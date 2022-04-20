Musk tweets are a secret phrase in the days after the Twitter release

April 19 (Reuters) - Billionaire businessman Elon Musk has posted on Twitter a series of missing voice reports following "is the Night", days after he promised to buy Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) for $ 43 billion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g3rAh_0fEbQ3cL00
Reuters

Musk's offer, which has revealed that there may be a bad bid, prompted the communications company to take a "poison pill" to protect itself.

Musk, who is also the chief executive of the electric car maker, Tesla Inc (TSLA.O), on Monday tweeted "Love Me Tender", a song by Elvis Presley after Twitter opted for a discounted stock exchange to ban any. attempts by shareholders to accumulate more than 15% of shares. Musk currently owns a 9.1% stake.

The New York Post on Tuesday reported that Musk was willing to invest between $ 10 billion and $ 15 billion of his money to keep Twitter private, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

The millionaire, who is the second largest on Twitter, plans to launch a tender in about 10 days and has approached Morgan Stanley to raise another $ 10 billion debt, according to the report.

Musk may also be willing to borrow from his current stake if necessary, a move that could raise billions more dollars, according to a New York Post report.

Twitter declined to comment. Tesla did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for Musk's comment.

Many private companies have expressed interest in participating in the Twitter agreement, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday without naming the company.

The interest came after Thomas Bravo, a technology-based independent company, contacted a social media platform last week to explore potential buyings that would challenge Musk's offer.

Apollo Global Management Inc (APO.N) is considering ways to finance any agreement and is open to working with Musk and any other applicant, sources told Reuters.

Many investors, analysts, and investment banks expect the Twitter board to reject Musk's offer in the coming days, saying it is not enough.

