitty95

Before you go, let's ask you a couple of random questions:

What is your favorite ice cream flavor?

Anything chocolate based.

What job did you work besides music?

Mixing dough at a tortilla factory.

Thank you for the great interview; wish you much continued success!