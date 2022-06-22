A Conversation with Model and Singer-Songwriter Lizan Dizaye

Meikhel

Lizan Dizaye

Hello Lizan Dizaye! Please tell us who you are and where you are from.

I'm Lizan Dizaye, born on March 14th, 1988. I'm from Kurdistan. I was born in Erbil, based in North Iraq. I moved to the Netherlands with my parents at the age of five. I'm a singer-songwriter, model, WFP USA ambassador, photographer, influencer, and climate activist.

How did you get your start in the industry and what do you currently do? How long have you been in the industry?

My father use to take me to the balcony. I use to dance and sing on the table when I was 1 to 2 years old. When I moved to the Netherlands, I won the singing and miss high school competition. I got awarded for best high school idol and live singer, and was crowned miss high school 2003 at the age of eighteen. I decided to go to Holland's X Factor. I got spotted by Getty Images and got asked to become a model, but I traveled to Vancouver, Canada and recorded songs, and then went to Mountain Fest and got recognition in Vancouver. This is how I really figured out that I had talent. In 2020, I released my first songs, "Hey My Love" and "George Floyd." It was for those who lost their lives because of racism. Later on, I wrote a song about Covid-19 to motivate people not to give up during the hard times and for those would've lost of their loved ones because of Covid-19. All of that touched my fans' heart, and soon, I received many fans on Instagram. In 2021, I released seven more songs, followed by "Vibes" featuring Fame Faiella and John Lamp. The song went viral on Spotify and Instagram. I got featured on tons of press magazines. I even was mentioned as the first Kurd ever to be featured on many American magazines and cover magazines like Fashion Magazine NYC, Vogue, and many more.

What decisions influenced your choice to pursue a career in your industry?

Well, when I won the competitions during high school, I knew for sure that I should keep soaring. I never gave up.

What makes your story unique?

Soaring alone makes my story unique. I never gave up. Although, I didn't have much support yet. At the beginning, it was just some of my fans, my parents and some of my family members like my aunt and uncle from my mother's side who supported me by telling me not to give up.

What are some of your goals for the future?

To keep motivating myself and also help those around me to never stop following their dreams, and to become a very famous celebrity to entertain the world and myself. I also would like to own my own business that has to do with music and entertainment, helping people reach their dreams.

What skills do you have that led you to be able to succeed in your industry?

My skills like singing and writing songs.

Do you have any role models or influences that have guided your journey?

Yes, I looked up to many famous artists like Madonna, Britney Spears, Celine Doin. Keanu Reeves, Johnny Depp, Justin Bieber, Michael Jackson, Angelina Jolie, and many more iconic artists. Plus, I'm my own role model.

What words of advice would you have for people who aspire to your journey?

My advice is please do not give up on your dreams, no matter what happens. Even when you soar alone, don't forget that eagles soar alone and even lions too. Be kind, love yourself, and keep soaring 'cause life is short.

How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected you from a business perspective?

It wasn't easy. Many events were shutdown, but it never stopped me from doing my thing in music and modeling.

Any parting words?

Keep spreading my journey to the world, keep sharing the talent news, so that every human out there never forgets to follow their dreams.

Published by

Meikhel is the founder and CEO of the record label, management and public relations company M.E.I. Recordings. He is also the founder and CEO of the apparel brand Psalm Infinity.

Miami, FL
49 followers

