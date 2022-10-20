Phoenix Rose Talks New Song, Upcoming Project, and More

Meikhel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ajxBf_0ighddbw00
Owen Vincent

With her single, “Waiting for the World,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Phoenix Rose. Read below to learn more about Phoenix Rose, the story behind her single, and what’s to come.

Hi Phoenix Rose! Let’s start with how did you get your artist name?

The last couple of years have dragged me through hell and back, and the creature that kept showing up in it all was the Phoenix. It burns to ashes and rises again, and I connect with that deeply.

What city are you from and where are you based now?

I grew up in a small town, but live currently in the big smoke.

At what point in your life did you decide to pursue a career in music? How did you get started?

I have been in vocal training since I was ten years old and don’t remember a time in my life that where music wasn’t my focus. It was all I ever wanted to do. I had training for a huge part of my life, which also led me to the studio and to the stage from 15. The rest is, as they say, history.

Has your upbringing played a role in shaping who you are and defining your sound today? If so, how?

Definitely. I grew up on an array of sounds. My mum loved blues, boogie woogie and soul, my dad loved indie and rock, and my brother was a rock and metal fan. I was a pop girl, but I listened to everything that was around me. I connected to storytelling and emotion - it didn’t matter to me what it sounded, it showed up as. The story telling and songwriter aspect of all of those genres have bled into my own writing, and the soul and depth of all of the styles.

How would you describe your sound to readers who may not be familiar with you?

I would say my music is pop with some r&b elements. It has a little nostalgic nod to the 90’s too I’d say.

Do you have any hobbies outside of music? What do you do to stay creative?

I box; boxing has saved me on some occasions. My mind is a wild, crazy and beautiful thing, but sometimes I need a break from it. So, I put my gloves on and nothing can get in the way. I’m fighting in November for the first time.

Who are some of your main musical influences?

Ed Sheeran has been a huge influence of mine and Kelly Clarkson also. She was my favourite singer growing up. Ed came into my life when I needed him the most. Back in 2010, I needed to believe anything was possible, and he showed me it was.

What are some of your future music career goals?

I intend on reaching the highest heights - Headline Glastonbury, sell out worldwide tours, and work with artists I look up to, Ed being one of those obviously; I also act, so to be in a major feature film or two. And, one random goal is to be on the Graham Norton show…I just love that show!

Now onto your release, “Waiting for the World.” What inspired this song?

As I said earlier, I've been through it the past few years, riding out my own personal journey, and realising how I have nearly lost my way completely trying to please others, living for others, and listening to others. I nearly lost everything because I was so close to completely losing myself. I wasn’t listening to what I needed anymore or trusting myself to make the right decisions. When I learned this, I started to change it. The euphoria you can feel from realising you can do everything for you, and it is the right thing, is like nothing else. I’ll never wait for the world again.

What is “Waiting for the World” about in your own words?

It is about learning to love yourself through all the noise, and learning to trust your instincts and intuition. Reconnecting with yourself.

What is your favorite lyric in “Waiting for the World” and why?

Dressing up for love's so overrated, if I don’t even like myself.

We are putting things on the internet, showing up in bars, looking nice for someone we date, and we don’t even like who we are. We are waiting for a compliment, double tap or person to chat us up to know we are enough. It’s bullsh*t. We are all enough, as we are, without any of those things.

What message do you hope fans take away from your music and from “Waiting for the World?”

I hope it gives them strength to start looking in the mirror and realising I am all good, I don’t need anyone else to confirm it.

What’s one of your proudest moments of your music career so far?

Overcoming self-doubt to find out who I truly am. And, that being the guiding light forward to this chapter of my life and beyond. I wouldn’t have fallen in love with music again without it.

What would you say are the greatest lessons you’ve learned so far?

Life is hard, constantly, if you show up thinking one day it’ll just get easier. You are going to be constantly at war with living. Life doesn’t get easier, you get stronger, braver, calmer, wiser, and more accepting. Life is like a boxing match. If you go in with all the gear, and all the training, you’re going to give it your best fight. You know you’re going to take a few hits to the face, but you still know you’re going to win.

What’s next for you? Are you working on any upcoming projects, or do you have any upcoming shows that we should be on the lookout for?

The EP will be coming out in November. My next single will be out at end of October, and I have a launch show on November 10th at the Camden Club.

Where can we follow you on social media?

Phoenixrosemusic on Insta.

Phoenoxrosecreates on TikTok.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# music# interview# news# pop culture# entertainment

Comments / 0

Published by

Meikhel is the founder and CEO of the record label, management and public relations company M.E.I. Recordings. He is also the founder and CEO of the apparel brand Psalm Infinity.

155 followers

More from Meikhel

Filipina Singer-Songwriter acari Talks New Single, Overcoming Struggles, and Much More

Mango Fields Productions (@mangofields.productions) Carina Valdes, better known as acari, is a Philippine-born and San Jose-raised singer-songwriter with her second music release in the books. Just over a month since her first release, “No Rules,” her newest single, “Distant,” offers a darker atmosphere in comparison. “Distant” feels like a nostalgic trip with themes of reminiscence, addiction, and distant behavior in love we can all relate to.

Read full story

A Conversation with British Singer-Songwriter Alex Kate

With her single, “Rebel For Love,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Alex Kate. Read below to learn more about Alex Kate, the story behind her single, and what’s to come.

Read full story

Naama Guggenheim Discusses New Song and Music Video, Upbringing, and Much More

Spreading soft confidence, Naama Guggenheim is an intriguing musical artist on the rise. The Tel Avivian singer-songwriter and producer was born in Bern, raised in both Cleveland and the suburbs of Tel Aviv. Aspiring to grow into the modern sounds, Naama Guggenheim immersed herself in the sounds of Soul, R&B, and many more, and developed her writing style through the guitar. You can feel the feminist persona in her artistry, be it as a singer, guitar player, writer, or producer. With a unique view on the world, she has an inspiring combination of a soulful voice, catchy melodies and profound lyrics followed by an electronic beat. Her live performance is an emotional and moving show, both for the body and the mind.

Read full story
Beaumont, TX

ELI MONTANNA Talks New Song, Getting Music Featured in a TV Show, Upcoming Project, and More

Elijah Davis, also known as ELI MONTANNA, is a recording artist, audio engineer, and clothing brand owner from Beaumont, Texas. ELI MONTANNA has been in the realm of music since a very young age - from his parents buying a drum kit for Christmas when he was four to him singing in the church choir by age six. ELI MONTANNA decided to take music seriously at age seventeen, and went on to intern as an audio engineer for multiple record labels including Reach Records with GRAMMY award-winning artist Lecrae. In 2018, he decided to use the skills that he developed to carry out his own artistic vision. Under his former stage name, ELI PLM, he gained notoriety from his viral music video showcases on Twitter. By 2020, he decided to change his name to "ELI MONTANNA" and has been gaining in popularity ever since. To date, he has released four studio albums, amounted 700k+ streams, and has had music featured on multiple programs/outlets including M. Night Shyamalan's popular TV show, "Servant."

Read full story

Kelsie Kimberlin Discusses Career Beginnings, New Music Video, and Much More

Kelsie Kimberlin is a 23-year-old Ukrainian-American musician and singer. Her work is not only accessible and entertaining, but also steeped with important social themes and dual meanings underscoring her deep understanding of the power of creative music to evoke change. From an early age, Kelsie immersed herself in music, singing in choirs, participating in Yoko Ono’s Peace Project, and spending much of her childhood in music studios working on an endless stream of original songs. She participates in every aspect of her art — writing, recording, performing, and filming her videos.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Get to Know Rising Music Artist Daniel Mouyal

Daniel Mouyal is a 26-year-old Hip-Hop, Reggae, and Dancehall singer, rapper, and producer from Miami, FL. He previously went under the moniker Dada Major. As Dada Major, Daniel Mouyal found plenty of success as he was featured on numerous media outlets such as The Source, WorldStarHipHop, Thisis50, ItsBizkit, RESPECT. Magazine, and HipHopSince1987. He has played many local venues in Miami, FL and has toured the Northeastern United States. But now, Daniel Mouyal goes by his real name and releases only clean songs through the record label that he founded, You Already Know Records. His music places great emphasis on self-care, ethics, and personal advancement. He has already released one EP and almost fifty songs, and has four singles and two EPs releasing in the coming months. Apart from Daniel Mouyal's budding music career, he is also an author and plans to release a self-improvement book in the very near future. As Daniel Mouyal continues his path to wisdom and growth, he urges fans to follow his journey and absorb his messages.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Yaniza Discusses Her New Song, Upcoming Shows, and Much More

Yaniza is an acoustic pop artist from NYC. She is half Dominican, half Black (Kittitian) and Jewish and often has a huge smile on her face. Yaniza's tunes bring joy and sunshine to its listeners through catchy lyrics over ukulele or acoustic guitar. The singer-songwriter initially grew her fanbase by posting acoustic covers of pop songs on YouTube, which still garner tens of thousands of views and supporters across platforms. In 2020, Yaniza’s covers gained attention from celebrities and acclaimed music blogs, such as Glamour and PopSugar. Posting covers paved a path for Yaniza’s original songs to shine. Chill ukulele tune, “Fly Away (Free Bird),” produced by Billboard’s #1 producer of 2020, Gian Stone, and mastered by GRAMMY winning engineer, Joe LaPorta, is Yaniza’s most popular song at 150,000 streams and counting. Yaniza went on her first tour in 2019. She played local venues across the US, radio shows, and festivals, such as Musikfest, where Earth, Wind & Fire, The Chainsmokers, Phillip Phillips and many other household names headlined that same year. She signed with college booking agency, Degy Entertainment, in 2020 and is fortunate to perform all over the US. In 2022, Yaniza was contacted to sing for luxury brand, Kate Spade NY, at their Cabana pop-ups around NYC.

Read full story

A Conversation with Rising Music Star Jayd Ink

With her single and music video, “Queen St,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Jayd Ink. Read below to learn more about Jayd Ink, the story behind her single, and what’s to come.

Read full story

Shelly Perel Talks New Song, Upcoming Album, and Much More

With her single and music video, “Don’t try,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Shelly Perel. Read below to learn more about Shelly Perel, the story behind her latest single, and what’s to come.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

An Interview with Rising Music Artist Just Shad

Born to a proud Haitian couple in Philadelphia, Just Shad began his journey to becoming the artist we know today. He was raised in the Christian church, and after coaxing from his mother, he began to develop an interest in music. His musical influences include great producers like Pharrell and Timbaland as well as musical legends BB King and Jimi Hendrix, to name a few. Pairing his inspirations with synesthesia love for sound itself quickly ensued.

Read full story

A Conversation with French Producer and Singer Charlotte Boin

A fierce spirit, an impeccable voice, and an exciting blend of R&B, Pop, and Soul. This is the definition of the promising young artist that is Charlotte Boin. Born and raised in the south of France, Charlotte Boin grew up surrounded by music. While practicing dance and piano, she wrote her first songs and performed for the first time in public at the age of nine. It became quickly obvious that the little girl was born to be on stage. During her teenage years, she became part of an R&B girl group before going down the solo road to focus on her development as an artist. Charlotte Boin has been working on her debut for the past two years - writing and producing her own music, as well as collaborating with producers such as Lou Xtwo (Chris Brown, Bad Bunny, Russ) along with Shawn "Source" Jarrett as her engineer (Megan Thee Stallion, Summer Walker, Tinashe).

Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much More

Kobenz is an Alternative artist from Minneapolis, MN. Kobenz's artistic journey only started a couple of years ago. In 2020, Kobenz was hospitalized following an attempt at taking his own life. He had been battling major depression and PTSD stemming from an abusive partner. As he could no longer handle his course work, Kobenz dropped out of school and took to poetry as a form of therapy. Poetry soon turned into music, and Kobenz began to amass a cult-like fanbase following his release of "Sour Lemon," which is a rework of the 2004 Billboard hit, "Lemon," by Katy Rose. Kobenz's "Sour Lemon" garnered millions of streams, was spun at major radio stations, and was featured on countless media outlets such as EARMILK, Visual Atelier 8, The Hype Magazine, and HipHopSince1987. "Sour Lemon" was also chosen by Rock legend Oli Sykes of Bring Me the Horizon as one of his top five picks for the Spotify editorial playlist, "Misfits 2.0." Kobenz capitalized on the success of "Sour Lemon" and followed up with several critically-acclaimed releases that raised his status in the underground scene. Kobenz recently completed a tour with mainstream Alternative artist Call Me Karizma. Kobenz's latest release, "Diary of a Simpy Kid," has already racked up over 150,000 streams in its first week. Kobenz's unique, gritty, and emotive sound is what the industry has been missing and waiting for.

Read full story

An Interview with Chinese-Canadian Music Artist RED

Maximus Michael Ho (born March 16, 2001), known professionally as RED or Red Banzino, is an underground Chinese-Canadian rapper, singer-songwriter, designer, and artist. RED is best known for his songs “Expensive Taste” and “Friends (featuring Jay Sav)," where he continues his R&B/Hip-Hop journey despite beginning his lane-drifting style in 2017. Born in Woodstock, Ontario, Canada, Maximus has lived in between the scenes of Toronto and London, Ontario, which had impacted the early days of RED’s experiences, and in turn, his music. RED continues to grow more and more embracing change in every aspect as he evolves as an artist.

Read full story

Lily Jay Talks New Song, Career Beginnings, and Much More

Lily Jay established her Pop career in 2017 with “Renovate,” a boisterous debut single that narrowly missed the Billboard Hot 100 and fast-tracked her to becoming one of the most popular, acclaimed, and dynamic artists in Australia. Lily Jay is best known for her Pop, R&B, Dance, and Contemporary material. Lily Jay is an internationally renowned singer from Gold Coast, Australia, who has grown popular on TikTok (@Real.LilyJay). Her account has earned more than 1 million followers since its inception. Lily Jay began her career staring in live shows, such as the hit musical, "Chicago," and the Tony Award-winning show, "Hairspray." She has also been featured as a finalist in the popular TV show, "So You Think You Can Dance."

Read full story
Grand Rapids, MI

Kevi Morse Discusses New Track, Song in Upcoming Movie, Summer Recovery Tour, and More

Kevi Morse (pronounced Key-V) is an Evansville, Indiana native, but is now based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He is a full-time touring artist that encourages people to live out their full potential and trust the process. Kevi Morse has been featured in various media outlets such as Rapzilla, BroadwayWorld, The Hype Magazine, and HipHopSince1987. His messages carry a lot of reality and faith-based undertones. Kevi Morse's mission is to see everyone come together, better together, and "cvltivate the cvlture." Kevi Morse's national tour spans tons of cities and constitutes of more than fifty shows a year. Kevi Morse is on a mission to empower a nation.

Read full story
Grand Rapids, MI

Ike Rhein Discusses New Song, Filming in Puerto Rico, and More

Ike Rhein is a 20-year-old Pop singer from Grand Rapids, Michigan, but is now based in Miami, Florida. Ike Rhein discovered his voice and passion for music at a young age. He learned how to play numerous instruments, and began creating melodies, compositions and songs as a child. Ike Rhein has since been featured in countless media outlets: The Source, LA Weekly, Thisis50, Hip Hop Weekly, ELEVATOR Magazine, The Hype Magazine, etc. He has accumulated millions of streams and views. Ike Rhein has collaborated with various notable talents such as multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated Vinny DeLeon, Luh Kel, YN Jay, and Grammy-nominated Andy Vandette. With a fusion of futuristic notes and nostalgic vocals, Ike Rhein's distinctive sound is on its way to the forefront of the global stage.

Read full story

A Conversation with Canadian Music Artist pisceze

With a mission to shape the world of music in her own way, pisceze infuses her emotional intelligence and Canadian upbringing in her songwriting to consistently deliver raw emotion and everyday introspection on love. Beginning in 2019 with her debut singles, “Like That” and “What’s Your Sign?” pisceze has immensely grown with her audience, staking a position in R&B music. Her talents have been gracefully recognized by the likes of BBC 1xtra, LinkUpTv, RBCxArtist, LiveNation, Earmilk, and Clout. She ended her initial year of artistry ranking on Complex Canada's list of "6 Artists We've Been Sleeping On."

Read full story

Kevi Morse Talks New Music, Upcoming Tours, and Much More

With his single and music video, “Last Year,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Kevi Morse. Read below to learn more about Kevi Morse, the story behind his latest single, and what’s to come.

Read full story

A Conversation with Model and Singer-Songwriter Lizan Dizaye

Hello Lizan Dizaye! Please tell us who you are and where you are from. I'm Lizan Dizaye, born on March 14th, 1988. I'm from Kurdistan. I was born in Erbil, based in North Iraq. I moved to the Netherlands with my parents at the age of five. I'm a singer-songwriter, model, WFP USA ambassador, photographer, influencer, and climate activist.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy