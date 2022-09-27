Get to Know Rising Music Artist Daniel Mouyal

@thephotographyexpert

Daniel Mouyal is a 26-year-old Hip-Hop, Reggae, and Dancehall singer, rapper, and producer from Miami, FL. He previously went under the moniker Dada Major. As Dada Major, Daniel Mouyal found plenty of success as he was featured on numerous media outlets such as The Source, WorldStarHipHop, Thisis50, ItsBizkit, RESPECT. Magazine, and HipHopSince1987. He has played many local venues in Miami, FL and has toured the Northeastern United States. But now, Daniel Mouyal goes by his real name and releases only clean songs through the record label that he founded, You Already Know Records. His music places great emphasis on self-care, ethics, and personal advancement. He has already released one EP and almost fifty songs, and has four singles and two EPs releasing in the coming months. Apart from Daniel Mouyal's budding music career, he is also an author and plans to release a self-improvement book in the very near future. As Daniel Mouyal continues his path to wisdom and growth, he urges fans to follow his journey and absorb his messages.

With his single, “Boy To A Man,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Daniel Mouyal. Read below to learn more about Daniel Mouyal, the story behind his single, and what’s to come.

Hi Daniel Mouyal! Let’s start with how did you get your artist name?

My artist name is my birth name, luckily.

What city are you from and where are you based now?

I'm from Miami, Florida and have been in Jerusalem for the past three weeks.

At what point in your life did you decide to pursue a career in music? How did you get started?

Five years ago, towards the end of 2017, I realized that I wanted to be in the music business and get paid doing what I loved. In middle school, I wrote and recorded my first rap.

Has your upbringing played a role in shaping who you are and defining your sound today? If so, how?

I started playing viola in the third grade and played in an orchestra each year up until ninth grade. I also played guitar for about a year when I was younger. When I was eleven, I was visiting my uncle in Copenhagen, Denmark. As I was sitting on the living room floor, he takes a look at me and flips the channel to MTV, and on the TV is a cartoon music video of Eminem and Nate Dogg playing "Shake That." I instantly fell in love with the music. The next day, I ran to a department store and bought the "Curtain Call" CD.

How would you describe your sound to readers who may not be familiar with you?

I make Hip-Hop, Reggae, and Dancehall with Blues and House influences. I make whatever comes to mind with making beats and writing. My music is clean, has philosophy, and ethics in the songs.

Do you have any hobbies outside of music? What do you do to stay creative?

I read a lot. I play basketball. I like fishing. I go on hikes and runs. I exercise regularly. I study the Torah.

Who are some of your main musical influences?

Bob Marley, Drake, Kanye West, Tupac, and Frank Sinatra.

Who would be a dream to collaborate with?

A song with Drake would be insane.

A song produced by Timbaland would be amazing.

An EP with Ziggy Marley would be epic.

Working with Pharell would sound incredible.

What are some of your future music career goals?

I'd like to tour internationally, taking roads less traveled. Besides the flashy stuff, I aim to inspire those who listen to my music and teach ethics leading towards more peace. I'd like a #1 record on Billboard, and a Gold-selling record and album whilst having clean lyrics and a positive message.

Now onto your release, “Boy To A Man.” What inspired this song?

I made lifestyle changes where I decided to look for truth and improve my morals, values, and seek what life is really about. I started reading the Torah, and getting more involved with people and friends who are also looking to grow.

What is “Boy To A Man” about in your own words?

"Boy To A Man" is a story about me finding God and learning to have a strong relationship with him.

What is your favorite lyric in “Boy To A Man” and why?

"I aim to just be me at my best, and when I say I'm the best I'm just me at my best."

I'm saying it's not a comparison between me and you or anybody. I aim to be better than I was yesterday, whether it's spiritually, in physical fitness, or anything.

What message do you hope fans take away from your music and from “Boy To A Man?”

I hope my fans can listen, enjoy, and maybe learn something.

What’s one of your proudest moments of your music career so far?

I was in the studio recording "I Try," and I started crying tears of joy. It felt like I connected to God in that moment.

What would you say are the greatest lessons you’ve learned so far?

Being myself is the way to go and having faith. The best scenario for me is always seeking things that keep me optimistic and positive. As long as I'm doing the best that I can, that's all that matters.

What’s next for you? Are you working on any upcoming projects, or do you have any upcoming shows that we should be on the lookout for?

Currently, I'm in Jerusalem. I was in Los Angeles three weeks ago and recorded an EP over there that I'm waiting to put out. And, I've recorded four songs since I've been here in Israel. I'm making a fun mixtape with some of my friends that I met over here. It's safe to say that, in October, you can expect new music from me. I also started writing a book on being the best you.

Where can we follow you on social media?

https://open.spotify.com/artist/09Od5CVCiNbYXK3IZUh1sO

https://www.instagram.com/realdanielmouyal/

https://www.instagram.com/youalreadyknowrecords/

https://music.apple.com/us/artist/daniel-mouyal/1574748018

https://youtube.com/c/DanielMouyal

https://soundcloud.com/1danielmouyal

https://linktr.ee/danielmouyal

https://twitter.com/danielmouyal1

https://www.tiktok.com/@realdanielmouyal

https://www.facebook.com/1DanielMouyal

https://www.facebook.com/YouAlreadyKnowMusic

Before you go, let's ask you something random. What is your favorite food?

Sushi, Ramen, and Schwarma sandwiches are my favorite foods.

Thank you for the great interview; wish you much continued success!