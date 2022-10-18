Beaumont, TX

ELI MONTANNA Talks New Song, Getting Music Featured in a TV Show, Upcoming Project, and More

Meikhel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rlp4B_0ickMxpw00
50 (@gasway50)

Elijah Davis, also known as ELI MONTANNA, is a recording artist, audio engineer, and clothing brand owner from Beaumont, Texas. ELI MONTANNA has been in the realm of music since a very young age - from his parents buying a drum kit for Christmas when he was four to him singing in the church choir by age six. ELI MONTANNA decided to take music seriously at age seventeen, and went on to intern as an audio engineer for multiple record labels including Reach Records with GRAMMY award-winning artist Lecrae. In 2018, he decided to use the skills that he developed to carry out his own artistic vision. Under his former stage name, ELI PLM, he gained notoriety from his viral music video showcases on Twitter. By 2020, he decided to change his name to "ELI MONTANNA" and has been gaining in popularity ever since. To date, he has released four studio albums, amounted 700k+ streams, and has had music featured on multiple programs/outlets including M. Night Shyamalan's popular TV show, "Servant."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PrWbb_0ickMxpw00
ELI MONTANNA

With his single and music video, “Rich,” out now, we took some time to hear more from ELI MONTANNA. Read below to learn more about ELI MONTANNA, the story behind his single, and what’s to come.

Hi ELI MONTANNA! Let’s start with how did you get your artist name?

My name is Elijah - “Eli” for short. I got the “Montanna” from the movie, Scarface - the main character’s name being Tony Montana. I just added an extra “n” and ran with it.

What city are you from and where are you based now?

I’m from Beaumont, Texas and based here as well.

At what point in your life did you decide to pursue a career in music? How did you get started?

I was 17 in high school - playing football my senior year. After getting injured way too many times, I decided to try something else - asking God to show me a sign. After being invited to church by an old friend, a woman there had a prophecy that I was going to become known for music. I’ve been pursuing it ever since. Initially, interning as an engineer at a few record labels before starting my own career.

Has your upbringing played a role in shaping who you are and defining your sound today? If so, how?

Yes and no. It definitely has its influences, and I draw inspiration from it, of course, but I don’t let my situation or where I’ve been in life define me.

How would you describe your sound to readers who may not be familiar with you?

I lean towards Hip-Hop, but I wouldn’t limit myself to just one genre. I tend to make whatever I’m feeling at the moment or feel inspired by. I can go from rapping to singing to everything in-between.

Do you have any hobbies outside of music? What do you do to stay creative?

I’m still heavy into sports - I like reading and playing video games too. What helps me to stay creative is just continuing to live and letting life show me things. I don’t believe in forcing creativity and like going with the flow. It’ll come when it comes.

Who are some of your main musical influences?

Lecrae, Andre 3000, Lil Wayne, Drake, Chris Brown, Jon Bellion, 1k Phew, and Parris Chariz.

Who would be a dream to collaborate with?

I need that Drake feature. Lecrae as well.

What are some of your future music career goals?

I just want to reach the masses - to make music that people can vibe and relate to. Also, to let people know that they’re not alone, that others are going through the same things that they are, and that God is real.

Now onto your release, “Rich.” What inspired this song?

I thought the beat was beautiful, so I wanted to think of an introspective topic to match it. In 2021, I was going through a tough time. It was during this phase that I did a lot of reflecting and learned a lot about myself. It ended up pouring out in the song and video.

What is “Rich” about in your own words?

“Rich” means being secure in all aspects of life whether it be financially, physically, mentally, or spiritually.

How did the music video for “Rich” come about? What was your vision for the video?

The video came about by my cousin, "50" my manager, Gaza, and I putting our brains together to think of a way to base the video on the origin of the song and what inspired it. I wanted it to emit a nostalgic feel so that I could take the viewers on a brief trip through my world and where I’m from. 50 was behind the camera and Gaza helped paint the scene, then I proceeded to do my thing and it came to life.

What message do you hope fans take away from your music and from “Rich?”

That the word “Rich” can mean more than just finances - that it's about spirit, love, freedom, and having a clear mind and heart. At times, we all may feel like things are moving against us or that we're constantly battling something. I just wanted to highlight what I believe really matters in life.

What’s one of your proudest moments of your music career so far?

Reaching as many people as I have while still being independent. Despite having a tough journey, but still touching an audience..

What would you say are the greatest lessons you’ve learned so far?

To continue doing my own thing, to not depend on anyone, and to be patient. Integrity is the priority.

What’s next for you? Are you working on any upcoming projects, or do you have any upcoming shows that we should be on the lookout for?

No shows, currently, but I do have a project on the way. So, stay tuned for that!

Where can we follow you on social media?

Instagram: @elimontanna

Twitter: @elimontanna

TikTok: @elimontanna_

Youtube: Eli Montanna

Before you go, let's ask you something random. What is your favorite food?

Pizza, most def.

Thank you for the great interview; wish you much continued success!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# music# news# pop culture# interview# entertainment

Comments / 0

Published by

Meikhel is the founder and CEO of the record label, management and public relations company M.E.I. Recordings. He is also the founder and CEO of the apparel brand Psalm Infinity.

151 followers

More from Meikhel

A Conversation with British Singer-Songwriter Alex Kate

With her single, “Rebel For Love,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Alex Kate. Read below to learn more about Alex Kate, the story behind her single, and what’s to come.

Read full story

Naama Guggenheim Discusses New Song and Music Video, Upbringing, and Much More

Spreading soft confidence, Naama Guggenheim is an intriguing musical artist on the rise. The Tel Avivian singer-songwriter and producer was born in Bern, raised in both Cleveland and the suburbs of Tel Aviv. Aspiring to grow into the modern sounds, Naama Guggenheim immersed herself in the sounds of Soul, R&B, and many more, and developed her writing style through the guitar. You can feel the feminist persona in her artistry, be it as a singer, guitar player, writer, or producer. With a unique view on the world, she has an inspiring combination of a soulful voice, catchy melodies and profound lyrics followed by an electronic beat. Her live performance is an emotional and moving show, both for the body and the mind.

Read full story

Kelsie Kimberlin Discusses Career Beginnings, New Music Video, and Much More

Kelsie Kimberlin is a 23-year-old Ukrainian-American musician and singer. Her work is not only accessible and entertaining, but also steeped with important social themes and dual meanings underscoring her deep understanding of the power of creative music to evoke change. From an early age, Kelsie immersed herself in music, singing in choirs, participating in Yoko Ono’s Peace Project, and spending much of her childhood in music studios working on an endless stream of original songs. She participates in every aspect of her art — writing, recording, performing, and filming her videos.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Get to Know Rising Music Artist Daniel Mouyal

Daniel Mouyal is a 26-year-old Hip-Hop, Reggae, and Dancehall singer, rapper, and producer from Miami, FL. He previously went under the moniker Dada Major. As Dada Major, Daniel Mouyal found plenty of success as he was featured on numerous media outlets such as The Source, WorldStarHipHop, Thisis50, ItsBizkit, RESPECT. Magazine, and HipHopSince1987. He has played many local venues in Miami, FL and has toured the Northeastern United States. But now, Daniel Mouyal goes by his real name and releases only clean songs through the record label that he founded, You Already Know Records. His music places great emphasis on self-care, ethics, and personal advancement. He has already released one EP and almost fifty songs, and has four singles and two EPs releasing in the coming months. Apart from Daniel Mouyal's budding music career, he is also an author and plans to release a self-improvement book in the very near future. As Daniel Mouyal continues his path to wisdom and growth, he urges fans to follow his journey and absorb his messages.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Yaniza Discusses Her New Song, Upcoming Shows, and Much More

Yaniza is an acoustic pop artist from NYC. She is half Dominican, half Black (Kittitian) and Jewish and often has a huge smile on her face. Yaniza's tunes bring joy and sunshine to its listeners through catchy lyrics over ukulele or acoustic guitar. The singer-songwriter initially grew her fanbase by posting acoustic covers of pop songs on YouTube, which still garner tens of thousands of views and supporters across platforms. In 2020, Yaniza’s covers gained attention from celebrities and acclaimed music blogs, such as Glamour and PopSugar. Posting covers paved a path for Yaniza’s original songs to shine. Chill ukulele tune, “Fly Away (Free Bird),” produced by Billboard’s #1 producer of 2020, Gian Stone, and mastered by GRAMMY winning engineer, Joe LaPorta, is Yaniza’s most popular song at 150,000 streams and counting. Yaniza went on her first tour in 2019. She played local venues across the US, radio shows, and festivals, such as Musikfest, where Earth, Wind & Fire, The Chainsmokers, Phillip Phillips and many other household names headlined that same year. She signed with college booking agency, Degy Entertainment, in 2020 and is fortunate to perform all over the US. In 2022, Yaniza was contacted to sing for luxury brand, Kate Spade NY, at their Cabana pop-ups around NYC.

Read full story

A Conversation with Rising Music Star Jayd Ink

With her single and music video, “Queen St,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Jayd Ink. Read below to learn more about Jayd Ink, the story behind her single, and what’s to come.

Read full story

Shelly Perel Talks New Song, Upcoming Album, and Much More

With her single and music video, “Don’t try,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Shelly Perel. Read below to learn more about Shelly Perel, the story behind her latest single, and what’s to come.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

An Interview with Rising Music Artist Just Shad

Born to a proud Haitian couple in Philadelphia, Just Shad began his journey to becoming the artist we know today. He was raised in the Christian church, and after coaxing from his mother, he began to develop an interest in music. His musical influences include great producers like Pharrell and Timbaland as well as musical legends BB King and Jimi Hendrix, to name a few. Pairing his inspirations with synesthesia love for sound itself quickly ensued.

Read full story

A Conversation with French Producer and Singer Charlotte Boin

A fierce spirit, an impeccable voice, and an exciting blend of R&B, Pop, and Soul. This is the definition of the promising young artist that is Charlotte Boin. Born and raised in the south of France, Charlotte Boin grew up surrounded by music. While practicing dance and piano, she wrote her first songs and performed for the first time in public at the age of nine. It became quickly obvious that the little girl was born to be on stage. During her teenage years, she became part of an R&B girl group before going down the solo road to focus on her development as an artist. Charlotte Boin has been working on her debut for the past two years - writing and producing her own music, as well as collaborating with producers such as Lou Xtwo (Chris Brown, Bad Bunny, Russ) along with Shawn "Source" Jarrett as her engineer (Megan Thee Stallion, Summer Walker, Tinashe).

Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much More

Kobenz is an Alternative artist from Minneapolis, MN. Kobenz's artistic journey only started a couple of years ago. In 2020, Kobenz was hospitalized following an attempt at taking his own life. He had been battling major depression and PTSD stemming from an abusive partner. As he could no longer handle his course work, Kobenz dropped out of school and took to poetry as a form of therapy. Poetry soon turned into music, and Kobenz began to amass a cult-like fanbase following his release of "Sour Lemon," which is a rework of the 2004 Billboard hit, "Lemon," by Katy Rose. Kobenz's "Sour Lemon" garnered millions of streams, was spun at major radio stations, and was featured on countless media outlets such as EARMILK, Visual Atelier 8, The Hype Magazine, and HipHopSince1987. "Sour Lemon" was also chosen by Rock legend Oli Sykes of Bring Me the Horizon as one of his top five picks for the Spotify editorial playlist, "Misfits 2.0." Kobenz capitalized on the success of "Sour Lemon" and followed up with several critically-acclaimed releases that raised his status in the underground scene. Kobenz recently completed a tour with mainstream Alternative artist Call Me Karizma. Kobenz's latest release, "Diary of a Simpy Kid," has already racked up over 150,000 streams in its first week. Kobenz's unique, gritty, and emotive sound is what the industry has been missing and waiting for.

Read full story

An Interview with Chinese-Canadian Music Artist RED

Maximus Michael Ho (born March 16, 2001), known professionally as RED or Red Banzino, is an underground Chinese-Canadian rapper, singer-songwriter, designer, and artist. RED is best known for his songs “Expensive Taste” and “Friends (featuring Jay Sav)," where he continues his R&B/Hip-Hop journey despite beginning his lane-drifting style in 2017. Born in Woodstock, Ontario, Canada, Maximus has lived in between the scenes of Toronto and London, Ontario, which had impacted the early days of RED’s experiences, and in turn, his music. RED continues to grow more and more embracing change in every aspect as he evolves as an artist.

Read full story

Lily Jay Talks New Song, Career Beginnings, and Much More

Lily Jay established her Pop career in 2017 with “Renovate,” a boisterous debut single that narrowly missed the Billboard Hot 100 and fast-tracked her to becoming one of the most popular, acclaimed, and dynamic artists in Australia. Lily Jay is best known for her Pop, R&B, Dance, and Contemporary material. Lily Jay is an internationally renowned singer from Gold Coast, Australia, who has grown popular on TikTok (@Real.LilyJay). Her account has earned more than 1 million followers since its inception. Lily Jay began her career staring in live shows, such as the hit musical, "Chicago," and the Tony Award-winning show, "Hairspray." She has also been featured as a finalist in the popular TV show, "So You Think You Can Dance."

Read full story
Grand Rapids, MI

Kevi Morse Discusses New Track, Song in Upcoming Movie, Summer Recovery Tour, and More

Kevi Morse (pronounced Key-V) is an Evansville, Indiana native, but is now based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He is a full-time touring artist that encourages people to live out their full potential and trust the process. Kevi Morse has been featured in various media outlets such as Rapzilla, BroadwayWorld, The Hype Magazine, and HipHopSince1987. His messages carry a lot of reality and faith-based undertones. Kevi Morse's mission is to see everyone come together, better together, and "cvltivate the cvlture." Kevi Morse's national tour spans tons of cities and constitutes of more than fifty shows a year. Kevi Morse is on a mission to empower a nation.

Read full story
Grand Rapids, MI

Ike Rhein Discusses New Song, Filming in Puerto Rico, and More

Ike Rhein is a 20-year-old Pop singer from Grand Rapids, Michigan, but is now based in Miami, Florida. Ike Rhein discovered his voice and passion for music at a young age. He learned how to play numerous instruments, and began creating melodies, compositions and songs as a child. Ike Rhein has since been featured in countless media outlets: The Source, LA Weekly, Thisis50, Hip Hop Weekly, ELEVATOR Magazine, The Hype Magazine, etc. He has accumulated millions of streams and views. Ike Rhein has collaborated with various notable talents such as multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated Vinny DeLeon, Luh Kel, YN Jay, and Grammy-nominated Andy Vandette. With a fusion of futuristic notes and nostalgic vocals, Ike Rhein's distinctive sound is on its way to the forefront of the global stage.

Read full story

A Conversation with Canadian Music Artist pisceze

With a mission to shape the world of music in her own way, pisceze infuses her emotional intelligence and Canadian upbringing in her songwriting to consistently deliver raw emotion and everyday introspection on love. Beginning in 2019 with her debut singles, “Like That” and “What’s Your Sign?” pisceze has immensely grown with her audience, staking a position in R&B music. Her talents have been gracefully recognized by the likes of BBC 1xtra, LinkUpTv, RBCxArtist, LiveNation, Earmilk, and Clout. She ended her initial year of artistry ranking on Complex Canada's list of "6 Artists We've Been Sleeping On."

Read full story

Kevi Morse Talks New Music, Upcoming Tours, and Much More

With his single and music video, “Last Year,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Kevi Morse. Read below to learn more about Kevi Morse, the story behind his latest single, and what’s to come.

Read full story

A Conversation with Model and Singer-Songwriter Lizan Dizaye

Hello Lizan Dizaye! Please tell us who you are and where you are from. I'm Lizan Dizaye, born on March 14th, 1988. I'm from Kurdistan. I was born in Erbil, based in North Iraq. I moved to the Netherlands with my parents at the age of five. I'm a singer-songwriter, model, WFP USA ambassador, photographer, influencer, and climate activist.

Read full story

An Interview with Actor and Model Kian Barazandeh

Kian Barazandeh (born February 26, 1998) is an Iranian actor and fashion model who first started his career in Tehran, gaining fame as a 16-year-old. He became a star in so many fields.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Love Keyyz Discusses New Album, Upbringing, and Much More

Raysean Smith (@doeraymedia) Love Keyyz is a Cincinnati native, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter, pianist, and model. Love Keyyz grew up in the inner city, constantly facing adversity, but her drive, motivation, and hard work towards a vision that only she could see made her stand out. In 2010, she began making YouTube videos that showcased her personality and raw singing talent. As Love Keyyz started gaining traction from the videos, she started writing her own music in 2012 and taught herself how to play piano. In 2018, the songstress moved to L.A. True to her name, Love Keyyz's discography consists of plenty of love songs. Shortly after her move to L.A., in 2019, Love Keyyz released her most notable project, "Naked." The EP, "Naked," was executively produced and written entirely by Love Keyyz, and garnered a lot of attention. "Naked" peaked at #59 on Apple Music’s R&B Top 200 - a feat she accomplished with no marketing and no record label. Being in Los Angeles encouraged her to be a better musician, so she enrolled in music school later that year; recently graduating with 4 certificates and 2 degrees in music. Studying with two of L.A.’s finest private instructors helped her cultivate her already tremendous sound, and with those skills, Love Keyyz created her newly released, critically acclaimed album, "I Could Be Dreaming."

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy