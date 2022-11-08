PRIEL Talks New Single, Career Beginnings, and More

Meikhel Philogene

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oTyTM_0j3V9Imr00
Reef's Island

With his single, “Can’t Be In Love,” out now, we took some time to hear more from PRIEL. Read below to learn more about PRIEL, the story behind his single, and what’s to come.

Hi PRIEL! Let’s start with how did you get your artist name?

“PRIEL” is actually a part of my first name. My full first name is Princepriel. When I made the decision to pursue music as a career, I knew that I couldn't go by “Prince” for obvious reasons, so I just decided to go with PRIEL.

What city are you from and where are you based now?

I’m from Atlanta, and I’m still based here.

At what point in your life did you decide to pursue a career in music? How did you get started?

I decided to pursue music a few months before graduating high school. I started with producing, songwriting, and engineering for other artists.

Has your upbringing played a role in shaping who you are and defining your sound today? If so, how?

Growing up, gospel and reggae music were the soundtrack of my life. They both play major influences, not only in my music, but in the other artists that I listened to and gained inspiration from.

How would you describe your sound to readers who may not be familiar with you?

I’d say soulful, Alternative R&B.

Do you have any hobbies outside of music? What do you do to stay creative?

Honestly, doing nothing. Taking in life and just taking in the energy and beauty of the simplicity around me inspires me. I like challenging myself to do random things and doing things outside of my comfort zone.

Who are some of your main musical influences?

Daniel Caesar, Frank Ocean, and GIVEON.

What are some of your future music career goals?

Debut on Billboard 100, Win a GRAMMY, and have a sold out tour.

Now onto your release, “Can’t Be In Love.” What inspired this song?

Experiences in a few of my different friends' lives and bits of mine as well.

What is “Can’t Be In Love” about in your own words?

I don’t ever really want to break down the meanings behind my songs. I feel like it can kind of take away from the listener's connection to the art and ruin the experience that they had with the song.

What is your favorite lyric in “Can’t Be In Love” and why?

“I know you want more, but I got nothing left for me.” I love this line because it alludes to the issue of someone wanting so much more out of you, but you have been giving them your ALL, and then, you're left with nothing. Oftentimes, people put others before themselves, but you can't pour from an empty cup at the end of the day.

What message do you hope fans take away from your music and from “Can’t Be In Love?”

Whatever this song means to you, you're right. I hope you find the beauty, not only in this song, but in all of my music.

What’s one of your proudest moments of your music career so far?

I would have to say releasing my first song. I am a HUGE perfectionist. I’ve been recording music for over two years, and I just released my first song in August of this year. I finally got out of my own head and gave, not only myself a chance to be heard, but my voice, my story, and most of all, my art/music.

What would you say are the greatest lessons you’ve learned so far?

It’s never going to be perfect. You will always listen back and feel like there's something that could've been done better, but that's the beauty in the music, the perfect imperfections. Another lesson is don’t make excuses for yourself or your music. You don't need the best equipment and sounds to make meaningful art - just put it out, bet on yourself everyday of the week.

What’s next for you? Are you working on any upcoming projects, or do you have any upcoming shows that we should be on the lookout for?

I am working on SOOOO many projects, not only for music, but my brand. I am looking at a lot of opportunities in the Web3 space. There's too much to even get into, so I'll just leave it at that.

Where can we follow you on social media?

@iiampriel on all platforms

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/iiamprielmusic

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Atlanta# music# news# interview# entertainment

Comments / 0

Published by

Meikhel Philogene is a music executive, artist manager, publicist, attorney, producer, and entrepreneur. He is the founder and CEO of M.E.I. Recordings and Psalm Infinity.

236 followers

More from Meikhel Philogene

Meet Budding Singer-Songwriter Meg Smith

"Pop singer-songwriter Meg Smith is the recent winner of the inaugural BMI Charlie Feldman Award for emerging talent. A prolific songwriter, Meg’s witty and confessional style has caught the attention of many. Her natural gift for creating insightful lyrics and earworms added to by her radio ready pop hooks with indie rock production, make her music that much more infectious. She finds an original twist on modern relationships, capturing the zeitgeist of her generation."

Read full story

Spitty Discusses New Song and Music Video, Touring, Performing at Multiple Music Festivals, and Much More

Spitty is an Indian rapper from Brampton, Canada who is building up a monumental buzz with a dedicated fanbase. His music carries a thoughtful yet energetic nature as he strives to motivate listeners through his songs. South Asian samples and instruments blend with North American influence to birth his unique approach to Hip-Hop.

