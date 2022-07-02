Ike Rhein Discusses New Song, Filming in Puerto Rico, and More

Ike Anyanwu (@ikeytv)

Ike Rhein is a 20-year-old Pop singer from Grand Rapids, Michigan, but is now based in Miami, Florida. Ike Rhein discovered his voice and passion for music at a young age. He learned how to play numerous instruments, and began creating melodies, compositions and songs as a child. Ike Rhein has since been featured in countless media outlets: The Source, LA Weekly, Thisis50, Hip Hop Weekly, ELEVATOR Magazine, The Hype Magazine, etc. He has accumulated millions of streams and views. Ike Rhein has collaborated with various notable talents such as multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated Vinny DeLeon, Luh Kel, YN Jay, and Grammy-nominated Andy Vandette. With a fusion of futuristic notes and nostalgic vocals, Ike Rhein's distinctive sound is on its way to the forefront of the global stage.

With his single and music video, “Summer Breeze,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Ike Rhein. Read below to learn more about Ike Rhein, the story behind his newest single, and what’s to come.

Hi Ike Rhein! Let's get right into it. What inspired “Summer Breeze?”

"Summer Breeze" was really just inspired by nature, and a joint effort between my team and I putting it together.

What is “Summer Breeze” about in your own words?

"Summer Breeze" is a song about a significant other that you can’t get enough of. It has a sound inspired by not wanting to be away from someone for long periods of time. When you’re around them it’s like a warmth or comfort that you can’t really compare to anything else aside from the warm summer air.

How did the music video for “Summer Breeze” come about? What was your vision for the video?

We had the vision of somewhere very tropical and beachy. We ended up shooting it in Puerto Rico!

What is your favorite lyric in “Summer Breeze” and why?

“Set a fire to my soul like a torch in me.” I think that line is very powerful and has amazing imagery!

What message do you hope fans take away from your music and from “Summer Breeze?”

I hope this is a summer anthem for my fans to just relax and have a good time!

What’s next for you? Are you working on any upcoming projects, or do you have any upcoming shows that we should be on the lookout for?

I have an EP coming out before the years end! I also will be going on Luh Kel's "Mixed Emotions" United States tour.

Where can we follow you on social media?

Website: https://ikerhein.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ikerhein/

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/7dlyStAFUqK9b0U5ASZMp5

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/IkeRhein

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ikerhein

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/ike-rhein/1478197994

Tidal: https://tidal.com/browse/artist/16708024

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/ikerhein

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ikerhein23

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ikerheinmusic/

Before you go, let's ask you something random, aside from "Summer Breeze." Who would be a dream to collaborate with?

I would love to work with Justin Bieber, for sure. I think our voices would be amazing together.

Thank you for the great interview; wish you much continued success!