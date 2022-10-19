Naama Guggenheim Discusses New Song and Music Video, Upbringing, and Much More

Rom Eliaz; Sandra Koval

Spreading soft confidence, Naama Guggenheim is an intriguing musical artist on the rise. The Tel Avivian singer-songwriter and producer was born in Bern, raised in both Cleveland and the suburbs of Tel Aviv. Aspiring to grow into the modern sounds, Naama Guggenheim immersed herself in the sounds of Soul, R&B, and many more, and developed her writing style through the guitar. You can feel the feminist persona in her artistry, be it as a singer, guitar player, writer, or producer. With a unique view on the world, she has an inspiring combination of a soulful voice, catchy melodies and profound lyrics followed by an electronic beat. Her live performance is an emotional and moving show, both for the body and the mind.

With her single and music video, “Unappealing,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Naama Guggenheim. Read below to learn more about Naama Guggenheim, the story behind her single, and what’s to come.

Hi Naama Guggenheim! Let’s start with how did you get your artist name?

It’s my actual name. I tried a couple of artist names, but kept getting comments about my last name and what a door opener it is. So, I decided to eventually keep it. It’s a long one, but once you know it, you can’t un-know it.

What city are you from and where are you based now?

TLV based - I love, live and breathe Tel Aviv, but I was born in Bern, Switzerland, grew up in Israel and spent a couple of years as a teen in Cleveland, Ohio in the US. I moved around a lot growing up, so I feel at home in a couple of different places and especially in airports.

At what point in your life did you decide to pursue a career in music? How did you get started?

It always was there and very obvious. I think I got scared on the way and took some detours in and out of the music industry, but I always knew that I was going to be making music. I sang lead and harmony in a bunch of bands. I wrote music with other people, but eventually felt that I had a lot to say and built the courage to release my music. Moving people through music is a true gift and honor.

Has your upbringing played a role in shaping who you are and defining your sound today? If so, how?

My biggest teacher was growing up with different perspectives on the world, and it still influences my sound and vision. It wasn’t always easy, and sometimes it felt like I’d eternally be an outsider looking in, but there’s a real beauty to it if you embrace it. I love combining languages, cultures and thinking outside of the ordinary.

How would you describe your sound to readers who may not be familiar with you?

Always a tough one, but I’d say Neo-Pop or Alternative R&B.

Do you have any hobbies outside of music? What do you do to stay creative?

I love fashion and styling, especially playing around with street fashion, and I’ve recently started treating cooking as a hobby.

Who are some of your main musical influences?

I’ll always have a place in my heart for old school Soul artists - Aretha Franklin, Otis Redding, Shalom Hanoch and more. Nowadays, I’d say James Blake, Solange, and Charlotte Day Wilson.

Who would be a dream to collaborate with?

Rosalía!!!

What are some of your future music career goals?

I’ll be touring around Central Europe with my band this coming March, and you’ll be hearing some new music up until then!

Now onto your release, “Unappealing.” What inspired this song?

I wrote 'Unappealing' when I felt like I needed a pick me up after dwelling too hard on a break up. I honestly needed to get my energy back and feel like myself again, so I wrote this baby.

What is “Unappealing” about in your own words?

I wanted to write and produce (along with the producer - Ofiri) something that’ll make me feel carefree and cool like I can control my own future and deal with anything that comes my way.

How did the music video for “Unappealing” come about? What was your vision for the video?

Me and my team, Rom Eliaz and Sandra Koval, wanted it to feel fun, but a bit desperate. So, we took a very simplistic idea and turned it into something aesthetically pleasing, moving around different places waiting for someone to chase me.

What message do you hope fans take away from your music and from “Unappealing?”

You don’t have to have it all figured out in order to feel free and confident. You can be a mess and still dance around.

What’s one of your proudest moments of your music career so far?

Releasing 'Unappealing' is for sure one of them, and I just finished my first solo tour in Central Europe - I’m hella proud of myself for that one.

What would you say are the greatest lessons you’ve learned so far?

Flexibility, first and foremost. You have to embrace every detour. It’s never going to happen exactly how you planned it would and maybe that’s for the best.

What’s next for you? Are you working on any upcoming projects, or do you have any upcoming shows that we should be on the lookout for?

No dates yet, but soon to come. You can catch me and the band somewhere around Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and France in Spring of 2023! And, lookout for a new tune next month.

Before you go, let's ask you something random. What is your favorite food?

Any type of pasta please.

Thank you for the great interview; wish you much continued success!