Read full story

Brynja Talks Debut Album, Netflix Placement, Growing Up in Iceland, and More

Carlijn Andriessen (@carlijncreates) With her album, “Repeat,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Brynja. Read below to learn more about Brynja, the story behind her debut album, and what’s to come.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

A Conversation with Actress, Dancer, and Singer-Songwriter Mia Delamar

Mia Love Delamar, a rising star and “quint” essential threat, is a singer-songwriter, musician, choreographer-dancer, and actress hailing from Atlanta, Georgia. At 24 years old, Mia Delamar boasts an impressive resume of singing, dancing, and acting credentials. Having studied dance since the age of 2, she is a recent graduate of Belmont University in Nashville, TN, where she possesses a Bachelors in Commercial Voice and a Minor in Dance. She was a member of the Conyers School of Ballet Dance Company and an inaugural member of the Heritage High Dance Company for many years prior to college. Mia Delamar also performs as a solo artist. Previously, she worked with Dubzworld Productions, multi-platinum record producer JDub, and Billboard Studios to produce her EP, "Focus." Since then, her single, "Cool," has garnered over 130,000 streams. Her newest single, "Silly," releases in tandem with the visual on November 5th.

Read full story

Meet Budding Singer-Songwriter and Former Professional Basketball Player Jen Ash

With her single, “Crush on You,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Jen Ash. Read below to learn more about Jen Ash, the story behind her single, and what’s to come.

Read full story
7 comments

Natalie Good Talks New Single, Performing for the President of Kazakhstan, and Much More

With her single, “Lovebomb Letters,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Natalie Good. Read below to learn more about Natalie Good, the story behind her single, and what’s to come.

Read full story

Filipina Singer-Songwriter acari Talks New Single, Overcoming Struggles, and Much More

Mango Fields Productions (@mangofields.productions) Carina Valdes, better known as acari, is a Philippine-born and San Jose-raised singer-songwriter with her second music release in the books. Just over a month since her first release, “No Rules,” her newest single, “Distant,” offers a darker atmosphere in comparison. “Distant” feels like a nostalgic trip with themes of reminiscence, addiction, and distant behavior in love we can all relate to.

Read full story

Phoenix Rose Talks New Song, Upcoming Project, and More

With her single, “Waiting for the World,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Phoenix Rose. Read below to learn more about Phoenix Rose, the story behind her single, and what’s to come.

Read full story

A Conversation with British Singer-Songwriter Alex Kate

With her single, “Rebel For Love,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Alex Kate. Read below to learn more about Alex Kate, the story behind her single, and what’s to come.

Read full story

Naama Guggenheim Discusses New Song and Music Video, Upbringing, and Much More

Spreading soft confidence, Naama Guggenheim is an intriguing musical artist on the rise. The Tel Avivian singer-songwriter and producer was born in Bern, raised in both Cleveland and the suburbs of Tel Aviv. Aspiring to grow into the modern sounds, Naama Guggenheim immersed herself in the sounds of Soul, R&B, and many more, and developed her writing style through the guitar. You can feel the feminist persona in her artistry, be it as a singer, guitar player, writer, or producer. With a unique view on the world, she has an inspiring combination of a soulful voice, catchy melodies and profound lyrics followed by an electronic beat. Her live performance is an emotional and moving show, both for the body and the mind.

Read full story
Beaumont, TX

ELI MONTANNA Talks New Song, Getting Music Featured in a TV Show, Upcoming Project, and More

Elijah Davis, also known as ELI MONTANNA, is a recording artist, audio engineer, and clothing brand owner from Beaumont, Texas. ELI MONTANNA has been in the realm of music since a very young age - from his parents buying a drum kit for Christmas when he was four to him singing in the church choir by age six. ELI MONTANNA decided to take music seriously at age seventeen, and went on to intern as an audio engineer for multiple record labels including Reach Records with GRAMMY award-winning artist Lecrae. In 2018, he decided to use the skills that he developed to carry out his own artistic vision. Under his former stage name, ELI PLM, he gained notoriety from his viral music video showcases on Twitter. By 2020, he decided to change his name to "ELI MONTANNA" and has been gaining in popularity ever since. To date, he has released four studio albums, amounted 700k+ streams, and has had music featured on multiple programs/outlets including M. Night Shyamalan's popular TV show, "Servant."

Read full story

Kelsie Kimberlin Discusses Career Beginnings, New Music Video, and Much More

Kelsie Kimberlin is a 23-year-old Ukrainian-American musician and singer. Her work is not only accessible and entertaining, but also steeped with important social themes and dual meanings underscoring her deep understanding of the power of creative music to evoke change. From an early age, Kelsie immersed herself in music, singing in choirs, participating in Yoko Ono’s Peace Project, and spending much of her childhood in music studios working on an endless stream of original songs. She participates in every aspect of her art — writing, recording, performing, and filming her videos.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Get to Know Rising Music Artist Daniel Mouyal

Daniel Mouyal is a 26-year-old Hip-Hop, Reggae, and Dancehall singer, rapper, and producer from Miami, FL. He previously went under the moniker Dada Major. As Dada Major, Daniel Mouyal found plenty of success as he was featured on numerous media outlets such as The Source, WorldStarHipHop, Thisis50, ItsBizkit, RESPECT. Magazine, and HipHopSince1987. He has played many local venues in Miami, FL and has toured the Northeastern United States. But now, Daniel Mouyal goes by his real name and releases only clean songs through the record label that he founded, You Already Know Records. His music places great emphasis on self-care, ethics, and personal advancement. He has already released one EP and almost fifty songs, and has four singles and two EPs releasing in the coming months. Apart from Daniel Mouyal's budding music career, he is also an author and plans to release a self-improvement book in the very near future. As Daniel Mouyal continues his path to wisdom and growth, he urges fans to follow his journey and absorb his messages.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Yaniza Discusses Her New Song, Upcoming Shows, and Much More

Yaniza is an acoustic pop artist from NYC. She is half Dominican, half Black (Kittitian) and Jewish and often has a huge smile on her face. Yaniza's tunes bring joy and sunshine to its listeners through catchy lyrics over ukulele or acoustic guitar. The singer-songwriter initially grew her fanbase by posting acoustic covers of pop songs on YouTube, which still garner tens of thousands of views and supporters across platforms. In 2020, Yaniza’s covers gained attention from celebrities and acclaimed music blogs, such as Glamour and PopSugar. Posting covers paved a path for Yaniza’s original songs to shine. Chill ukulele tune, “Fly Away (Free Bird),” produced by Billboard’s #1 producer of 2020, Gian Stone, and mastered by GRAMMY winning engineer, Joe LaPorta, is Yaniza’s most popular song at 150,000 streams and counting. Yaniza went on her first tour in 2019. She played local venues across the US, radio shows, and festivals, such as Musikfest, where Earth, Wind & Fire, The Chainsmokers, Phillip Phillips and many other household names headlined that same year. She signed with college booking agency, Degy Entertainment, in 2020 and is fortunate to perform all over the US. In 2022, Yaniza was contacted to sing for luxury brand, Kate Spade NY, at their Cabana pop-ups around NYC.

Read full story

A Conversation with Rising Music Star Jayd Ink

With her single and music video, “Queen St,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Jayd Ink. Read below to learn more about Jayd Ink, the story behind her single, and what’s to come.

Read full story

Shelly Perel Talks New Song, Upcoming Album, and Much More

With her single and music video, “Don’t try,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Shelly Perel. Read below to learn more about Shelly Perel, the story behind her latest single, and what’s to come.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

An Interview with Rising Music Artist Just Shad

Born to a proud Haitian couple in Philadelphia, Just Shad began his journey to becoming the artist we know today. He was raised in the Christian church, and after coaxing from his mother, he began to develop an interest in music. His musical influences include great producers like Pharrell and Timbaland as well as musical legends BB King and Jimi Hendrix, to name a few. Pairing his inspirations with synesthesia love for sound itself quickly ensued.

Read full story

A Conversation with French Producer and Singer Charlotte Boin

A fierce spirit, an impeccable voice, and an exciting blend of R&B, Pop, and Soul. This is the definition of the promising young artist that is Charlotte Boin. Born and raised in the south of France, Charlotte Boin grew up surrounded by music. While practicing dance and piano, she wrote her first songs and performed for the first time in public at the age of nine. It became quickly obvious that the little girl was born to be on stage. During her teenage years, she became part of an R&B girl group before going down the solo road to focus on her development as an artist. Charlotte Boin has been working on her debut for the past two years - writing and producing her own music, as well as collaborating with producers such as Lou Xtwo (Chris Brown, Bad Bunny, Russ) along with Shawn "Source" Jarrett as her engineer (Megan Thee Stallion, Summer Walker, Tinashe).

Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much More

Kobenz is an Alternative artist from Minneapolis, MN. Kobenz's artistic journey only started a couple of years ago. In 2020, Kobenz was hospitalized following an attempt at taking his own life. He had been battling major depression and PTSD stemming from an abusive partner. As he could no longer handle his course work, Kobenz dropped out of school and took to poetry as a form of therapy. Poetry soon turned into music, and Kobenz began to amass a cult-like fanbase following his release of "Sour Lemon," which is a rework of the 2004 Billboard hit, "Lemon," by Katy Rose. Kobenz's "Sour Lemon" garnered millions of streams, was spun at major radio stations, and was featured on countless media outlets such as EARMILK, Visual Atelier 8, The Hype Magazine, and HipHopSince1987. "Sour Lemon" was also chosen by Rock legend Oli Sykes of Bring Me the Horizon as one of his top five picks for the Spotify editorial playlist, "Misfits 2.0." Kobenz capitalized on the success of "Sour Lemon" and followed up with several critically-acclaimed releases that raised his status in the underground scene. Kobenz recently completed a tour with mainstream Alternative artist Call Me Karizma. Kobenz's latest release, "Diary of a Simpy Kid," has already racked up over 150,000 streams in its first week. Kobenz's unique, gritty, and emotive sound is what the industry has been missing and waiting for.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy