An Interview with Rising Music Artist Just Shad

Just Shad

Born to a proud Haitian couple in Philadelphia, Just Shad began his journey to becoming the artist we know today. He was raised in the Christian church, and after coaxing from his mother, he began to develop an interest in music. His musical influences include great producers like Pharrell and Timbaland as well as musical legends BB King and Jimi Hendrix, to name a few. Pairing his inspirations with synesthesia love for sound itself quickly ensued.

At a very young age, Just Shad lost his father. Traversing through that pain was not easy. It left him with his mother and older brother as his main source of support. Love for his culture, family, music, and God is what fueled his passions, and inspired him to pursue his love of art. Since then, Just Shad released his debut project, "EMP (Emotion Makes Peace)" in 2018. Just Shad shares: "This project served as a beacon to anyone who feels. Emotions aren't always peaceful, but working through the chaos of emotions, I believe anyone can find peace in it." Now, Shad has become dedicated to learning how to manipulate sound and translate his emotions through music for all to enjoy.

With his single, “Wah Yuh Mean,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Just Shad. Read below to learn more about Just Shad, the story behind his single, and what’s to come.

Hi Just Shad! Let’s start with how did you get your artist name?

My friend, Eluzai, actually came up with it while I was picking between a couple of names. He was like what about "Just Shad," and I think he meant just "Shad," but I liked "Just Shad."

What city are you from and where are you based now?

Philadelphia, born and raised.

At what point in your life did you decide to pursue a career in music? How did you get started?

After high school, that's when I got serious. I started making music as a freshman, playing guitar and making beats on my old laptop.

Has your upbringing played a role in shaping who you are and defining your sound today? If so, how?

Absolutely I grew up in a Haitian household that rarely ate out. My music came from the church, not the radio. After I got old enough, I got exposed to other genres. I used to walk into FYE just to listen to different music.

How would you describe your sound to readers who may not be familiar with you?

Intimate, relatable, and personal - that's that "EMP SOUND." EMP means Emotions Make Peace. That's the title of my first EP. At first, it doesn't make sense, but it is interpreted in different ways. But, at the end of chaotic feeling, we all have to resolve it in peace.

Do you have any hobbies outside of music? What do you do to stay creative?

Anime, video games, boxing, and watching fights. All of those things are art forms that I appreciate for a variety of reasons. They help me reset and create.

Who are some of your main musical influences?

Pharrell, Chris Brown, Partynextdoor, Michael Jackson, T-Pain, Timbaland, Quincy Jones, Drake, Hiatus Kaiyote, and Jimi Hendrix.

Who would be a dream to collaborate with?

[My] dream collaboration would be with Quincy Jones. Truthfully, it would be a dream just to have a conversation with that G.O.A.T.

What are some of your future music career goals?

100K monthly listeners by the new year!

Now onto your release, “Wah Yuh Mean.” What inspired this song?

Caribbean/African parties; there's a lot of good energy there.

What is “Wah Yuh Mean” about in your own words?

The thing you say when you're just tryna flirt with someone.

What is your favorite lyric in “Wah Yuh Mean” and why?

“I don't want nothing from ya just come a little closer and give me a piece of ya time”

Because, it's always super obvious when you want something from a person when you start with “I don't want nothin from ya.”’

What message do you hope fans take away from your music and from “Wah Yuh Mean?”

Enjoy who you're with, it's okay to fall in love on the dance floor.

What’s one of your proudest moments of your music career so far?

The acknowledgement from bigger artist that no one will ever know about.

Oh, and one of the first songs that I've ever written is almost at a million streams.

What would you say are the greatest lessons you’ve learned so far?

Consistency is your best friend! YOU CANNOT LET UP AT ALL!

What’s next for you? Are you working on any upcoming projects, or do you have any upcoming shows that we should be on the lookout for?

Yes, I have plenty of singles in the works. The next single is with the GANG! I got KID TRAVIS/ DOUBLE O SMOOVE on this one! It's a fun song, everyone will dance to it!

Where can we follow you on social media?

https://www.instagram.com/justshadofcl/

https://twitter.com/JustShadOFCL