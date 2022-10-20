Phoenix Rose Talks New Song, Upcoming Project, and More

Owen Vincent

With her single, “Waiting for the World,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Phoenix Rose. Read below to learn more about Phoenix Rose, the story behind her single, and what’s to come.

Hi Phoenix Rose! Let’s start with how did you get your artist name?

The last couple of years have dragged me through hell and back, and the creature that kept showing up in it all was the Phoenix. It burns to ashes and rises again, and I connect with that deeply.

What city are you from and where are you based now?

I grew up in a small town, but live currently in the big smoke.

At what point in your life did you decide to pursue a career in music? How did you get started?

I have been in vocal training since I was ten years old and don’t remember a time in my life that where music wasn’t my focus. It was all I ever wanted to do. I had training for a huge part of my life, which also led me to the studio and to the stage from 15. The rest is, as they say, history.

Has your upbringing played a role in shaping who you are and defining your sound today? If so, how?

Definitely. I grew up on an array of sounds. My mum loved blues, boogie woogie and soul, my dad loved indie and rock, and my brother was a rock and metal fan. I was a pop girl, but I listened to everything that was around me. I connected to storytelling and emotion - it didn’t matter to me what it sounded, it showed up as. The story telling and songwriter aspect of all of those genres have bled into my own writing, and the soul and depth of all of the styles.

How would you describe your sound to readers who may not be familiar with you?

I would say my music is pop with some r&b elements. It has a little nostalgic nod to the 90’s too I’d say.

Do you have any hobbies outside of music? What do you do to stay creative?

I box; boxing has saved me on some occasions. My mind is a wild, crazy and beautiful thing, but sometimes I need a break from it. So, I put my gloves on and nothing can get in the way. I’m fighting in November for the first time.

Who are some of your main musical influences?

Ed Sheeran has been a huge influence of mine and Kelly Clarkson also. She was my favourite singer growing up. Ed came into my life when I needed him the most. Back in 2010, I needed to believe anything was possible, and he showed me it was.

What are some of your future music career goals?

I intend on reaching the highest heights - Headline Glastonbury, sell out worldwide tours, and work with artists I look up to, Ed being one of those obviously; I also act, so to be in a major feature film or two. And, one random goal is to be on the Graham Norton show…I just love that show!

Now onto your release, “Waiting for the World.” What inspired this song?

As I said earlier, I've been through it the past few years, riding out my own personal journey, and realising how I have nearly lost my way completely trying to please others, living for others, and listening to others. I nearly lost everything because I was so close to completely losing myself. I wasn’t listening to what I needed anymore or trusting myself to make the right decisions. When I learned this, I started to change it. The euphoria you can feel from realising you can do everything for you, and it is the right thing, is like nothing else. I’ll never wait for the world again.

What is “Waiting for the World” about in your own words?

It is about learning to love yourself through all the noise, and learning to trust your instincts and intuition. Reconnecting with yourself.

What is your favorite lyric in “Waiting for the World” and why?

Dressing up for love's so overrated, if I don’t even like myself.

We are putting things on the internet, showing up in bars, looking nice for someone we date, and we don’t even like who we are. We are waiting for a compliment, double tap or person to chat us up to know we are enough. It’s bullsh*t. We are all enough, as we are, without any of those things.

What message do you hope fans take away from your music and from “Waiting for the World?”

I hope it gives them strength to start looking in the mirror and realising I am all good, I don’t need anyone else to confirm it.

What’s one of your proudest moments of your music career so far?

Overcoming self-doubt to find out who I truly am. And, that being the guiding light forward to this chapter of my life and beyond. I wouldn’t have fallen in love with music again without it.

What would you say are the greatest lessons you’ve learned so far?

Life is hard, constantly, if you show up thinking one day it’ll just get easier. You are going to be constantly at war with living. Life doesn’t get easier, you get stronger, braver, calmer, wiser, and more accepting. Life is like a boxing match. If you go in with all the gear, and all the training, you’re going to give it your best fight. You know you’re going to take a few hits to the face, but you still know you’re going to win.

What’s next for you? Are you working on any upcoming projects, or do you have any upcoming shows that we should be on the lookout for?

The EP will be coming out in November. My next single will be out at end of October, and I have a launch show on November 10th at the Camden Club.

Where can we follow you on social media?

Phoenixrosemusic on Insta.

Phoenoxrosecreates on TikTok.