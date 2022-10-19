A Conversation with British Singer-Songwriter Alex Kate

Alex Kate

With her single, “Rebel For Love,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Alex Kate. Read below to learn more about Alex Kate, the story behind her single, and what’s to come.

Hi Alex Kate! Let’s start with how did you get your artist name?

So, Alex is my name and Kate is my middle name. It’s funny, as I am sometimes compared to Kate Bush, but my choice of using my middle name is just a coincidence.

What city are you from and where are you based now?

I grew up in Norfolk in England, and I actually moved back there during the pandemic and set up a little recording studio.

At what point in your life did you decide to pursue a career in music? How did you get started?

I have wanted to pursue music for a very long time, but didn’t have the guts to do so - I was living vicariously in my dreams. Eventually, I took the bull by the horns in October 2020 and launched as alex kate.

Has your upbringing played a role in shaping who you are and defining your sound today? If so, how?

Great question. Sonically, I have been exploring all sorts of things and can’t put my finger on whether this was due to my upbringing. But, my upbringing has shaped me lyrically. I grew up in a Christian home, and my father is a vicar, so I cover some of those themes in my lyrics. Like my song, “Don’t Hold Back,” is about "turning the other cheek," which I have always been encouraged to do. I’m sure my future songs will thematically touch the challenges of being brought up in a Christian home and grappling with the modern world.

How would you describe your sound to readers who may not be familiar with you?

I like to describe it as a mix of Kate Bush, Haim and Florence & The Machine.

Do you have any hobbies outside of music? What do you do to stay creative?

I love playing tennis, and I sometimes go to life drawing. I am terrible at it, but I enjoy getting out of my comfort zone.

Who are some of your main musical influences?

Kate Bush, Haim and Florence & The Machine. I am seriously inspired by Michael Kiwanuka who I would love to write an album as good as his one self-titled, “Kiwanuka.”

What are some of your future music career goals?

I want to play Glastonbury, Coachella, duet with Chris Martin and play Red Rocks - do it all.

Now onto your release, “Rebel For Love.” What inspired this song?

I wrote this song with the producer for my first EP, Joshua Taylor. The night before the session, I had the phrase, 'Rebel For Love,' rolling around my head along with Robin Hood the movie. During the session, we thought about the idea of Maid Marion being the Hero rather than Robin and also looked at themes of women being oppressed, but overcoming. The chorus line, “Shot me down, we just won’t drown,” refers to the medieval times when alleged witches were drowned. When in actual fact, it was just women with strong opinions or who were a little different from the status quo.

What is “Rebel For Love” about in your own words?

The song can be used for multiple purposes and meanings - I want it to be an anthem for so many who want to be rebels in the name of love. To subvert any oppressive system and stand up for love.

What is your favorite lyric in “Rebel For Love” and why?

I love the line, “I felt so safe with you in complexity.” As I have gotten older, I have realised the world is more and more complex, and when you can find someone that you can feel safe with in the craziness of life, that is love.

What message do you hope fans take away from your music and from “Rebel For Love?”

I want this song to inspire change and hope that we can stand up to adversity and be rebels in the name of love.

What’s one of your proudest moments of your music career so far?

I had my EP Launch in Notting Hill last week, and it was filled with friends, family and my first TikTok fans - that was a highlight.

What would you say are the greatest lessons you’ve learned so far?

Always smell the roses and enjoy the journey.

What’s next for you? Are you working on any upcoming projects, or do you have any upcoming shows that we should be on the lookout for?

I have some singles lined up for next year and hopefully a tour.

Where can we follow you on social media?

https://www.instagram.com/alexkatemusic/

https://www.tiktok.com/@alexkatemusic