ELI MONTANNA Talks New Song, Getting Music Featured in a TV Show, Upcoming Project, and More

Elijah Davis, also known as ELI MONTANNA, is a recording artist, audio engineer, and clothing brand owner from Beaumont, Texas. ELI MONTANNA has been in the realm of music since a very young age - from his parents buying a drum kit for Christmas when he was four to him singing in the church choir by age six. ELI MONTANNA decided to take music seriously at age seventeen, and went on to intern as an audio engineer for multiple record labels including Reach Records with GRAMMY award-winning artist Lecrae. In 2018, he decided to use the skills that he developed to carry out his own artistic vision. Under his former stage name, ELI PLM, he gained notoriety from his viral music video showcases on Twitter. By 2020, he decided to change his name to "ELI MONTANNA" and has been gaining in popularity ever since. To date, he has released four studio albums, amounted 700k+ streams, and has had music featured on multiple programs/outlets including M. Night Shyamalan's popular TV show, "Servant."

ELI MONTANNA

With his single and music video, “Rich,” out now, we took some time to hear more from ELI MONTANNA. Read below to learn more about ELI MONTANNA, the story behind his single, and what’s to come.

Hi ELI MONTANNA! Let’s start with how did you get your artist name?

My name is Elijah - “Eli” for short. I got the “Montanna” from the movie, Scarface - the main character’s name being Tony Montana. I just added an extra “n” and ran with it.

What city are you from and where are you based now?

I’m from Beaumont, Texas and based here as well.

At what point in your life did you decide to pursue a career in music? How did you get started?

I was 17 in high school - playing football my senior year. After getting injured way too many times, I decided to try something else - asking God to show me a sign. After being invited to church by an old friend, a woman there had a prophecy that I was going to become known for music. I’ve been pursuing it ever since. Initially, interning as an engineer at a few record labels before starting my own career.

Has your upbringing played a role in shaping who you are and defining your sound today? If so, how?

Yes and no. It definitely has its influences, and I draw inspiration from it, of course, but I don’t let my situation or where I’ve been in life define me.

How would you describe your sound to readers who may not be familiar with you?

I lean towards Hip-Hop, but I wouldn’t limit myself to just one genre. I tend to make whatever I’m feeling at the moment or feel inspired by. I can go from rapping to singing to everything in-between.

Do you have any hobbies outside of music? What do you do to stay creative?

I’m still heavy into sports - I like reading and playing video games too. What helps me to stay creative is just continuing to live and letting life show me things. I don’t believe in forcing creativity and like going with the flow. It’ll come when it comes.

Who are some of your main musical influences?

Lecrae, Andre 3000, Lil Wayne, Drake, Chris Brown, Jon Bellion, 1k Phew, and Parris Chariz.

Who would be a dream to collaborate with?

I need that Drake feature. Lecrae as well.

What are some of your future music career goals?

I just want to reach the masses - to make music that people can vibe and relate to. Also, to let people know that they’re not alone, that others are going through the same things that they are, and that God is real.

Now onto your release, “Rich.” What inspired this song?

I thought the beat was beautiful, so I wanted to think of an introspective topic to match it. In 2021, I was going through a tough time. It was during this phase that I did a lot of reflecting and learned a lot about myself. It ended up pouring out in the song and video.

What is “Rich” about in your own words?

“Rich” means being secure in all aspects of life whether it be financially, physically, mentally, or spiritually.

How did the music video for “Rich” come about? What was your vision for the video?

The video came about by my cousin, "50" my manager, Gaza, and I putting our brains together to think of a way to base the video on the origin of the song and what inspired it. I wanted it to emit a nostalgic feel so that I could take the viewers on a brief trip through my world and where I’m from. 50 was behind the camera and Gaza helped paint the scene, then I proceeded to do my thing and it came to life.

What message do you hope fans take away from your music and from “Rich?”

That the word “Rich” can mean more than just finances - that it's about spirit, love, freedom, and having a clear mind and heart. At times, we all may feel like things are moving against us or that we're constantly battling something. I just wanted to highlight what I believe really matters in life.

What’s one of your proudest moments of your music career so far?

Reaching as many people as I have while still being independent. Despite having a tough journey, but still touching an audience..

What would you say are the greatest lessons you’ve learned so far?

To continue doing my own thing, to not depend on anyone, and to be patient. Integrity is the priority.

What’s next for you? Are you working on any upcoming projects, or do you have any upcoming shows that we should be on the lookout for?

No shows, currently, but I do have a project on the way. So, stay tuned for that!

Where can we follow you on social media?

Instagram: @elimontanna

Twitter: @elimontanna

TikTok: @elimontanna_

Youtube: Eli Montanna

Before you go, let's ask you something random. What is your favorite food?

Pizza, most def.

Thank you for the great interview; wish you much continued success!