Meet Budding Singer-Songwriter and Former Professional Basketball Player Jen Ash

Jen Ash

With her single, “Crush on You,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Jen Ash. Read below to learn more about Jen Ash, the story behind her single, and what’s to come.

Hi Jen Ash! Let's start with how did you get your artist name?

Well, I have a Lebanese last name that I love, but everyone has a hard time saying it. It is always annoying to me to have to spell my name every single time, haha, so when I had to decide on an artist name, I wanted something easier, something that people can remember easily. Then, I wanted it to be deeper than just a name. I have transformed a lot, and I keep changing and evolving, but every time I have a big change in my life. Before there is a tower moment, a moment when every single thing crumble and dies, and after that, a new version of me is created like the Phoenix who reborn from his ashes. So, I shorted 'Achkar' (a part of my last name) and switched the 'C' to an 'S.' For Jen, I shortened Jennifer. I grew up in a generation where there were a lot of Jennifer's, and I was feeling ordinary and I did not like it. I wanted to feel special and different.

What city are you from and where are you based now?

I was born in Lebanon, but grew up in Montpellier (south of France). There was a big civil war in Lebanon when my mom decided to move to France. Now, I'm based in Los Angeles, California.

At what point in your life did you decide to pursue a career in music? How did you get started?

I was playing professional basketball when everything started. Believe it or not, there are a lot of creative people who play basketball. We all love music, and some play instruments and some sing. I was heading to this small city called Avignon for a basketball game with 2 of my girlfriends. We stopped at the gas station, and I started to sing along with the radio. When my friend asked me to sing again triggered by my voice, I refused. I honestly didn't know that I could sing because I've never sang in front of someone before. She kept begging me all day, and by the end of the night, I surrendered and sang. Everyone in the room was in shock, and that night, I realized that I was gifted. I played basketball for 2 more years after that, then I moved to California to start my music career.

Has your upbringing played a role in shaping who you are and defining your sound today? If so, how?

It definitely has. Well, I was lucky to have two kinds of education, one coming from my mom and also basketball. My mom raised my sister and I alone. She didn't have an easy life. She is a hard worker, and she took care of us with no help or support. She sacrificed her comfort to give a better life to her daughters. We always had food on our plates, and she never complained. She is a rock. I have so much respect for her. I am a rock like her. I moved to another country like her. I sacrificed my comfort to follow my dreams, and I get those strengths from her. Funny enough, I told myself I would never bleach my hair blond like my mom, and here I am blond like her... With basketball, I've learned discipline, teamwork, how to accept criticism and turn disappointment into a tool for success. I've learned that anything is possible if you put in the work, and the most important lesson that I've learned is to never give up.

Basketball also played a big part in my music education, believe it or not. We were on the court a few hours a day, but outside of the court, we were on a bus listening to music, after games listening to music, bars and clubs listening and dancing to music...we were surrounded by music. We had, of course, the classics of French music, but also Latin music , Salsa, Zouk, Reggae, Dancehall, Hip-Hop, R&B... There was so much diversity, and it reflects on my music today. I don't want to be limited to one genre. I wanna be free to explore. I want to be free to create and express whatever feeling that I have. I feel very lucky, growing up with those different sounds was a blessing. The world is big, and I want to reach people all over the globe with my music.

How would you describe your sound to readers who may not be familiar with you?

I grew up with the influence of 90's R&B/Soul, French music, Latin music and Afro music. It's a lot of diversity, and I love the different colors and sounds from all of them. It is hard for me to classify my music because I do not want to be limited by genres. I want to be able to explore more than one genre. For example, my song, 'Into You,' has a Latino vibe to it while 'Crush on You' is very 90's R&B. But, the overall energy, I would say RnB/Soul.

Do you have any hobbies outside of music? What do you do to stay creative?

I started acting, and I love it. We essentially work on scene study, and it is very entertaining and creative. It is so much fun. Other than that, for hobbies, I love going to Disneyland. I admit that I am a big fan. My favorite ride is probably Pirates of the Caribbean.

Who are some of your main musical influences?

JLo: I really enjoyed her albums from 1999 to 2001. I admire what she has achieved in terms of branding. She is a real business woman and handles her music, acting, dancing, product lines, etc. like a queen. Even though her music now does not touch me the same way as before, she is an icon, and every woman, artistically, should look at her path and learn from it. She created an empire.

Amy Winehouse: Gone too soon. It is hard to replace her. Her voice was as a unique timber. She mixed Blues, Jazz, and Soul perfectly.

Recently, PJ Morton: His music is based on real life experiences. I admire him for sticking to his values and not giving away who he is for what a label wanted him to be. My favorite album is 'Gumbo.' As an audience, we can relate to his lyrics and that is what I wanna share with my audience as well.

