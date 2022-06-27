A Conversation with Canadian Music Artist pisceze

pisceze

With a mission to shape the world of music in her own way, pisceze infuses her emotional intelligence and Canadian upbringing in her songwriting to consistently deliver raw emotion and everyday introspection on love. Beginning in 2019 with her debut singles, “Like That” and “What’s Your Sign?” pisceze has immensely grown with her audience, staking a position in R&B music. Her talents have been gracefully recognized by the likes of BBC 1xtra, LinkUpTv, RBCxArtist, LiveNation, Earmilk, and Clout. She ended her initial year of artistry ranking on Complex Canada's list of "6 Artists We've Been Sleeping On."

With her single and music video, “Red Handed,” out now, we took some time to hear more from pisceze. Read below to learn more about pisceze, the story behind her single, and what’s to come.

Hi pisceze! Let’s start with how did you get your artist name?

I’m a true Pisces. We’re known to be in tune with our emotions. We are very intuitive and empathetic. We are natural healers…when I started making music, I saw how it helped others and that's why I decided to name myself 'pisceze.' I feel the most aligned and true when I’m making music.

What city are you from and where are you based now?

Toronto, Canada!

At what point in your life did you decide to pursue a career in music? How did you get started?

I started songwriting for artists in 2018 and would record music for fun here and there. Seeing the process of how an artist made music inspired me - how songwriting was healing what I was going through and saw how it helped others. Music was an inspiration of passing energies to an audience to feel good and feel like you could be there for them through the music. Pisceze came about as I'm super into astrology, and I'm a Pisces - being highly intuitive and sensitive are traits of myself that I feel led me to the original music meant to touch my fans.

Has your upbringing played a role in shaping who you are and defining your sound today? If so, how?

My mom used to always call me “Curious George” 'cause I always asked, 'why' and ‘how,' and I apply that to my creative process all the time. I always want to try different things, sounds, techniques, and I think that is very important. I believe being open-minded is very important. As being an artist, it doesn’t mean you’re not true to yourself - it just means you are not afraid to do things outside of the box. I don’t believe in the phrase, 'I can’t.' I always ask, ‘How can I?'

How would you describe your sound to readers who may not be familiar with you?

My music is a feeling, drawing from the emotion and experiences based on the energies that I've been through. I aim to touch my audience through my music and lift them up through whatever it is they relate to at that moment.

Do you have any hobbies outside of music? What do you do to stay creative?

Video games - I love them, and if I could be anything else outside of an artist, I’d be a professional gamer. I spend a lot of my down time on Call Of Duty. It helps me get myself out of my thoughts sometimes.

Who are some of your main musical influences?

My number one idol is Kurt Cobain (Nirvana), who is also a Pisces, and he has helped me through a lot of my own downs and created so much music that I could relate to. Rock and Punk music has so much passion and feeling expressed within the art, whether it’s angry, sad, or emotional. Brownstone was another inspiration to me. These girls spoke on real sh*t. I move out of love and emotion, and think that they did just that. Bruno Mars is someone that I aspire to be right in the current moment. His music is so uplifting, and his art is full. These artists have all inspired me to touch my fans like they have touched. Music is something you listen to as it resonates with you, so my tastes always change depending on what I feel that I need to relate to.

What are some of your future music career goals?

To be able to work with Bruno Mars.

Now onto your release, “Red Handed.” What inspired this song?

A real life experience, haha.

What is “Red Handed” about in your own words?

"Red Handed" is based on my life story. If it wasn’t for my close friends, I wouldn't have thought to write this because it was too personal to me. Long story short, what happened to me felt like a movie - I was in a relationship while he was secretly intimate with somebody else.

How did the music video for “Red Handed” come about? What was your vision for the video?

From a real life experience.

What message do you hope fans take away from your music and from “Red Handed?”

Don’t be afraid to walk away from that toxic person because you feel BAD - go GET your BAG and STAY in it!

What’s one of your proudest moments of your music career so far?

Building with a team that believes in me! The people that I have around me go super hard for me, and I think that’s the most important, what I’m super grateful for, and proud of.

What would you say are the greatest lessons you’ve learned so far?

Be yourself, be consistent, stay fearless, and make sure that you’re around people that genuinely believe and care for you.

What’s next for you? Are you working on any upcoming projects that we should be on the lookout for?

I’m working on really honing in on my sound and delivering a project that will really cement my artistry. Finding my balance between the R&B/Pop worlds, with what we have in the works, I believe my audience will really be able to attach themselves, see who I really am, and what my music can really do for them. I'm excited to share it with y'all in the coming year!

Where can we follow you on social media?

Instagram: @pisceze

Twitter: @pisceze

YouTube: www.youtube.com/pisceze

Twitch: www.twitch.tv/pisceze

www.pisceze.com