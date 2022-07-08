Lily Jay Talks New Song, Career Beginnings, and Much More

Tim Manning

Lily Jay established her Pop career in 2017 with “Renovate,” a boisterous debut single that narrowly missed the Billboard Hot 100 and fast-tracked her to becoming one of the most popular, acclaimed, and dynamic artists in Australia. Lily Jay is best known for her Pop, R&B, Dance, and Contemporary material. Lily Jay is an internationally renowned singer from Gold Coast, Australia, who has grown popular on TikTok (@Real.LilyJay). Her account has earned more than 1 million followers since its inception. Lily Jay began her career staring in live shows, such as the hit musical, "Chicago," and the Tony Award-winning show, "Hairspray." She has also been featured as a finalist in the popular TV show, "So You Think You Can Dance."

With her single, “Turn Off The Lights,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Lily Jay. Read below to learn more about Lily Jay, the story behind her newest single, and what’s to come.

Hi Lily Jay! Let’s start with how did you get your artist name?

It's my actual name! I always hated it as a kid, but now I love and embrace it!

What city are you from and where are you based now?

I was born in Brisbane, Australia and currently live in the Gold Coast, Australia; however, I am currently traveling in Europe doing a few gigs and guest performances.

At what point in your life did you decide to pursue a career in music? How did you get started?

I began my career as a professional dancer. I began my singing career in 2017 - I was 23. This was when I released my first single, ‘Renovate’ in collaboration with XY LATU, winner of The Voice Australia. However, after this release, I took a step back from the industry. This year I've decided to release “Turn Off The Lights” and will be following up with a whole album in the coming months! I decided that I wanted to give my music career my all and see where it takes me! I love creating music and hopefully it will inspire others.

Has your upbringing played a role in shaping who you are and defining your sound today? If so, how?

I was raised a very strict catholic, so I always sang at Sunday mass! During my teens, I received a scholarship to the country's top full-time performing arts school where I completed my diploma of musical theatre. I always loved music and rhythm; I loved to dance!

How would you describe your sound to readers who may not be familiar with you?

I feel my voice is a mix between Dua Lipa and Rita Ora. I love Pop and feel good music as well as a bit of RnB :) My new album is also going to have a mix of a few romantic Ballads.

Do you have any hobbies outside of music? What do you do to stay creative?

I love anything to do with the music industry. I love to create and edit videos and film clips. As I'm unsigned, I direct, create, edit, and colour grade my own music clips as I love the creative freedom. I also still love dancing and going to weekly classes.

Who are some of your main musical influences?

Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, and Rihanna.

Who would be a dream to collaborate with?

Dream collaboration would definitely be Justin Bieber or DJ Khaled!

What are some of your future music career goals?

I'd love to see my song/s on the charts or randomly be at the super market and hear my song on the radio. That would seriously be a huge achievement!

Now onto your release, “Turn Off The Lights.” What inspired this song?

This song was inspired by the beat! I heard this track randomly while I was working out and immediately the lyrics started flowing out. I knew that I had to create this song. I just love the vibes with the instrumental so much.

What is “Turn Off The Lights” about in your own words?

‘Turn Off The Lights’ is about the lust and love of a toxic relationship. When the sexual chemistry is undeniable even though you both know you’re not good for each other. You're broken up, but still think about the good times when the “lights turn off” and would give up anything to feel that sexual feeling again.

What is your favorite lyric in “Turn Off The Lights” and why?

“My life is full, but I would gave it all away to spend a night with you." I think this lyric is super powerful because you're saying that you would give up your whole life for someone even though you know they are not good for you. It's that magnetic pull and chemistry between you that’s too strong that it clouds your brain. It's like a battle between your heart and brain.

What message do you hope fans take away from your music and from “Turn Off The Lights?”

I hope they enjoy my vibes and can enjoy the song. I hope it makes them dance, maybe even create a couple of TikToks to the chorus. I can definitely see a viral trend transition on 'turn off the lights.'

What’s one of your proudest moments of your music career so far?

My most proud moment is, this year, that I am creating my whole album by myself. It's such a surreal feeling to have full control of the content that you create. It's very scary and you continually second guess yourself, but hopefully it will all pay off!

What would you say are the greatest lessons you’ve learned so far?

Always follow your gut. This music industry is very cutthroat and people will always try and pull you down. You will always have people talking negatively about your work. You can’t let it get to you. If you have a vision and dream, just go for it!

What’s next for you? Are you working on any upcoming projects that we should be on the lookout for?

After 'Turn Off The Lights,' I will be releasing an album! It will be releasing in the coming months! This is something that I've been working on for over a year and it is super, super close to my heart.

Where can we follow you on social media?

https://www.instagram.com/lilyjaymusicc/

https://www.tiktok.com/@real.lilyjay

https://twitter.com/lilyjayofficial

https://www.facebook.com/real.lilyjay

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzhsmJb7Okq_N3C9eADO0HA

Before you go, let's ask you something random. What is your favorite food?

My favourite food is 2-minute noodles, haha. When you're stuck in the studio smashing out a track and you don’t have time to eat, I always have a pack of noodles in my bag, haha. I probably eat them at least 3 times a week! It's so bad.

Thank you for the great interview; wish you much continued success!