A Conversation with Rising Music Star Jayd Ink

Cashkev

With her single and music video, “Queen St,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Jayd Ink. Read below to learn more about Jayd Ink, the story behind her single, and what’s to come.

Hi Jayd Ink! Let’s start with how did you get your artist name?

So, when I was born, I was given the nickname, 'Jayd.' Even when I moved to Canada, that was the name everyone knew, so I kept it as is and added 'Ink' because I love writing songs.

What city are you from and where are you based now?

I was born in Kingston, Jamaica, but currently based in Toronto.

At what point in your life did you decide to pursue a career in music? How did you get started?

When I started out, I wanted to be a songwriter, but then decided that I would release music as an artist in 2015 in hopes that it would help me get noticed to work with other artists as a writer. The first song that I released on DSPs was a song called, "401 W." Before that, I released a few songs on SoundCloud.

Has your upbringing played a role in shaping who you are and defining your sound today? If so, how?

Definitely, I see music as therapy, so a lot of my songs are based on my own experiences and how I’m feeling during that period of my life. I also grew up listening to a lot of different genres of music - R&B, Hip-Hop, and Reggae are the main ones, so they show up a lot in my sound and sometimes I’m experimenting.

How would you describe your sound to readers who may not be familiar with you?

I would say that my sound is RnB infused with Reggae and Soul. It’s sensual, meditative, soft, and sweet.

Do you have any hobbies outside of music? What do you do to stay creative?

I love to hike and be in nature, and I enjoy reading and working out. To stay creative, I like to have different types of conversations with people, then write about it.

Who are some of your main musical influences?

Lauryn Hill, 90s music if it was a person, and Kendrick Lamar.

What are some of your future music career goals?

Continue to make good music and collaborate with great artists, producers, and creatives as a whole. Create an official website for my merch and go on tour.

Now onto your release, “Queen St.” What inspired this song?

This record was inspired during the pandemic. It was first called, 'Stuck in Toronto,' 'cause that was definitely the case. I would go for rides to clear my head and drive down the empty streets. I felt like I needed to make the best out of it. Plus, I enjoyed seeing the city from a new perspective.

The melody and production were totally different when the song was first written. The song was developed over time and inspired by what I was feeling during that time.

What is “Queen St” about in your own words?

It’s about being intensional with taking time for yourself. Enjoy the ride while you catch some red lights and just appreciating all those memories that I shared on this side of the city/street.

How did the music video for “Queen St” come about? What was your vision for the video?

The vision was to really capture the feeling of the song. Show different parts of the city and make it look fly. The director, Dash from 88 Everything, sent me some ideas, and we went back and forth with images and ideas. He came up with the projector on the car, which is one of my favourite scenes in the video. Everything really came together perfectly.

What message do you hope fans take away from your music and from “Queen St?”

I hope that they take away that I’m not just one sound or one type of artist. I creative from a space of feelings and moods. I hope they continue to be on this journey with me as I figure out life. With 'Queen St,' I hope that they take time for themselves, start enjoying being present, and enjoy the moments that we have.

What’s one of your proudest moments of your music career so far?

I’ve been able to do a lot of great things with my career, so far - performed in Japan, McDonalds Commercial, etc… But, the best moments that I have are when supporters reach out to me and express how my song helped them or made them feel. It always comes at a time when I need it the most. I’m proud of those experiences.

What would you say are the greatest lessons you’ve learned so far?

The greatest lessons that I’ve learned is:

Your career is not your identity.

Be authentically you because no one else is like you.

You can’t do everything on your own.

It’s ok to be a b*tch (not all the time, but when the time is right).

What’s next for you? Are you working on any upcoming projects, or do you have any upcoming shows that we should be on the lookout for?

I just released a 3-song EP titled, 'Catching Red Lights!!' I’m releasing a few videos soon and more new music before the end of year. In regards to shows, I’m planning something digital, so that I can connect with fans all over from the comfort of their homes. No dates as yet, but be on the lookout.

Where can we follow you on social media?

IG/Twitter/TikTok - @Jayd_Ink :)

Before you go, let's ask you something random. What is your favorite food?

My favourite food is Ackee and Saltfish!! It’s from my country, Jamaica. It’s my favourite thing to eat!

Thank you for the great interview; wish you much success!