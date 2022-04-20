Oil Recovers As Traders Measure Russian Crude Exports, Stocks

The API reports that U.S. imports down by 4.5 million barrels

Brent international bank rides more than $ 108 a barrel in London

The oil boosts signs of a slowdown in Russian production and the report points to a decline in U.S. crude stocks.

Brent futures earned more than $ 108 a barrel after falling more than 5% on Tuesday. Russia pumped 10.11 million barrels a day of refinement and density from April 1 to 19, a reduction of about 8.2% from the March average.

Meanwhile, Russia's Rosneft PJSC surprised European and Asian traders with offers to sell large quantities of crude at speed, as well as making significant changes in the payment process for at least some of the goods.

Oil has risen sharply since 2008 last month following President Vladimir Putin's attack on Ukraine. Since then, crude has seen the dynamic trade as the US and U.K. equate investors to block Russian sales, as well as the impact of massive emissions from strategic stocks.

The supply cuts have also risen in price, with the recent disruption of Libyan protests taking place in the market. Meanwhile, the industry-sponsored American Petroleum Institute reported that U.S. stock fell by about 4.5 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the data. If government figures are to be confirmed by Wednesday, that will be the biggest decline in commodity prices nationwide since the beginning of February.

"Crude oil trades heavily after adding another major trading unit yesterday," said Ole Hansen, head of the asset strategy at Saxo Bank A / S. “The focus is on the US inventory with an API that sees 4.5 million barrels selected.

At China's leading shopping mall in Shanghai, car manufacturers in supermarkets are now beginning to resume operations as the city seeks to recover from an unprecedented closure of the economy.

Kazakhstan - another source of recent oil supply disruptions - said it expected its major oil exports to be fully restored this week. The renovation of accommodation at the Black Sea port where contaminated food shipments are "complete," and one of the two affected areas will resume full operation on Wednesday, Interfax reported, quoting the national energy minister.

