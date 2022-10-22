Filipina Singer-Songwriter acari Talks New Single, Overcoming Struggles, and Much More

Carina Valdes, better known as acari, is a Philippine-born and San Jose-raised singer-songwriter with her second music release in the books. Just over a month since her first release, “No Rules,” her newest single, “Distant,” offers a darker atmosphere in comparison. “Distant” feels like a nostalgic trip with themes of reminiscence, addiction, and distant behavior in love we can all relate to.

With her single, “Distant,” out now, we took some time to hear more from acari. Read below to learn more about acari, the story behind her single, and what’s to come.

Hi acari! Let’s start with how did you get your artist name?

Hello, hello! Thank you for having me! I was originally going to use the stage name akari, which means light or brightness in Japanese. As someone who’s emerged from dark times, I felt my purpose was to bring light with my music… but, I had to switch the ‘k’ in acari for a ‘c’ for SEO purposes. I don’t mind since it kindaaa matches my name Carina a bit more :)

What city are you from and where are you based now?

I grew up in Quezon City, Philippines, but San Jose, California has been home for me for a long time now.

At what point in your life did you decide to pursue a career in music? How did you get started?

I’d say I was taking music seriously when I was in a band called, "April Chase," years ago, and we started coming up in the Bay Area music scene…I learned a lot even though we were just doing it for fun. Being so young in the early days of YouTube, we only knew so much about marketing and how to make it as a band. We did everything the old school way by printing out posters and stickers, and driving around to stamp them everywhere that we went. Only until recently when I switched my name to acari did I have the confidence in myself and my music that I made the decision to say I want this to be fun, but also be my career.

Has your upbringing played a role in shaping who you are and defining your sound today? If so, how?

I think it has a lot to do with it. I grew up in a very strict Filipino household. The Philippines is a highly religious country, and I was raised Catholic - I went to Catholic school and my family went to church every Sunday. For me, it felt very rigid and restrictive, especially for the spirit of the individual. It was almost looked down on if you didn’t conform to the Catholic ideals imposed on you in school, outside of school, at home, and everywhere else. For example, we weren’t allowed to paint our nails or keep them long and expressing ourselves outwardly was almost something to be ashamed of. I wanted to break out of this so badly while also feeling the need to camouflage myself with the crowd to fit in…I think this conflicted part of my upbringing trickles its way into my songs and what makes my music unique.

How would you describe your sound to readers who may not be familiar with you?

It sounds familiar, but probably not something you’ve heard before. A mix of Dream Pop, Bedroom Pop, Emo, and RnB. If I could give myself my own genre, it would be “Dreamo” - dreamy Emo mixed with a little bit of RnB.

Do you have any hobbies outside of music? What do you do to stay creative?

Not sure if it’s a hobby, but I love french fries, haha. You’ll probably find me lurking at a Potato Corner somewhere. I’ve been doing some voice acting on the side, reading teen and romance audiobooks, and that’s been super fun. Right now, I’m really into learning how to cook, reading and watching anime…when I find the time, I love drawing as well!

Who are some of your main musical influences?

I feel like there are so many! I find myself always having a wide range of music on rotation like oldies, 80’s New Wave, 90’s RnB, Sondre Lerche, Little Dragon, the YYY’s, Filipino rock bands like Eraserheads…it really depends. I’ve been listening to a lot of Remi Wolf lately (she’s amazing!), but my guilty pleasures are Christian Kuria, UMI, Prince, Omar Apollo, and emo MySpace/PureVolume era bands like Taking Back Sunday, The Early November, Copeland, and My American Heart to name a few.

What are some of your future music career goals?

Jack Dine is a producer that I’d like to work with! I’d also like to work with other Filipino artists and producers, maybe write a song with Vetta Borne. I’m still finding my sound and trying to expand my songwriting style, so writing and collaborating with other musicians is something that I’m working on doing more. I’d love to work with Jesse Barrera again. He was so much fun to work with for my old band's, April Chase, EP.

Now onto your release, “Distant.” What inspired this song?

‘Distant’ talks about my past struggles with substance abuse and filling my body with toxic chemicals…I would use drugs as a temporary relief to numb recurring negative thoughts because I just didn’t know a better way to cope, and it was a way to feel good, to feel some sort of relief.

The only way I knew how to filter and sort through my thoughts and feelings was to distance myself and through isolation. I just wasn’t aware or had the proper tools to communicate what I was feeling and ask for help when I needed it. It’s my anthem as an introvert that sometimes it can be hard to put into words the chaotic inner monologue we all have inside us.

What is “Distant” about in your own words?

It’s a short summary of how my upbringing taught me to be reserved which led to me not being able to communicate my feelings as an adult…which then led to further complications in my relationships. Ghosting and getting ghosted. All the things you do before understanding what a mature relationship is.

What is your favorite lyric in “Distant” and why?

“I’ve been chasing a feeling

Chasing a high that’s addictive

When I needed something consistent”

This was something that I didn’t even realize that I needed until I was forced to learn about myself, so I can get myself out of addictive behaviors and tendencies.

What message do you hope fans take away from your music and from “Distant?”

Sometimes when people pull away, it’s not because they don’t like you. Sometimes, it’s an act of love. Most times, it’s because they’re unsure of themselves and not you. I want people to know that in hindsight rejection is divine protection.

What’s one of your proudest moments of your music career so far?

It may not seem like much, but releasing my own original music is something that I’m so proud of. I’ve been holding on to these songs and the idea that there’s so much music out there that mine can’t possibly be good enough to release. And now, I have songs on all streaming platforms for the world to listen to! And, these are songs that I wrote in my bedroom. Now, they’re yours to cherish or do whatever you want with. How crazy is that?!

What would you say are the greatest lessons you’ve learned so far?

1. You have to give yourself the chance to prove what you can do. This sounds so cliché, but you have to believe in yourself before anyone else does. This is the cornerstone which real confidence is built, especially if yours has been broken from childhood.

2. The more reasons you can find to believe in yourself and your purpose, the less you’ll feel the need to prove yourself to others.

3. Share your progress, not your goals, and you’ll always be motivated.

4. You grow rich when you seek new experiences, not material things.

5. If you can’t find a good person, be one.

What’s next for you? Are you working on any upcoming projects, or do you have any upcoming shows that we should be on the lookout for?

Yes! I’ll be putting out a live version of 'Distant' soon! Please look out for it on my Instagram. I also have a few singles lined up for release before I put out a whole EP, and I can’t wait to share them with you!

Where can we follow you on social media?

IG: @acari.sj | https://www.instagram.com/acari.sj

Twitter: @acari_sj | https://www.twitter.com/acari_sj

TikTok: @acari. sj | https://www.tiktok.com/@acari.sj

FB: @acariofficial | https://www.facebook.com/acariofficial

