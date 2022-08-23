A Conversation with French Producer and Singer Charlotte Boin

Meikhel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wZBG0_0hRyLnGT00
Charlotte Boin

A fierce spirit, an impeccable voice, and an exciting blend of R&B, Pop, and Soul. This is the definition of the promising young artist that is Charlotte Boin.

Born and raised in the south of France, Charlotte Boin grew up surrounded by music. While practicing dance and piano, she wrote her first songs and performed for the first time in public at the age of nine. It became quickly obvious that the little girl was born to be on stage. During her teenage years, she became part of an R&B girl group before going down the solo road to focus on her development as an artist. Charlotte Boin has been working on her debut for the past two years - writing and producing her own music, as well as collaborating with producers such as Lou Xtwo (Chris Brown, Bad Bunny, Russ) along with Shawn "Source" Jarrett as her engineer (Megan Thee Stallion, Summer Walker, Tinashe).

With her single, “Eyes On U,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Charlotte Boin. Read below to learn more about Charlotte Boin, the story behind her single, and what’s to come.

Hi Charlotte Boin! Let’s start with how did you get your artist name?

Hi! My artist name is just my real name.

What city are you from and where are you based now?

I’m from a small city in the southwest of France, and I am now dividing my time between there and Los Angeles.

At what point in your life did you decide to pursue a career in music? How did you get started?

I always sang. Music has always been there throughout my life and that desire to pursue a career has always been in me somehow. I don’t remember a precise moment when I decided “that’s what I want to do” though. I was born this way, I guess. But, my first performance on a big stage at nine years old, thanks to a kids' show my school had been chosen for - this was a turning point as it made me realize that I really was made for this, and I had the capacities.

Has your upbringing played a role in shaping who you are and defining your sound today? If so, how?

Yes and no. Growing up in France didn’t affect me a lot because my parents never listened to French music, and even to this day, that’s not a genre I’m attracted or sensitive to. I think the first layer of music that you get in life is composed of the songs your parents listen to, and it lays the foundation for your entire music culture. For me, it was mostly my mother who’d play Motown and Jazz records and later on made me discover Soul and R&B. All of those genres deeply impacted me and most definitely shaped my sound as well as the artist that I am today.

How would you describe your sound to readers who may not be familiar with you?

My sound is a mix of R&B, Pop, and Soul. I love to experiment by mixing genres and creating new sounds, which is what I’m currently working on in the studio.

Do you have any hobbies outside of music? What do you do to stay creative?

I don’t consider music a hobby, it’s just my life. But, I love art, in general, and to stay creative and inspired I love to read, watch films, series, or talk to my friends about their lives and the stories they feel like sharing. Being very open to all sorts of inspiration is key in my creative process.

Who are some of your main musical influences?

The two idols of my life are Michael Jackson and Beyoncé. They are the ones who impacted me the most since I was a kid. Then, I would say Frank Ocean, Whitney Houston, Brandy, Mariah Carey, and Etta James.

As I know you also produce, who are your favorite producers?

My favorite producers are the big names of the 90s and 2000s: Timbaland, Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, Scott Storch, and Dr. Dre. On a more modern note, I absolutely love Frank Ocean and Kanye West’s productions.

What are some of your future music career goals?

I like to keep those to myself. But, all I can say is that I’m working very hard to be heard and seen by the greatest number of people.

Now onto your release, “Eyes On U.” What inspired this song?

'Eyes On U' started as a fantasy that I had a few months before summer at a point in my life where things weren’t going my way, and all I could do was fantasize about better times. I dreamed of the whole story that’s told in the song before writing it, and when I heard the beat that Lou Xtwo and Hossy made, it instantly popped in my head. Everything was flowing very quickly with melodies and lyrics. And, I knew that it was going to be special.

What is “Eyes On U” about in your own words?

It’s about getting this rush and connecting with someone unexpectedly. When there’s chemistry, and you can’t explain it, but you can’t avoid it either. And, suddenly, it’s taking up all the place in your mind. It’s also about having to let go of fear and doubts in that situation to enjoy and seize an opportunity that in your gut feels right.

What is your favorite lyric in “Eyes On U” and why?

“Got your white shirt open, I can see there’s some to claim." This one feels like a whole movie scene! It just makes me laugh so much 'cause it’s one that you’d say with the girls. It’s playful and fun while keeping the sensual feel of the track.

What message do you hope fans take away from your music and from “Eyes On U?”

'Eyes On U' is really about having fun and living life to the fullest. With my music, I want to write songs that make people feel good about themselves, with a positive message. Songs that say things that I’d need to hear too from time to time.

What’s one of your proudest moments of your music career so far?

The release of 'Eyes On U' as my debut single made me very proud because I worked on it on my own for most of it, and the song reached 10,000 streams in less than a month with almost no promo. It felt like hard work and a great song pays off!

What would you say are the greatest lessons you’ve learned so far?

Always surround yourself with the right people. The song is the most important thing. Without a great one, you won’t get far. Keep it real because the public always sees right through the bullshit.

What’s next for you? Are you working on any upcoming projects, or do you have any upcoming shows that we should be on the lookout for?

I’m currently working on a lot of new songs. We’re starting a writing camp next week. Also, a lot of social media content, such as covers, are coming in September. Very probably a new single by the end of 2022. And, the bigger projects are coming for 2023, so stay tuned!

Where can we follow you on social media?

You can follow me @charlotteboin on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

https://instagram.com/charlotteboin/

https://www.tiktok.com/@charlotteboin

https://twitter.com/charlotteboin/

https://youtube.com/c/CharlotteBoin

