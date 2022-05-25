Meet French Singer-Songwriter Rose Thorn

Rose Thorn

Rose Thorn is a singer-songwriter who wishes to spread understanding and love to all the complex characters out there. Her belief in humanity is strong, something she describes as the natural gift of empathy and respect towards others. Her music praises the complexity of humanity through a bluesy, dark atmosphere, a rocky inspiration, and a 70s feel to it, and hopes to spread tolerance and understanding through the works of contrast. Rose Thorn is inspired by Beth Hart, and is similar to Adele, Lissie and Benjamin Clementine in the storytelling and melody making. The aim of her music is transparency about what she perceives, so that anybody can relate to some aspects of her approach to life so as to find peace and comfort within that.

With her single, “Hey Johnny,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Rose Thorn. Read below to learn more about Rose Thorn, the story behind her single, and what’s to come.

Hi Rose Thorn! Let’s start with how did you get your artist name?

Hi! Well, Rose is my middle name from birth. I wanted to keep a personal touch whilst still being able to separate my private life from my professional life. The name, Thorn, came naturally as the perfect contrast to the delicate rose. I believe that I always work with contrasts, each of my songs have their own layers of interpretation and story.

What city are you from and where are you based now?

I’m originally from a town called Triel Sur Seine,, just outside of Paris (France) but I moved to the UK in September 2020 after I turned eighteen. I am now based in Brighton, England.

At what point in your life did you decide to pursue a career in music? How did you get started?

I’ve always been the loud child - singing, playing the piano, writing poems or texts, and tralala-ing my way through life. I’ve never wanted to pursue a career other than in the music business. Coming to the UK in 2020 for my studies in BIMM (British University of Modern Music), I managed to grow my knowledge and get started with the best mentors that I could find (GRAMMY-winning Pete Smith has mentored me since October 2020)!

Has your upbringing played a role in shaping who you are and defining your sound today? If so, how?

My upbringing definitely played a role in my musical identity. I am one of those lucky ones who had the best, supportive parents growing up with this kind of passion. They pushed me to work for what I wanted and made me realize that "talent" is nothing close to being enough. My upbringing was very musical. There was always music being played in the house. Mainly Rock, Blues and good 80s classics!

How would you describe your sound to readers who may not be familiar with you?

My sound is a dark bluesy Rock feeling with an empowering twist. My biggest inspiration is Beth Hart, and I believe you can hear that in my sound.

Do you have any hobbies outside of music? What do you do to stay creative?

Absolutely! I love staying busy, doing pottery, writing poetry, painting, or anything to keep my creative mind rolling! I love a good stroll in nature. My creativity is awakened when I’m opening my mind, so ideas can come visit it.

Who are some of your main musical influences?

Beth Hart and her Blues Rock musical empowerment and Billy Joel with his gorgeous melodies and impeccable storytelling.

What are some of your future music career goals?

More, more, and more music, and then some more! EPs are on their way and more live shows. I have lots of goals, and I have my own little mood board to keep my head screwed on!

Now onto your release, “Hey Johnny.” What inspired this song?

My songwriting partner Hedda Roeste and I wrote that song, and it seemed to pour out of us. It was such a fun track to write with a great feeling, funky bass, and sassy story!

What is “Hey Johnny” about in your own words?

'Hey Johnny' is a satiric song which criticizes materialism. It’s about a man named Johnny who worked all his life to build up enough wealth, and he leaves to start a new life where he forgets his principles and values, and loses himself in drugs, alcohol, and sex.

What is your favorite lyric in “Hey Johnny” and why?

My favorite lyric is "he’d enter a pub and light a cigarette; he’d order a pint and drown his fear in threat" - mainly because I wrote the lyric out of me, and my songwriting partner and I think it’s quite clever!

What message do you hope fans take away from your music and from “Hey Johnny?”

I hope people who listen to my music understand that my songs are more than unidimensional and that there is always a message to be received. In ‘Hey Johnny,' of course, I am promoting a healthy lifestyle of values and fundamental principles which can’t be taken down by useless materialism.

What’s one of your proudest moments of your music career so far?

I would say when my debut single, "Tigerwoman," came out. I was very proud of myself. It was the first out of a series of songs out, and it felt that my work had finally started to pay off!

What would you say are the greatest lessons you’ve learned so far?

The greatest lessons that I’ve learnt are that work is much more important than talent, and that it is fundamental to trust a 100% the team which you are working with. Delegating roles in a team is wonderful when you are fortunate enough to be able to.

What’s next for you? Are you working on any upcoming projects that we should be on the lookout for?

The next single is coming out in just over a month! Then, my debut EP will be out during the summer. So much to look out for after that!

Where can we follow you on social media?

INSTAGRAM https://www.instagram.com/growing_rosebud/

FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/growingrosebud

TIKTOK https://www.tiktok.com/@growing_rosebud

TWITTER https://twitter.com/RoseTho93371702

Before you go, let's ask you something random. What is a fun fact that you have?

I cannot notice a tiger print without joking around and singing "Tigerwoman!" Merch soon???

Thank you for the great interview; wish you much continued success!