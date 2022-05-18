A Conversation with Singer-Songwriter Katie Belle

Katie Belle

Katie Belle is an American singer-songwriter that works with Track Star Entertainment and Worldwide Music Consultants. Her team is excited to announce 2022’s first release, “Now That I Know." The tune is sassy and confident, the lyrics keep the tempo going and the fingers snapping. “Now That I Know” kicks up the beat and follows nicely behind Katie Belle’s single, “Daughter,” which was a touching song about heartbreak, solace, and salvation. 2022 will find Katie Belle focused on finishing up tracks written throughout the past year. Katie Belle, an avid songwriter along with her producer Josquin Des Pres (Jason Mraz, Bernie Taupin, Gipsy Kings, et.al.) and Utonium Songwriting Team ( Jason Mraz) are pulling together tunes to engage Katie Belle’s growing fan base with fresh sounds and spunk.

2021 saw the release of 3 singles. Belle finished up 2021 with the release of "Daughter." "Daughter" garnered much attention with music blogs, interview publications, and received multiple 5-star song reviews. The official music video, which accompanied the song, was a beautiful touching tribute to the tender lyrics. Katie Belle kicked off '21 with a July release of “Back to California,” which features rapper Corleone. The tune paid homage to the “California state of mind” that the Golden State is known for. Katie Belle followed with a release in early September, the much anticipated “Latin/Dance Mix of Back to California” -a danceable take on West Coast vibes filled with energy and those silvery vocals Katie Belle can lay down on a track. Overall, 2021 was a pleaser for Katie Belle as digital streams for her releases went well over 1 million.

With her single, “Now That I Know,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Katie Belle. Read below to learn more about Katie Belle, the story behind her single, and what’s to come.

Hi Katie Belle! Let’s start with how did you get your artist name?

This is simple! Katie Belle is my given legal name.

What city are you from and where are you based now?

I am from Atlanta, GA. I am currently based out of Atlanta, but do some travelling to work with some of my favorite producers in Nashville and California.

At what point in your life did you decide to pursue a career in music? How did you get started?

I always love answering this question. My mom tells me that I started singing when I was 6 months old - the baby monitor would wake my parents up in the middle of the night, and I would be babbling away! I just think music chose me! I came down with the “music bug” in middle school when I won a major talent contest.

Has your upbringing played a role in shaping who you are and defining your sound today? If so, how?

Growing up, our house was always filled with music. My mom loves Jazz and Pop Rock, my dad listens to Classic Rock and Southern Rock, and I listen to EVERYTHING! My parents love of music definitely opened up the possibilities of blending genres and instruments which keeps creative possibilities endless.

How would you describe your sound to readers who may not be familiar with you?

I am a blend of Pop and R&B, and a little bit of Country. When I am songwriting, many times, I have a vision; however, once that process gets going, sometimes “the song” takes charge. In the end, my listeners will always hear an emphasis on vocals, lyrics, and some instrumental surprises.

Do you have any hobbies outside of music? What do you do to stay creative?

I enjoy fishing, travel, cooking, fashion, and did I mention travel? Travel really inspires me and cooking is great for experimenting which is a very creative outlet for me.

Who are some of your main musical influences?

I could write five pages of musical influencers, but [let me] keep this short. Growing up with Taylor Swift has absolutely influenced me, but here are some others: Etta James, Patsy Cline, Frank Sinatra, Elton John, Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Beyonce, One Direction, Ed Sheeran, Neil Young, Chris Stapleton, and Lady Gaga.

Who would be a dream to collaborate with?

There are several artists which would be a dream music collaboration: Stevie Nicks and Taylor Swift, along with Post Malone!

What are some of your future music career goals?

I am focused on my songwriting and booking performances. I have a new booking agent and publicist, so I am excited to see what we come up with!

Now onto your release, “Now That I Know.” What inspired this song?

I was pitched this song by the producer, Josquin Des Pres. When I first heard it, I immediately related to the lyrics! It’s a fun take, lyrically about breaking up combined with the instrumentation - it has a lot of airwave energy.

What is “Now That I Know” about in your own words?

I call this my “Happy Break-Up Song."

What is your favorite lyric in “Now That I Know” and why?

I love the first verse: “the king of selling lies and stealing crowns…… deserve an Oscar for that show…." Why do I like this? I have literally lived this!!!

What message do you hope fans take away from your music and from “Now That I Know?”

I have a very positive attitude, and this song is about a breakup; however, the overall production evokes a “happy, glad this is over” feeling.

What’s one of your proudest moments of your music career so far?

I got my Golden Ticket on American Idol Season 17! I made Luke Bryan fall out of his chair; he scared me to death!! But, yeah I got to go to Hollywood Week. The whole experience really energized me to keep getting better and releasing music.

What would you say are the greatest lessons you’ve learned so far?

Learning and growing as an artist has many facets, but I would say small accomplishments, consistency, and persistence lead to bigger and bigger opportunities.

What’s next for you? Are you working on any upcoming projects that we should be on the lookout for?

I have an original song releasing in late June titled, “Don’t.” This song really plays off well to my current release, “Now That I Know." Plus………..there are 2 more songs waiting in the wings for late summer/fall releases. I have also started working with a group for MusicNFT’s. I just did my first auction! I’m excited to involved with future NFT offerings.

Before you go, let's ask you something random. What is your favorite food?

FUN FACT: You will catch me raiding the refrigerator, at night, for ice cream, Goldfish snacks, and sushi. And, I love a good Margarita!

Thank you for the great interview; wish you much continued success!