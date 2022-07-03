Kevi Morse Discusses New Track, Song in Upcoming Movie, Summer Recovery Tour, and More

Grand Rapids, MI

Kevi Morse (pronounced Key-V) is an Evansville, Indiana native, but is now based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He is a full-time touring artist that encourages people to live out their full potential and trust the process. Kevi Morse has been featured in various media outlets such as Rapzilla, BroadwayWorld, The Hype Magazine, and HipHopSince1987. His messages carry a lot of reality and faith-based undertones. Kevi Morse's mission is to see everyone come together, better together, and "cvltivate the cvlture." Kevi Morse's national tour spans tons of cities and constitutes of more than fifty shows a year. Kevi Morse is on a mission to empower a nation.

With his single, “Chasing,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Kevi Morse. Read below to learn more about Kevi Morse, the story behind his newest single, and what’s to come.

Hi Kevi Morse! Let’s get right to it. What inspired “Chasing?”

What inspired the song, "Chasing" was recognizing how we as people chase everything around us and forget to chase who we were called to be. Some of us struggle with addictions, doubt, lack of self-worth - you name it. This stuff weighs on our mental and forces us to be mentally unstable. I made this song to remind the listener that you have value and no matter how far you go or stray from knowing that it’s never to late to chase your purpose.

What is “Chasing” about in your own words?

The definition of chase is pursue in order to catch or catch up with. We pursue things that hold no long-term value and find ourselves off course.

What is your favorite lyric in “Chasing” and why?

My favorite lyric in the song is “generational curses, I want to reverse it, hoping I don’t drown stepping out on the surface.” That line means so much to me because I truly want to break generational curses. I want to rewrite my storyline and show others that you can cvltivate who you want to be and not fall victim to the people's, that were before you, mistakes.

What message do you hope fans take away from your music and from “Chasing?”

I hope people understand that they have value, and that it’s okay to mess up in life 'cause we all do. But, get back on track and never stop believing that you were put here on earth for a reason .

Have you performed “Chasing” yet?

I’ve performed "Chasing" for four months before releasing it on June 30th. The response has been amazing. People are encouraged. To shine a little bit more light on "Chasing," the song will be in a movie.

What’s next for you? Are you working on any upcoming projects, or do you have any upcoming shows that we should be on the lookout for?

Right now, I’m on my last leg of a tour called the "Summer Recovery Tour," and I’m about to gear up for another tour in a few months. So, I’m honestly just taking life in and going where GOD wants me to be. I will be putting out more music this year, for sure. I’m seeing what people are rocking with now and feeding into what they like. Pray for me, y’all, I have some big choices to make in the near future pertaining to possible management and partnerships.

Where can we follow you on social media?

Follow me everywhere at @KeviMorse.

Text me at 425-903-3194. I’m big on communicating with my people, especially the ones who rock with me heavy.

Before you go, let's ask you something aside from "Chasing." If you could collaborate with three artists, who would they be?

I would collaborate with Justin Bieber, Kanye, and Katy Perry right now just because I love their music, and it speaks reality.

Thank you for the great interview; wish you much continued success!

