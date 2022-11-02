Brynja Talks Debut Album, Netflix Placement, Growing Up in Iceland, and More

Carlijn Andriessen (@carlijncreates)

With her album, “Repeat,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Brynja. Read below to learn more about Brynja, the story behind her debut album, and what’s to come.

Hi Brynja! Let’s start with how did you get your artist name?

It’s my birth name. I was lucky it was not taken by another big artist. My songs are personal, about my emotions and experiences. It just made sense to go by my own name.

What city are you from and where are you based now?

I’m from Reykjavík, Iceland, and that’s where I’m based at the moment. I moved back here from the Netherlands roughly a year ago. I had the most amazing time there and shared a studio with a group of international musicians in Den Haag. That’s where my album was born - written and produced in collaboration with LUVR and my musician friends over there.

At what point in your life did you decide to pursue a career in music? How did you get started?

Good one. I wanted to be a dancer for a long time. It came as a huge surprise to me when I got into music shortly after my 20th birthday. Long story short, I joined a street theater group in Norway, stayed there for a month, fell in love, and learned some guitar chords at the same time. That was a life changing combo. The day after returning home from the trip, I wrote my first song. Then, another. Then, another. I literally had no idea where they came from and always assumed each song was the last. I treated music as a hobby and toured through Europe playing my songs without ever intending to make a career out of it. For quite a few years, I had no idea which direction to take, not knowing if I should be a dancer, musician or something completely different. At one point, I found myself working an office job that gave me no joy at all. It was a turning point. I figured that I needed to focus more time on the things that I enjoy the most. I enrolled in the audio engineering studies in SAE Amsterdam. That was a switch in my mindset, and from that moment, I’ve been calling myself a musician and studying all aspects of the music industry.

To be very honest, I had the feeling for a while that being a musician wouldn’t be a noble choice like I’d be selfish to focus on myself instead of focusing on helping others (which is ridiculous of course 'cause music has always helped me to get through difficult times). I’ve found the opposite to be true since I made my choice, and I’ve found a lot of purpose in being a musician. It’s like putting the mask on yourself first before assisting others around you. You need to be happy yourself before being of any help to others.

Has your upbringing played a role in shaping who you are and defining your sound today? If so, how?

My parents tried hard to get me onboard the music train. They say that they noticed early on that I had a good musical ear. My mom used to play games with me to improve these skills. Sometimes, she’d play me a note on the piano, make me run into every room of our house, and then come back and return the same note. Other times, she’d ask me to make up harmonies to a song she was singing or she’d play different songs on the piano, ask me to lie on the sofa and tell her what kind of imagery they’d bring to my mind. I practiced the violin, piano and clarinet, which I did not enjoy. I remember that I really disliked reading notes.

I’m sure this shaped me in ways that I don’t fully understand, and I’m grateful for my mom doing this. From my experience as a kid, music brought rules and discipline, while dancing gave me freedom of expression. I found my identity in the latter. I could not be forced into music. I needed to find my own way there. And, oh boy, was I surprised when I wrote my first song! I remember playing it to my dad, and he cried. Actually, a few of my friends cried when I played them that song. Although I did not seek a career in music for a long time, I still understood that I had stumbled across something powerful.

How would you describe your sound to readers who may not be familiar with you?

I used to play the guitar and sing, but recently, I started intergrading beats and new sounds into my songs. Someone described my new sound as folklore RnB the other day. I kinda like that.

Do you have any hobbies outside of music? What do you do to stay creative?

The fun thing is that by being a musician, I get to do a lot of different things, and it combines many of my interests. I get to be a photographer, filmmaker, writer, designer, dancer, content creator, and do social media and marketing. I get to work with people and speak up about social issues. I’m kinda like the CEO of my own little company.

Oh, and I also love swimming.

Who are some of your main musical influences?

My friend, Ósk. She’s the one who got me into music by asking me to sing harmonies with her on our trip to Norway. I was so inspired by her singing and songwriting that I wanted to be like her. I borrowed her guitar and started practicing. I don’t know if I’d be making music if it wasn’t for her.

Back when I wrote my first songs, I was listening to Emiliana Torrini, Sufjan Stevens and Bon Iver. Around the time, I started working on my album, 'Repeat.' I discovered artists such as Frank Ocean, Solange, and Lauryn Hill. They inspired a new wave of creativity.

Who would be a dream to collaborate with?

Ooh, I found Maggie Rogers’s music while creating the album. She was the first musician that I ever followed on social media - before that, I didn’t really realize that you could be following people that you didn’t actually know. I think she had a big impact on me as well. I caught her on her journey of writing and releasing her first album. It gave me so many ideas and motivated me on my journey. I secretly dream of being her friend (well, not so secretly anymore).

What are some of your future music career goals?

Now that I’ve released 'Repeat' and a big weight is off of my chest, I feel like I have a blank canvas in front of me. The other day, a name for a new album came to me which got me excited. We will see what happens. You might have to wait another 4 years for it.

Now onto your release, “Repeat.” What inspired this project?

The combination of my audio engineering studies, the podcast I listened to every morning while commuting to school, my love life, and climate change anxiety.

What is “Repeat” about in your own words, or what is the theme or topics within the album?

We live, we learn, we forget. We repeat. We never fully arrive. We are in constant motion, growing and decaying.

The album is a learning curve, going through the scale of human emotions and arriving at acceptance.

We arrive, momentarily.

Then, we repeat.

Is there a specific song on “Repeat” that speaks to you most? If so, what’s It called and what’s it about?

They are all special to me (cliché, I know). I would not have released the album without any of them and wouldn’t have added more.

But, I’m gonna go with 'Breathe' because the album would have been something very different without it. It’s the first song that I wrote for the album. From there, the theme was born. I wanted it to be a journey that takes you through different stages; anger, fear, hope and acceptance (the title 'Repeat,' suggests that it’s an ongoing process). I wanted the global warming theme to be the more dominant theme to begin with, but then, other life events inspired me to write different songs inside that frame that I set for myself. 'Breathe' is the one that speaks most directly about the topic.

Also, I just love having my friend, Care, featured on there. Her vocals on the chorus make the song kinda anthem like.

What message do you hope fans take away from your music and from “Repeat?”

I want them to experience the music on their terms. I want them to be able to reflect on their own anger, fear, hope and acceptance in the album.

What’s one of your proudest moments of your music career so far?

I am proud of having surrounded myself with so many beautiful and talented people on this 4 year journey that I’ve enjoyed so much working with. And, I’m proud to have maintained strong bonds and friendships through it all. Also, proud of getting my song, "Fight," placed on the Netflix series, "Katla."

What would you say are the greatest lessons you’ve learned so far?

Just keep calm and carry on. I will keep on doing my thing, follow wherever my inspiration takes me, and be prepared for it to take me to unexpected places.

What’s next for you? Are you working on any upcoming projects, or do you have any upcoming shows that we should be on the lookout for?

I’m cooking up plans, and some are vague and some more concrete. Please follow me on social media or join my mailing list for updates. I have an upcoming art exhibition in relation to the album. The album is being pressed for vinyl in limited edition (there will be a travelling copy that stays with each person for a week before being handed on to the next one), and I have two upcoming music videos – the music video for 'Breathe,' directed by Care herself, is coming out on November 22nd! I want to tour, but that depends on you, dear reader, and how much you will listen to the album. I would love to come to your city and play it for you live.

https://www.instagram.com/brynjabrynja/