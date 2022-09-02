Philadelphia, PA

An Interview with Rising Music Artist Just Shad

Meikhel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BIL7C_0hfSRqSC00
Just Shad

Born to a proud Haitian couple in Philadelphia, Just Shad began his journey to becoming the artist we know today. He was raised in the Christian church, and after coaxing from his mother, he began to develop an interest in music. His musical influences include great producers like Pharrell and Timbaland as well as musical legends BB King and Jimi Hendrix, to name a few. Pairing his inspirations with synesthesia love for sound itself quickly ensued.

At a very young age, Just Shad lost his father. Traversing through that pain was not easy. It left him with his mother and older brother as his main source of support. Love for his culture, family, music, and God is what fueled his passions, and inspired him to pursue his love of art. Since then, Just Shad released his debut project, "EMP (Emotion Makes Peace)" in 2018. Just Shad shares: "This project served as a beacon to anyone who feels. Emotions aren't always peaceful, but working through the chaos of emotions, I believe anyone can find peace in it." Now, Shad has become dedicated to learning how to manipulate sound and translate his emotions through music for all to enjoy.

With his single, “Wah Yuh Mean,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Just Shad. Read below to learn more about Just Shad, the story behind his single, and what’s to come.

Hi Just Shad! Let’s start with how did you get your artist name?

My friend, Eluzai, actually came up with it while I was picking between a couple of names. He was like what about "Just Shad," and I think he meant just "Shad," but I liked "Just Shad."

What city are you from and where are you based now?

Philadelphia, born and raised.

At what point in your life did you decide to pursue a career in music? How did you get started?

After high school, that's when I got serious. I started making music as a freshman, playing guitar and making beats on my old laptop.

Has your upbringing played a role in shaping who you are and defining your sound today? If so, how?

Absolutely I grew up in a Haitian household that rarely ate out. My music came from the church, not the radio. After I got old enough, I got exposed to other genres. I used to walk into FYE just to listen to different music.

How would you describe your sound to readers who may not be familiar with you?

Intimate, relatable, and personal - that's that "EMP SOUND." EMP means Emotions Make Peace. That's the title of my first EP. At first, it doesn't make sense, but it is interpreted in different ways. But, at the end of chaotic feeling, we all have to resolve it in peace.

Do you have any hobbies outside of music? What do you do to stay creative?

Anime, video games, boxing, and watching fights. All of those things are art forms that I appreciate for a variety of reasons. They help me reset and create.

Who are some of your main musical influences?

Pharrell, Chris Brown, Partynextdoor, Michael Jackson, T-Pain, Timbaland, Quincy Jones, Drake, Hiatus Kaiyote, and Jimi Hendrix.

Who would be a dream to collaborate with?

[My] dream collaboration would be with Quincy Jones. Truthfully, it would be a dream just to have a conversation with that G.O.A.T.

What are some of your future music career goals?

100K monthly listeners by the new year!

Now onto your release, “Wah Yuh Mean.” What inspired this song?

Caribbean/African parties; there's a lot of good energy there.

What is “Wah Yuh Mean” about in your own words?

The thing you say when you're just tryna flirt with someone.

What is your favorite lyric in “Wah Yuh Mean” and why?

“I don't want nothing from ya just come a little closer and give me a piece of ya time”

Because, it's always super obvious when you want something from a person when you start with “I don't want nothin from ya.”’

What message do you hope fans take away from your music and from “Wah Yuh Mean?”

Enjoy who you're with, it's okay to fall in love on the dance floor.

What’s one of your proudest moments of your music career so far?

The acknowledgement from bigger artist that no one will ever know about.

Oh, and one of the first songs that I've ever written is almost at a million streams.

What would you say are the greatest lessons you’ve learned so far?

Consistency is your best friend! YOU CANNOT LET UP AT ALL!

What’s next for you? Are you working on any upcoming projects, or do you have any upcoming shows that we should be on the lookout for?

Yes, I have plenty of singles in the works. The next single is with the GANG! I got KID TRAVIS/ DOUBLE O SMOOVE on this one! It's a fun song, everyone will dance to it!

