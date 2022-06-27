Kevi Morse Talks New Music, Upcoming Tours, and Much More

With his single and music video, “Last Year,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Kevi Morse. Read below to learn more about Kevi Morse, the story behind his latest single, and what’s to come.

Hi Kevi Morse! Let’s start with how did you get your artist name?

Kevion is my real name. Kevi is a nickname I always wanted to keep my artist name the same as my real name ‘cause it just hits different and people connect with me as person if that makes sense. It’s pronounced (Key -V).

What city are you from and where are you based now?

I’m originally from Indianapolis, IN, but Michigan has been home for the past 11 years. So, I’m from Michiana, I’d say haha, and based out of Grand Rapids, MI.

At what point in your life did you decide to pursue a career in music? How did you get started?

I decided to pursue music in middle school after being labeled as the lunch table rapper and gaining my confidence when doing a talent show gave me a lot of motivation to pursue music wholeheartedly.

Has your upbringing played a role in shaping who you are and defining your sound today? If so, how?

Yes, my upbringing has shaped a lot of what people see and hear in my music today. Coming from an urban, multi-cultural family has given me the ability to see from all different land. I focus today on bringing people into reality while keeping faith intact, being 100 about what is in our face, and what we face today, so I love being transparent and open in my music. And, people can feel it.

How would you describe your sound to readers who may not be familiar with you?

I would say that my music is very authentic, filled with stories that people can relate to. All in all, my music is reliable, and I’m not trying to be somebody who I’m not.

Do you have any hobbies outside of music? What do you do to stay creative?

Outside of the music, I love to work out. I love the screen print. I actually have my own clothing line, and I love to play basketball. Those are some of the hobbies that I love to do.

Who are some of your main musical influences?

Koffee , J. Cole, Lecrae , Morray, Aha Gazelle , BCOE, Kanye, Joey Vantes , Boosie, Roy Woods, Tierra Whack, Reconcile – to name a few.

Who would be a dream to collaborate with?

My dream collaboration would have to be with Alicia Keys or Drake. Just ‘cause they’ve put out timeless music that has inspired me a ton.

What are some of your future music career goals?

Some of my music goals are to hit one million streams on multiple songs, be a charting artist, tour internationally, and give back to families that are in need with my royalties.

Now onto your release, “Last Year.” What inspired this song?

One thing that inspired the song was the fact that people doubted me last season of my life. People walked out when I really needed them the most, and now that I am on my feet, the same people are knocking at the door trying to either work or trying to get a piece of whatever they see. Dynamics change so why not talk about it?

What is “Last Year” about in your own words?

Perseverance!!

How did the music video for “Last Year” come about? What was your vision for the video?

The vision for “Last Year” came about when I hit up my boy, ZDOH, and told him that I needed something gritty that I could convey this message with. He said, “Say less, Kevi, let’s work!!”

What message do you hope fans take away from your music and from “Last Year?”

I want fans to understand what my grandma told me: “Everyone can’t go where you’re going, and you gotta be okay with that. Keep going, trust God and the process, and DONT GIVE UP!”

What’s one of your proudest moments of your music career so far?

The proudest moment in my career, at the moment, is that I tour full-time doing assemblies for schools, and people are really empowered by the message that we’re trying to get across. Keep hope, persevere, keep God at the center, and work your tail off!!

What would you say are the greatest lessons you’ve learned so far?

I’ve learned that in this industry if you want to make it anywhere, you have to invest in yourself before you expect others to invest in you. I’m big on that! Invest your time, learning, invest in those who invest in you, and invest in things of quality.

What’s next for you? Are you working on any upcoming projects that we should be on the lookout for?

I have three tours this year, a ton of singles, and a few labels were trying to connect with all that good stuff. I have a project in the works that we’re just trying to piece together now to get the best splash. July 1st, I’ll be at Elevation Conference in Boston. July 16th, I’ll be in Buffalo, NY for a festival and a few more – TBA.

Where can we follow you on social media?

@iamkevimorse on Instagram. I encourage all of my fans to text me. Yes, it’s my real number – (425) 903-3194. For music, merch, tour, or whatever updates, that’s my number, so text me, guys. Let’s build!!

I believe in cutting through the noise and seeing who really rocks with me. Then, I know where to tour, and I know who’s buying merch ‘cause they’re connected. With that being said text me: (425) 903-3194!

Meikhel is the founder and CEO of the record label, management and public relations company M.E.I. Recordings. He is also the founder and CEO of the apparel brand Psalm Infinity.

