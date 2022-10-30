Atlanta, GA

A Conversation with Actress, Dancer, and Singer-Songwriter Mia Delamar

Meikhel Philogene

Mia Delamar - Cool

Mia Love Delamar, a rising star and “quint” essential threat, is a singer-songwriter, musician, choreographer-dancer, and actress hailing from Atlanta, Georgia. At 24 years old, Mia Delamar boasts an impressive resume of singing, dancing, and acting credentials. Having studied dance since the age of 2, she is a recent graduate of Belmont University in Nashville, TN, where she possesses a Bachelors in Commercial Voice and a Minor in Dance. She was a member of the Conyers School of Ballet Dance Company and an inaugural member of the Heritage High Dance Company for many years prior to college. Mia Delamar also performs as a solo artist. Previously, she worked with Dubzworld Productions, multi-platinum record producer JDub, and Billboard Studios to produce her EP, "Focus." Since then, her single, "Cool," has garnered over 130,000 streams. Her newest single, "Silly," releases in tandem with the visual on November 5th.

With her single and music video, “Cool,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Mia Delamar. Read below to learn more about Mia Delamar, the story behind her single, and what’s to come.

Hi Mia Delamar! Let’s start with how did you get your artist name?

Haha, I get that question way more often than you would think. Mia Delamar is actually my birth name, and it fits me well.

What city are you from and where are you based now?

I’m from the suburbs of Atlanta, GA and am based in Atlanta, GA.

At what point in your life did you decide to pursue a career in music? How did you get started?

Ever since I could remember, I’ve always wanted to be the same thing: a famous singer, actress and dancer. My answer has never changed over the years. I competed in my first pageant at three weeks old and got first runner-up. I was born to perform. From there, my parents placed me in ballet, tap, liturgical and jazz to which I’ve studied and excelled in for many years, and I also sang in the church choir. I wrote my first “good” song around the age of ten called, "Sticks & Stones." Music was my outlet, and I just knew deep inside that it is what God placed me on this earth to do.

Has your upbringing played a role in shaping who you are and defining your sound today? If so, how?

Yes! I grew up in the church watching some of the most talented musicians and singers sing and play the congregation under the table. I can attribute some of my stylistic choices to watching them. They also encouraged me to be confident in the gift I had. I’ve grown up doing many church solos and leading the choir. It truly helps with stage presence, confidence, true praise and worship, and so many other things.

How would you describe your sound to readers who may not be familiar with you?

I am a Pop Soul artist. My sound is a mix of RnB and Pop music. It sounds very current, but also gives a nod to the late 90’s and early 2000’s.

Do you have any hobbies outside of music? What do you do to stay creative?

I'm a creative in multiple aspects. So, outside of music, I dance, teach ballet, choreograph, and act.

Who are some of your main musical influences?

My main musical influences are Missy Elliot, Aaliyah, Beyoncé, Mary J Blige, Brandy, and Ariana Grande.

What are some of your future music career goals?

I want to be one of the greatest of all time. I want to win multiple GRAMMYs in one night, matter of fact, I want to be an EGOT because I act as well. My grandfather always tells me to speak things as though they are so as often as I can. I speak positively over my life, and I make sure that I never speak against what God is doing in my life.

Who would be a dream to collaborate with?

My dream music collaboration would be from any of my top influences, and I honestly can’t choose one - they’re too iconic. I would be over the moon to have a song with any of my favorites. I can also say from a rap standpoint, I would love to collaborate with J. Cole who is one of my favorite rappers.

Now onto your release, “Cool.” What inspired this song?

I wrote this song during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic as part of a writer’s challenge for myself. I wanted to write as many complete songs as I could and coined the series, “Quarantine Chronicles." When I wrote “Cool,” the idea came about because I wanted to write a song on how I would respond to a guy who didn’t see me for who I was and try to come back into my life because I’m doing amazing things in my career.

What is “Cool” about in your own words?

“Cool” is about knowing your worth. You don’t have to accept things that don’t serve you. You deserve to be loved for who you are and not what you have accomplished. You deserve for someone to see you, truly see you, and love you for who you are on the inside. It affirms that you are amazing, and you don’t have to be desperate for someone to just half love you.

How did the music video for “Cool” come about? What was your vision for the video?

The music video for “Cool” came to be due to the storyline that I lay out in the song. I wanted to convey a girl (me) who is doing very well in life, and a guy who didn’t see my worth in the beginning now sees it as my career is taking off and wants to be in my life. Me, my mom, and my brother, who’s also my manager, in other words “Brotherger," came up with the concepts together. My director, Desmond Stearns, then brought those ideas to life on camera. We shot “Cool” in a 12-hour shoot day, across multiple locations and even lost a drone in the process. It was a sprint, but we made it to the finish line. “Cool” was my very first music video, and I’m so proud of what it turned out to be.

What message do you hope fans take away from your music and from “Cool?”

I hope my fans feel empowered by my lyrics. Even if I talk about heartbreak, there is always some form of hope weeded into what I’m saying. Heartbreak doesn’t last forever. Know your worth and accept nothing less than that.

What’s one of your proudest moments of your music career so far?

One of my proudest moments is how far I’ve come. At this time last year, I had no music released or any videos. Since then, I’ve released an EP, “Cool," a video, and have another single and video on the way. And, my album releases in the spring. I’m so proud of what God has done for me and in my life. I know that this is only the beginning, and I’m looking forward to continuing this already incredible journey.

What would you say are the greatest lessons you’ve learned so far?

One of the greatest lessons that I learned in my career is to just do it. Just release the music, put yourself out there no matter what. It can be so easy to get in your own way and be in your head about your art. However, the fact is that no one has your gift. You are the only you. No one can write that song like you or sing the note that way. You are unique and your art matters. Someone will love it, so put it out there.

What’s next for you? Are you working on any upcoming projects, or do you have any upcoming shows that we should be on the lookout for?

My newest single, “Silly,” releases with a video on Saturday, November 5th. I’m so excited for you guys to see and hear it. If you like “Cool,” you will really like “Silly."

Where can we follow you on social media?

I love to connect with fans through social media, especially Instagram. You can find all the links to my socials here:

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thereal_miadelamar

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thereal_miadelamar/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/miadelamar

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/miadelamar

YouTube: https://youtube.com/@miadelamar

Before you go, let's ask you something random. What's your favorite food?

I’m a big foodie, and although, currently, I’m a vegetarian, I absolutely love steak and lamb. These are my two favorite proteins. These with roasted sweet potato bites and broccoli make any day better.

Thank you for the great interview; wish you much continued success!

Meikhel Philogene is a music executive, artist manager, publicist, attorney, producer, and entrepreneur. He is the founder and CEO of M.E.I. Recordings and Psalm Infinity.