Christina Aguilera: A POWER HOUSE - my favorite albums of hers are probably "Back to Basics,' 'Stripped,' and of course, 'Genie in the Bottle' album in 1999. I really miss the 90's/2000's. I would love to bring it back.

Who would be a dream to collaborate with?

Ne-Yo. His lyrics are enchanting. He created his own words, and it touched me. I love his style. I admire his talent, and I would be honored to collaborate with him. His voice is unique. Live, he is unbelievable, and I definitely need to learn some of his dance moves.

What are some of your future music career goals?

I would definitely love to go on tour and connect with people. It is the best feeling - going to explore the world and meet different cultures, different people, and share my stories with them. Live shows provide an exchange of love and energy that is inexplicable, such a powerful connection. It is beautiful. It is magical. I would love to place my music in movies and TV shows, and attach my lyrics to a story. My big dream is to sing for Disney. Their music is timeless. I still listen to them even now, such beautiful compositions. Translated in so many languages, I would be honored to be a part of it.

Now onto your release, "Crush on You." What inspired this song?

I wanted to revisit the feeling of meeting someone for the 1st time. I have great memories of it. The beat is very 90's/2000's Rnb, very old school and reminds me of the many times that I went dancing when I lived in France. I've been single for a while now, and I haven't had the opportunity to meet someone lately. I'm a big romantic, and I miss the feeling of 'love at 1st sight.' 'Crush on You' makes me smile, makes me hope that I will have those feelings again.

What is "Crush on You" about in your own words?

It's about being attracted to someone and having your life turned upside down. Dealing with your new feelings and trying to make sense of it.

What is your favorite lyric in "Crush on You" and why?

'Sensation, sweet intoxication'

I am a very passionate person. It is all about my heart, my feelings and what sets my soul on fire. When I have a crush or fall in love, it is like a drug to me. I feel it in my body, in my heart, and the sensation is taking me to a place where I can loose myself. And, I feel intoxicated. It sounds bad, but at the same time love is such a great feeling. That is why I used the word 'sweet' right before it. It sounds sensual and enchanting. I love it.

What message do you hope fans take away from your music and from "Crush on You?"

I have some memories in my life that are related to specific songs. I want people to relate some parts of their life to my music. I wanna tell them that they are not alone...that we all feel the same at some point. Music is the best way to tell people: 'I understand what you are going through, and I'm with you.' For all my people out there, don't be afraid to love, enjoy every single moment. Love is a hell of a rollercoaster, but it's what makes us feel alive. It is worth the try...don't ever give up on love. We all are gonna find our person one of those days.

What's one of your proudest moments of your music career so far?

I would say my first show. I've never been on stage before, never sang live before that day. I was contacted by Whiskey a GO GO in LA - such an iconic place to play. The biggest bands performed there, and here I am booking a slot in this famous venue. It was a BIG DEAL. I prepped my 45 min set a few months before the show, got everything setup - seven-piece bands - I was ready to go. I remember looking at the room from the 2nd floor of the whisky a go go. The room was full. I was FREAKING OUT!!! For a sec, I thought I couldn't do it. The band was ready giving me a thumbs up, and all my doubts and insecurities started to blur my head. What if I forgot the lyrics? What if I can't reach the high notes? What if I fall on stage? I just wanted to go home...but, I went down the stairs, got on that stage, and sang, and it was amazing. I realized how courageous all the artists are getting up on stage, putting their fears aside and going for it. It was such a big lesson in my career. But, I will remember that day forever. I was very proud of myself.

What would you say are the greatest lessons you've learned so far?

When I started making music, people put me down: telling me my music is dated, telling me I should lose my accent, telling me my lyrics are not perfect, criticising the fact that English was not my first language, and giving unpleasant comments without giving me any constructive advice. I listened, and I was wrong to listen. I had to learn how to be true to myself, to be real and transparent, to show my vulnerability. People don't want perfect, they want real. They want songs that they can relate to. They want to feel understood. I've learned to follow my intuition and my heart. I've learned to filter the criticism and take only what can serve me. I've learned to embrace who I am and where I come from, and to use my differences as an advantage instead of an handicap. It was a big step for me. Now, I enjoy being different. I am proud of it.

What's next for you? Are you working on any upcoming projects, or do you have any upcoming shows that we should be on the lookout for?

More music and always more music. I have a new single release on November 11th called, 'No Lover Lover.' No upcoming shows at the moment, unfortunately, but I hope very soon.

Where can we follow you on social media?

Please visit www.jenashmusic.com.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jenashmusic/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/jenashmusic

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@jenashmusic

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jenashmusic/