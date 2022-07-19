Learn Python Basics Completely

Unsplash

1. Introduction

Python programming is one of the popular languages that is open source and free to install.

It has a variety of uses including writing scripts, web applications, data analytics, data science, etc.

It is very easy to learn, read and maintain Python programming. We have a huge community for further assistance as well.

It is an interpreted computer programming language, we don’t need to compile it every time but execute the program directly.

2. Basics of Python

In this section, we are going to learn all the basic concepts that are used in every programming language but the syntax of using them differs.

2.1 Output

Whatever we see on the screen of our machine (computer/laptop etc.) is known as Output or Outcome . Remember that the Output can be as expected/not expected. This is used to interact with the user either to display something or to get more information. In Python, we use the print() function to display something on the screen.

The information that we get from the user is called user input or input only. Here is how we do that.

2.2 Input

We use input() function to get data/information from the user. This function prompts the user to enter the required information and converts it into a string as well.

What if we want to store this value for further processing. To store information, we use Variables .

2.3 Variable

A variable is a container that occupies a memory space to store information or data. We don’t need to explicitly declare a variable of a specific data type but the variable decides its data type depending on what kind of data it is containing. See the following example to have a clear understanding.

In the above example code, the # symbol is used for inline comments and """ (three quotes) is used for multi-line comments. The comments are ignored by the compiler & interpreters , they are just for the software developers to make the code easy to manage and understandable.

To check the data type of a variable, we use the type() function. Let’s have another example where we are taking input from the user and storing that value in a variable.

In the above example, the program prompts the user to enter a number which is further converted into a string due to using input() function and then stored in the number variable. We can use the int() or float() method to change the type of number variable to integer and float respectively. The process of changing the data type of a variable is known as type casting .

We don’t need semi-colon ( ; ) to end the statement as we do in other programming languages, we only need white space to terminate each statement. Code indentation is very important specifically when we are coding in Python.

2.4 Data Types

Like other programming languages, Python also has different data types to store and manipulate various types of data.

Number

As the name suggests, the Number data type contains numeric data. It further has three types int , float , and complex . Let’s understand one by one.

Here, int means integer, which contains the whole positive and negative numbers of unlimited length. The float type number can hold a floating-point number. It can be positive or negative numbers having one more decimal.

The complex type of numbers is those where we have an imaginary part. These types of numbers are in a+bj form where a and b are floating-point numbers and j is the square root of -1 .

String

The string data type is very popular in Python and is used to store textual data. It is either enclosed by single quotes or double quotes. The 'hi' and "hi" are the same for Python. Python does not support the char data type. We can store one character that acts like a string. Let’s practice it with some examples given below.

Did you understand where to use single quotes or double quotes? My suggestion is to use double quotes to enclose the string when you have single quotes within the string because it is easier to manage (see message_two in the above example).

The variable name must be descriptive. If we have multiple words in a variable name then each word would be separated by an underscore as we are separating message_one and message_two .

We enclose the multiline string within the three double quotes ( """ ) to display on multiple lines.

We are using various operators that are very useful while working with the string. For instance, + concatenates the string, * make the x number of copies (we are making 3 copies in the above example code).

Passing a number in square brackets ( []) ) returns the character at that index while putting a colon in between brackets [:] return a range of characters (see the above example).

The in operator outputs true if the specified character/string is found while the not in operator returns true when it can’t find the given character/string. The formatting operator % is very useful when we want to print various types of data in one statement.

Boolean

This data type is very simple, it returns true if the condition is satisfied, otherwise false . Let’s practice it by using comparison operators. You can simply copy commands one by one and run them in Jupyter Notebook or any tool of your choice.

List

A list data type is used where we want to store different types of data in one variable. We can write it as a list of comma-separated values within square brackets.

The lists are mutable because the individual elements can be changed, added, or removed even after the lists’ creation. The list indices start from 0 and end at n-1 just like arrays. See the following example to learn how to create a list.

The len() function returns the length of the list while type() tells the data type.

Dictionary

The Python dictionaries are just like the JavaScript Objects having key-value pairs enclosed in curly braces {} . Each key is separated from the value via colon ( : ) and every key-value pair is separated by a comma ( , ).

The keys must be unique and values can be redundant. Why? Because if we have two keys with different values then we will get the last one. See the following example:

You can see that we are getting Christopher, not Thomas . This is the reason to have unique keys in the Python dictionary. The keys must be of the immutable data types ( String , Numbers , or Tuples ) but values can be of any data type.

Tuple

Tuples are the same as lists but the tuples are immutable (can’t be changed), ordered and let us insert duplicate values. We can insert values of various data types.

Each element is comma-separated and the whole tuple is enclosed within () . Putting () around the tuple elements is optional but it is a good approach to use them because it increases the code readability.

Remember, if there is no item inside the brackets () then it is called an empty tuple. If the tuple contains only one item then we must write a comma after that item, for instance, tuple = (3,) . The tuple elements are indexed like arrays, starting from 0 and ending at n-1 .

As we know that tuples are read-only which means we can’t update them. Although, we can take some portions of different tuples and make a new tuple. See the example code given below:

Removing an individual element from a tuple means we are updating the tuple that is not allowed. If we will try to remove an individual item then we will get the following error:

TypeError: ‘tuple’ object doesn’t support item deletion

So, we can only delete the whole tuple instead of deleting individual elements.

Set

A set contains an unordered, unindexed and unchangeable item’s collection. A set only allows unique values. Like tuples, we can’t change the elements of a set (because they are immutable).

However, the set itself can be changed (mutable), we can add a new item and remove an existing item from a set. We can do various mathematical operations on sets, for instance, union , intersection , symmetric difference , etc.

If we don’t have any element in a set then we write as {} which represents an empty set. Like tuples, the items are comma ( , ) separated. There are some built-in methods that are listed below and we’ll be using them in code examples:

The set() is used to convert a list to a set.

is used to convert a list to a set. The add() is used to add a new single value.

is used to add a new single value. The update() is used to add new multiple values, we can pass a tuple, list, strings, or another set as an argument.

is used to add new multiple values, we can pass a tuple, list, strings, or another set as an argument. Remember, it doesn’t matter whether we use add() or update() or add items while creating a set, we are not allowed to insert duplicate values.

or or add items while creating a set, we are not allowed to insert duplicate values. To delete an element from the set, we can use discard() & remove() methods.

& methods. The difference is that the discard() does not generate an error if it can’t find the item in the set but the remove() method does.

2.5 Conditionals

We use conditionals where we have multiple choices and decisions are made depending on certain conditions. For that, we can use if-else or switch statements. Indentation is really very important here because we don’t have {} brackets here like other programming languages.

if-else Statement

Let’s say we have to check if the number is even. We can do it in the following way.

Don’t you think that there must be a meaningful message to show when the number is not even ? What if we write another if as follows:

The disadvantage of writing multiple ifs is that every if statement will be checked which results in a slow execution process. Is there any way to skip other conditions if the one is met?

Yes, we can do it via if-else . First, the if condition will be checked if it is true then the else part would be ignored otherwise the else section will be executed. See the following two examples.

Are you clear with if-else ? Remember, the else does not have any expression. You might be thinking that how can we handle more than two choices via if-else ? For that, we add another section using Elif which performs the same as else-if does in Java. See the following example:

See, we have multiple statements in if , elif , and else sections that’s why we have to be very careful about INDENTATION to let the program work properly. This is how we can write nested if statements with multiple expressions and combine them using logical operators (see the following).

switch Statement

We don’t have a built-in switch statement in Python like other programming languages, for instance, Java. But there are other ways around to simulate it by using various techniques.

Here, we will understand how can we use a dictionary to simulate switch statements in Python. See the example given below:

2.5 Loops

Generally, statements get executed in sequential order. The first statement gets executed first, second on the second number and so on till the last statement.

We use loops to iterate a set of statements for n number of times. For that, we have for and while loop in Python.

Now replace the break with continue and notice the difference. See the following example as well.

The range() function is used to get the sequence of numbers starting from 0 to the endpoint (where the endpoint is not included). It can take three parameters, start , stop , and step .

Here, the stop is required to use the range() function, the remaining are optional but beneficial to use in some situations.

We can also use the break and continue statements while using for loop. Additionally, we can have conditions, function calls and possibly everything in the loop that we want to perform repeatedly.

2.7 Functions

The functions are the reusable and organized block of code that only gets executed when it is called. By using functions, we can have high modularity and code reusing of our application.

We can pass data to the function which is known as parameters and the values of the parameters are known as arguments. The functions also return data back if it is required based on the project requirements.

In python, function definition starts with the def keyword, the syntax is given below.

As we already learned that a variable is a container to occupy a space in the memory to hold data. Here, it is important to know the difference between local and global variables.

The local variables are accessible within a specific block of code (it can be a function block, if-else block, etc.) while global variables can be accessed from anywhere in the whole program.

In the above example code, number1 and number2 are local variables and only be accessed within the add_numbers() function. If they were defined outside of the function but within a program, then we would be able to access them from anywhere in the whole program.

function syntax without parameters and return statement

def function_name():

statements

function syntax with one parameter and return statement

def function_name(parameter):

statements

return statement

function syntax with multiple parameters and return statement

def function_name(parameter1, parameter2):

statements

return statement

function syntax with unknown number of parameters and without return statement

def function_name(*parameters):

statements

These are a few possible scenarios, you can manipulate based on your need. Following are a few examples having python functions in various scenarios.

Now change the order of the parameters and see the difference as follows.

As you can see that we are not getting the name in the right order. This is where we need to use the key-value syntax as follows.

Now, think about a situation where we are not sure how many parameters will be passed to this function. This is where we need to use * as follows.