Where can we follow you on social media?

https://www.instagram.com/justshadofcl/

https://twitter.com/JustShadOFCL

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Philadelphia# music# pop culture# interview# news

Comments / 0

Published by

Meikhel is the founder and CEO of the record label, management and public relations company M.E.I. Recordings. He is also the founder and CEO of the apparel brand Psalm Infinity.

125 followers

More from Meikhel

A Conversation with Rising Music Star Jayd Ink

With her single and music video, “Queen St,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Jayd Ink. Read below to learn more about Jayd Ink, the story behind her single, and what’s to come.

Read full story

Shelly Perel Talks New Song, Upcoming Album, and Much More

With her single and music video, “Don’t try,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Shelly Perel. Read below to learn more about Shelly Perel, the story behind her latest single, and what’s to come.

Read full story

A Conversation with French Producer and Singer Charlotte Boin

A fierce spirit, an impeccable voice, and an exciting blend of R&B, Pop, and Soul. This is the definition of the promising young artist that is Charlotte Boin. Born and raised in the south of France, Charlotte Boin grew up surrounded by music. While practicing dance and piano, she wrote her first songs and performed for the first time in public at the age of nine. It became quickly obvious that the little girl was born to be on stage. During her teenage years, she became part of an R&B girl group before going down the solo road to focus on her development as an artist. Charlotte Boin has been working on her debut for the past two years - writing and producing her own music, as well as collaborating with producers such as Lou Xtwo (Chris Brown, Bad Bunny, Russ) along with Shawn "Source" Jarrett as her engineer (Megan Thee Stallion, Summer Walker, Tinashe).

Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much More

Kobenz is an Alternative artist from Minneapolis, MN. Kobenz's artistic journey only started a couple of years ago. In 2020, Kobenz was hospitalized following an attempt at taking his own life. He had been battling major depression and PTSD stemming from an abusive partner. As he could no longer handle his course work, Kobenz dropped out of school and took to poetry as a form of therapy. Poetry soon turned into music, and Kobenz began to amass a cult-like fanbase following his release of "Sour Lemon," which is a rework of the 2004 Billboard hit, "Lemon," by Katy Rose. Kobenz's "Sour Lemon" garnered millions of streams, was spun at major radio stations, and was featured on countless media outlets such as EARMILK, Visual Atelier 8, The Hype Magazine, and HipHopSince1987. "Sour Lemon" was also chosen by Rock legend Oli Sykes of Bring Me the Horizon as one of his top five picks for the Spotify editorial playlist, "Misfits 2.0." Kobenz capitalized on the success of "Sour Lemon" and followed up with several critically-acclaimed releases that raised his status in the underground scene. Kobenz recently completed a tour with mainstream Alternative artist Call Me Karizma. Kobenz's latest release, "Diary of a Simpy Kid," has already racked up over 150,000 streams in its first week. Kobenz's unique, gritty, and emotive sound is what the industry has been missing and waiting for.

Read full story

An Interview with Chinese-Canadian Music Artist RED

Maximus Michael Ho (born March 16, 2001), known professionally as RED or Red Banzino, is an underground Chinese-Canadian rapper, singer-songwriter, designer, and artist. RED is best known for his songs “Expensive Taste” and “Friends (featuring Jay Sav)," where he continues his R&B/Hip-Hop journey despite beginning his lane-drifting style in 2017. Born in Woodstock, Ontario, Canada, Maximus has lived in between the scenes of Toronto and London, Ontario, which had impacted the early days of RED’s experiences, and in turn, his music. RED continues to grow more and more embracing change in every aspect as he evolves as an artist.

Read full story

Lily Jay Talks New Song, Career Beginnings, and Much More

Lily Jay established her Pop career in 2017 with “Renovate,” a boisterous debut single that narrowly missed the Billboard Hot 100 and fast-tracked her to becoming one of the most popular, acclaimed, and dynamic artists in Australia. Lily Jay is best known for her Pop, R&B, Dance, and Contemporary material. Lily Jay is an internationally renowned singer from Gold Coast, Australia, who has grown popular on TikTok (@Real.LilyJay). Her account has earned more than 1 million followers since its inception. Lily Jay began her career staring in live shows, such as the hit musical, "Chicago," and the Tony Award-winning show, "Hairspray." She has also been featured as a finalist in the popular TV show, "So You Think You Can Dance."

Read full story
Grand Rapids, MI

Kevi Morse Discusses New Track, Song in Upcoming Movie, Summer Recovery Tour, and More

Kevi Morse (pronounced Key-V) is an Evansville, Indiana native, but is now based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He is a full-time touring artist that encourages people to live out their full potential and trust the process. Kevi Morse has been featured in various media outlets such as Rapzilla, BroadwayWorld, The Hype Magazine, and HipHopSince1987. His messages carry a lot of reality and faith-based undertones. Kevi Morse's mission is to see everyone come together, better together, and "cvltivate the cvlture." Kevi Morse's national tour spans tons of cities and constitutes of more than fifty shows a year. Kevi Morse is on a mission to empower a nation.

Read full story
Grand Rapids, MI

Ike Rhein Discusses New Song, Filming in Puerto Rico, and More

Ike Rhein is a 20-year-old Pop singer from Grand Rapids, Michigan, but is now based in Miami, Florida. Ike Rhein discovered his voice and passion for music at a young age. He learned how to play numerous instruments, and began creating melodies, compositions and songs as a child. Ike Rhein has since been featured in countless media outlets: The Source, LA Weekly, Thisis50, Hip Hop Weekly, ELEVATOR Magazine, The Hype Magazine, etc. He has accumulated millions of streams and views. Ike Rhein has collaborated with various notable talents such as multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated Vinny DeLeon, Luh Kel, YN Jay, and Grammy-nominated Andy Vandette. With a fusion of futuristic notes and nostalgic vocals, Ike Rhein's distinctive sound is on its way to the forefront of the global stage.

Read full story

A Conversation with Canadian Music Artist pisceze

With a mission to shape the world of music in her own way, pisceze infuses her emotional intelligence and Canadian upbringing in her songwriting to consistently deliver raw emotion and everyday introspection on love. Beginning in 2019 with her debut singles, “Like That” and “What’s Your Sign?” pisceze has immensely grown with her audience, staking a position in R&B music. Her talents have been gracefully recognized by the likes of BBC 1xtra, LinkUpTv, RBCxArtist, LiveNation, Earmilk, and Clout. She ended her initial year of artistry ranking on Complex Canada's list of "6 Artists We've Been Sleeping On."

Read full story

Kevi Morse Talks New Music, Upcoming Tours, and Much More

With his single and music video, “Last Year,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Kevi Morse. Read below to learn more about Kevi Morse, the story behind his latest single, and what’s to come.

Read full story

A Conversation with Model and Singer-Songwriter Lizan Dizaye

Hello Lizan Dizaye! Please tell us who you are and where you are from. I'm Lizan Dizaye, born on March 14th, 1988. I'm from Kurdistan. I was born in Erbil, based in North Iraq. I moved to the Netherlands with my parents at the age of five. I'm a singer-songwriter, model, WFP USA ambassador, photographer, influencer, and climate activist.

Read full story

An Interview with Actor and Model Kian Barazandeh

Kian Barazandeh (born February 26, 1998) is an Iranian actor and fashion model who first started his career in Tehran, gaining fame as a 16-year-old. He became a star in so many fields.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Love Keyyz Discusses New Album, Upbringing, and Much More

Raysean Smith (@doeraymedia) Love Keyyz is a Cincinnati native, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter, pianist, and model. Love Keyyz grew up in the inner city, constantly facing adversity, but her drive, motivation, and hard work towards a vision that only she could see made her stand out. In 2010, she began making YouTube videos that showcased her personality and raw singing talent. As Love Keyyz started gaining traction from the videos, she started writing her own music in 2012 and taught herself how to play piano. In 2018, the songstress moved to L.A. True to her name, Love Keyyz's discography consists of plenty of love songs. Shortly after her move to L.A., in 2019, Love Keyyz released her most notable project, "Naked." The EP, "Naked," was executively produced and written entirely by Love Keyyz, and garnered a lot of attention. "Naked" peaked at #59 on Apple Music’s R&B Top 200 - a feat she accomplished with no marketing and no record label. Being in Los Angeles encouraged her to be a better musician, so she enrolled in music school later that year; recently graduating with 4 certificates and 2 degrees in music. Studying with two of L.A.’s finest private instructors helped her cultivate her already tremendous sound, and with those skills, Love Keyyz created her newly released, critically acclaimed album, "I Could Be Dreaming."

