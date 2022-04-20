Exports of smartphones worldwide have dropped by 11 percent this year, the report said

Mehrab Ali Khan

Exports of smartphones worldwide have dropped by 11 percent this year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LhzRh_0fEa5TEZ00
Pixabay

A Canalys analyst said leading retailers accelerated their growth despite market uncertainty, with Samsung leading the market with 24pc.

Exports of smartphones worldwide fell by 11% in the first quarter of 2022 due to global economic crises and “weak demand for the season,” according to analyst company Canalys.

In a report released yesterday (April 19) Canalys VP travel Nicole Peng said the global market has been held "in an unorganized business environment".

"Traders are facing a lot of uncertainty as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war, the closure of China, and the threat of inflation," Peng said. “All of this adds to the general demand for the season.

"Merchants need to prepare themselves to answer rapidly to arising amazing open doors and dangers while remaining fixed on their drawn-out masterful courses of action," Peng said.

Peng said the increase in Covid-19 cases also affected the market at the moment, but low hospitalization numbers and high immunization rates helped "make consumers work faster".

He noted that the “loss of the painful component” may develop faster than expected, which would reduce the cost of spending.

Chipmakers have been increasing spending on new industries and production facilities amid ongoing global semiconductor shortages, with major costs in the global semiconductor industry reaching an all-time high of $ 152bn by 2021.

Samsung is at the forefront

Canalys analyst Sanyam Chaurasia said, "Despite future uncertainties in global markets, major retailers accelerated their growth by expanding the equipment portfolio by 2022."

According to the report, Samsung led the last quarter with a market share of 24pc, up from 22pc at the same time last year. Apple followed with a total share of 18pc, up from 15pc. Chinese phone company Xiaomi had a 13pc share, dropping from 14pc last year.

"While Chinese retailers are still facing limited service delivery problems, their global growth is hampered by a slowdown in the domestic market," added Chaurasia.

Chaurasia said the iPhone SE unveiled in March is becoming Apple's "mid-range and mid-range" driver, while its iPhone 13 series "continues" to meet demand. He added that Samsung has been able to "compete" in the middle to the bottom of the market with its series A products.

Samsung broke quarterly and annual revenue records at the end of 2021, driven by strong demand for consumer electronics like smartphones and their semiconductor business.

10 things you need to know directly in your inbox every week. Subscribe to Daily Brief, a Silicon Republic newsletter for important scientific news.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Samsung# iPhone# smart phone# Samsung galaxy# iPhone News

Comments / 0

Published by

My name is Mehrab Ali Khan I am a blogger, content writer and web and graphics designer, I am ready to work with any ambitious peoples.

New York, NY
52 followers

More from Mehrab Ali Khan

Oil Recovers As Traders Measure Russian Crude Exports, Stocks

Oil Recovers As Traders Measure Russian Crude Exports. The API reports that U.S. imports down by 4.5 million barrels. Brent international bank rides more than $ 108 a barrel in London.

Read full story

Musk tweets are a secret phrase in the days after the Twitter release

April 19 (Reuters) - Billionaire businessman Elon Musk has posted on Twitter a series of missing voice reports following "is the Night", days after he promised to buy Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) for $ 43 billion.

Read full story

Samsung will be the only OLED supplier for the iPhone 14 Pro

Samsung will be the only OLED supplier for the iPhone 14 Pro. We've been in the news for a long time about the OLED provision for the upcomingiPhone. LG and Samsung are two of the most powerful providers of OLED panels in Apple. We recently learned that LG will provide OLED panels for iPads. Now, some recent reports have revealed that Samsung will be the only OLED supplier for the iPhone 14 Pro model.

Read full story
2 comments

A Next Move Of The Russia And Ukrainian War Begins

THE NEXT MOVE OF THE RUSSIA AND UKRAINIAN WAR BEGINS. Monitring Desk: With Moscow’s statements that the core aim of its assault of Ukraine is now just to secure the Donbas, the conflict has entered the next move.

Read full story
7 comments

6 Ways To Make Money On Fiverr Affiliated Marketing

6 Ways To Make Money On Fiverr Affiliated Marketing. Millions of online marketers are earning money online with different plate forms like Clickbank, closure, digistore24, Amazon-affiliated marketing, and others.

Read full story

5 Small Lifestyle Habits That Will Help You Lose Weight fast

5 small habits that could help you to burn your weight fastly, Weight control is all about making small changes that you can live with forever. As you are comfortable with these minor adjustments to your lifestyle.

Read full story

Samsung Galaxy A52s proprietors endure execution issues after buggy One UI 4 update

Samsung sent off the Galaxy A52s last August, running, at that point, the most recent renditions of Android and One UI. As a component of Samsung's update responsibility, the gadget was knocked to One UI 4 in view of Android 12 in January, bringing along a lot of improvements and new highlights. Sadly, the steady delivery has been everything except, as the new programming is home to many bugs and issues.

Read full story
2 comments

Top 10 Best Women shoes that Could Help You to choose - Trends 2022

Top 10 Best Women Shoes Best Seller's That Could Help You - Trends 2022. Straight from the spring, summer runways, here are the shoes sneakers, streching shoes, adida, wedgs, stylish sandals, sneakers, and stilettos to shop.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy