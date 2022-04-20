Exports of smartphones worldwide have dropped by 11 percent this year, the report said

Exports of smartphones worldwide have dropped by 11 percent this year

A Canalys analyst said leading retailers accelerated their growth despite market uncertainty, with Samsung leading the market with 24pc.

Exports of smartphones worldwide fell by 11% in the first quarter of 2022 due to global economic crises and “weak demand for the season,” according to analyst company Canalys.

In a report released yesterday (April 19) Canalys VP travel Nicole Peng said the global market has been held "in an unorganized business environment".

"Traders are facing a lot of uncertainty as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war, the closure of China, and the threat of inflation," Peng said. “All of this adds to the general demand for the season.

"Merchants need to prepare themselves to answer rapidly to arising amazing open doors and dangers while remaining fixed on their drawn-out masterful courses of action," Peng said.

Peng said the increase in Covid-19 cases also affected the market at the moment, but low hospitalization numbers and high immunization rates helped "make consumers work faster".

He noted that the “loss of the painful component” may develop faster than expected, which would reduce the cost of spending.

Chipmakers have been increasing spending on new industries and production facilities amid ongoing global semiconductor shortages, with major costs in the global semiconductor industry reaching an all-time high of $ 152bn by 2021.

Samsung is at the forefront

Canalys analyst Sanyam Chaurasia said, "Despite future uncertainties in global markets, major retailers accelerated their growth by expanding the equipment portfolio by 2022."

According to the report, Samsung led the last quarter with a market share of 24pc, up from 22pc at the same time last year. Apple followed with a total share of 18pc, up from 15pc. Chinese phone company Xiaomi had a 13pc share, dropping from 14pc last year.

"While Chinese retailers are still facing limited service delivery problems, their global growth is hampered by a slowdown in the domestic market," added Chaurasia.

Chaurasia said the iPhone SE unveiled in March is becoming Apple's "mid-range and mid-range" driver, while its iPhone 13 series "continues" to meet demand. He added that Samsung has been able to "compete" in the middle to the bottom of the market with its series A products.

Samsung broke quarterly and annual revenue records at the end of 2021, driven by strong demand for consumer electronics like smartphones and their semiconductor business.