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

A Conversation with Hip-Pop Artist Obeeyay

With his single, “Hard,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Obeeyay. Read below to learn more about Obeeyay, the story behind his single, and what’s to come. Hi Obeeyay! Let’s start with how did you get your artist name?

Read full story
1 comments

Meet French Singer-Songwriter Rose Thorn

Rose Thorn is a singer-songwriter who wishes to spread understanding and love to all the complex characters out there. Her belief in humanity is strong, something she describes as the natural gift of empathy and respect towards others. Her music praises the complexity of humanity through a bluesy, dark atmosphere, a rocky inspiration, and a 70s feel to it, and hopes to spread tolerance and understanding through the works of contrast. Rose Thorn is inspired by Beth Hart, and is similar to Adele, Lissie and Benjamin Clementine in the storytelling and melody making. The aim of her music is transparency about what she perceives, so that anybody can relate to some aspects of her approach to life so as to find peace and comfort within that.

Read full story

Leah Harris Talks "Shine," Musical Influences, and More

Drew Bordeaux (@drewimages) With her single, “Shine,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Leah Harris. Read below to learn more about Leah Harris, the story behind her latest single, and what’s to come.

Read full story

A Conversation with Singer-Songwriter Katie Belle

Katie Belle is an American singer-songwriter that works with Track Star Entertainment and Worldwide Music Consultants. Her team is excited to announce 2022’s first release, “Now That I Know." The tune is sassy and confident, the lyrics keep the tempo going and the fingers snapping. “Now That I Know” kicks up the beat and follows nicely behind Katie Belle’s single, “Daughter,” which was a touching song about heartbreak, solace, and salvation. 2022 will find Katie Belle focused on finishing up tracks written throughout the past year. Katie Belle, an avid songwriter along with her producer Josquin Des Pres (Jason Mraz, Bernie Taupin, Gipsy Kings, et.al.) and Utonium Songwriting Team ( Jason Mraz) are pulling together tunes to engage Katie Belle’s growing fan base with fresh sounds and spunk.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Ike Rhein Talks "Violin," Upcoming Project, and More

Paige Young (@apaigephotography) Ike Rhein is a 20-year-old Pop singer from Grand Rapids, Michigan, but is now based in Miami, Florida. Ike Rhein discovered his voice and passion for music at a young age. He learned how to play numerous instruments, and began creating melodies, compositions and songs as a child. Ike Rhein has since been featured in countless media outlets: The Source, LA Weekly, Thisis50, Hip Hop Weekly, ELEVATOR Magazine, The Hype Magazine, etc. He has accumulated millions of streams and views. Ike Rhein has collaborated with various notable talents such as multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated Vinny DeLeon, Luh Kel, YN Jay, and Grammy-nominated Andy Vandette. With a fusion of futuristic notes and nostalgic vocals, Ike Rhein's distinctive sound is on its way to the forefront of the global stage.

Read full story

Ike Rhein Releases Acoustic Version of "Messed It Up"

Malik Mayfield (@luxxuryvisuals) Earlier this year, Ike Rhein released a hit song with Luh Kel titled, "Messed It Up." The single has accumulated about 500,000 streams, and the music video has eclipsed one million views. Building on the success of the record, Ike Rhein is back with an acoustic version of "Messed It Up." The acoustic version of "Messed It Up" brandishes heavenly piano chords from KMKZ and is slowed down to accentuate Sogimura's production and Ike Rhein's powerful, emotive vocals.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy