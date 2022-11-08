PRIEL Talks New Single, Career Beginnings, and More

Reef's Island

With his single, “Can’t Be In Love,” out now, we took some time to hear more from PRIEL. Read below to learn more about PRIEL, the story behind his single, and what’s to come.

Hi PRIEL! Let’s start with how did you get your artist name?

“PRIEL” is actually a part of my first name. My full first name is Princepriel. When I made the decision to pursue music as a career, I knew that I couldn't go by “Prince” for obvious reasons, so I just decided to go with PRIEL.

What city are you from and where are you based now?

I’m from Atlanta, and I’m still based here.

At what point in your life did you decide to pursue a career in music? How did you get started?

I decided to pursue music a few months before graduating high school. I started with producing, songwriting, and engineering for other artists.

Has your upbringing played a role in shaping who you are and defining your sound today? If so, how?

Growing up, gospel and reggae music were the soundtrack of my life. They both play major influences, not only in my music, but in the other artists that I listened to and gained inspiration from.

How would you describe your sound to readers who may not be familiar with you?

I’d say soulful, Alternative R&B.

Do you have any hobbies outside of music? What do you do to stay creative?

Honestly, doing nothing. Taking in life and just taking in the energy and beauty of the simplicity around me inspires me. I like challenging myself to do random things and doing things outside of my comfort zone.

Who are some of your main musical influences?

Daniel Caesar, Frank Ocean, and GIVEON.

What are some of your future music career goals?

Debut on Billboard 100, Win a GRAMMY, and have a sold out tour.

Now onto your release, “Can’t Be In Love.” What inspired this song?

Experiences in a few of my different friends' lives and bits of mine as well.

What is “Can’t Be In Love” about in your own words?

I don’t ever really want to break down the meanings behind my songs. I feel like it can kind of take away from the listener's connection to the art and ruin the experience that they had with the song.

What is your favorite lyric in “Can’t Be In Love” and why?

“I know you want more, but I got nothing left for me.” I love this line because it alludes to the issue of someone wanting so much more out of you, but you have been giving them your ALL, and then, you're left with nothing. Oftentimes, people put others before themselves, but you can't pour from an empty cup at the end of the day.

What message do you hope fans take away from your music and from “Can’t Be In Love?”

Whatever this song means to you, you're right. I hope you find the beauty, not only in this song, but in all of my music.

What’s one of your proudest moments of your music career so far?

I would have to say releasing my first song. I am a HUGE perfectionist. I’ve been recording music for over two years, and I just released my first song in August of this year. I finally got out of my own head and gave, not only myself a chance to be heard, but my voice, my story, and most of all, my art/music.

What would you say are the greatest lessons you’ve learned so far?

It’s never going to be perfect. You will always listen back and feel like there's something that could've been done better, but that's the beauty in the music, the perfect imperfections. Another lesson is don’t make excuses for yourself or your music. You don't need the best equipment and sounds to make meaningful art - just put it out, bet on yourself everyday of the week.

What’s next for you? Are you working on any upcoming projects, or do you have any upcoming shows that we should be on the lookout for?

I am working on SOOOO many projects, not only for music, but my brand. I am looking at a lot of opportunities in the Web3 space. There's too much to even get into, so I'll just leave it at that.

Where can we follow you on social media?

@iiampriel on all platforms

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/iiamprielmusic