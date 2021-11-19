Orlando, FL

Guide to Visiting Universal During the Holidays - Opening Day of Christmas at Universal

Megan Moves

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EPeO8_0cwhvAUv00
Entrance of Universal Studios Orlando During ChristmasMegan Moves/YouTube

On November 13th, I was able to head over to the Universal Orlando Resort to see the opening day of the Holidays at Universal for this season! The opening day exhibited the new Christmas Tribute Store, Universal Holiday Parade, and Grinchmas Show!

Since I got my annual pass back in February, this was my first year getting to experience Christmas at Universal! I was very excited to check out the holiday parade as well as Grinchmas at Suess Landing!

Walking into the park, I could immediately start to see some of the Christmas decorations that were placed around the park. The lights and wreaths were beautiful!

The stores in the park also had the new holiday merch available. There was a lot of new Christmas and Grinch-themed merch available. One of my favorite items was the new Grinch Loungefly backpack! The backpack was very unique and perfectly designed for the Grinch theme! There are other Grinch-themed shirts, cups, and Santa hats that can be purchased!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ayh4K_0cwhvAUv00
New Grinch Themed Loungefly BackpackMegan Moves/YouTube

I spent the majority of my time in Universal Studios checking out the holiday decorations before the parade began at 5:30 PM. There were lots of fun holiday characters walking out around the park that guests were able to get pictures and interact with! One Universal Christmas highlight that I was really impressed with was the new Tribute Store in the park. The theming and decorating of the store were incredible and worth checking out!

At 5:30 we got a spot to watch the parade in front of the Jimmy Fallon ride. Here you are able to have a great view of the parade but also see Santa light the tree at the end of the parade! Universal did a great job on the parade and it definitely is my favorite of all the parades I have seen! The floats were very well done and the balloons were incredible!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dxf7N_0cwhvAUv00
Minion Themed Parade Float and Balloon During ParadeMegan Moves/YouTube

Immediately after the parade, we ran over to Islands of Adventure to see the last showing of the Grinchmas show. There we watched a half-hour musical of the Grinch story. The actors and actresses did a great job performing!

The rest of the evening was spent exploring the park, riding Hagrid's, then seeing the Christmas nighttime projection show on Hogwarts Castle! The projection shows are always neat to see and this holiday show was very well done! Not only does the castle get decorated by the projection show, but both Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley are decorated for the holidays! Both Harry Potter Worlds are amazing, but the added decorations enhance the standard beauty of the park areas. If you are a fan of Butterbeer, be sure to check out the seasonal hot Butterbeer!

All in all, I thoroughly enjoyed visiting Universal for the first time during Christmas and personally thought Universal did a great job in entertaining their guests! The parade was incredible and it was great getting to interact with characters again.

If you have the opportunity to visit Universal during the holidays, I highly recommend making a visit! Besides the standard theme park rides, there is a lot of holiday-themed experiences, food, and attractions that can be visited!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
universal orlando during the huniversal orlando during chrisuniversal during christmasuniversal theme park during chuniversal during christmas tim

Comments / 0

Published by

Welcome everyone! My name is Megan and I love getting to share my experiences and memories through video. I love making travel and lifestyle related content. My favorite videos to make are vlogs I record during my visits to theme parks, such as Disney World and Universal! I am also a small business owner and run an Etsy shop where I sell soap. Follow along for more!

Orlando, FL
3572 followers

More from Megan Moves

Savannah, GA

If You Plan on Visiting Savannah, Here's 10 Things You Should Know!

Forsyth Park Fountain Located in Forsyth ParkMegan Moves/YouTube. If you’re looking to visit a place that not only has a rich well-preserved history, but also good food and entertainment, Savannah, GA is the place for you!

Read full story
2 comments
Pennsylvania State

Places to Visit in the United States During the Holiday Season

Ice Sculpture at the Butler County Ice FestivalMegan Moves/YouTube. There are many great ways to get in the holiday spirit. Putting up decorations, listening to Christmas music, watching classic holiday movies. But there's something about visiting a place that is decorated for Christmas that puts you right in the holiday spirit! Today I will be sharing with you 5 places to visit during the holidays! And I'll be leaving my favorite place for last! So let's get right into it!

Read full story
Nashville, TN

If You Plan on Visiting Nashville, Here's 10 Things You Should Know!

Broadway in Nashville, TennesseeMegan Moves/YouTube. If you’re a fan of country music, good food, and live entertainment, Nashville is the place for you! But with lots to see and do in the Music City, it’s important to have an idea of what you’d like to experience while visiting. In this article, I will be sharing with you ten things to know before visiting Nashville. Let’s get right into the list!

Read full story
14 comments

Having the Opportunity to LIVE in a National Park

Bear Lake Located in Rocky Mountain National ParkMegan Moves/YouTube. Growing up, my family and I took road trips during the summer as our vacations. These road trips primarily included visiting the National Parks. I always remember enjoying the times we got to camp and explore the parks. Each park is different from the rest and offers something unique to see when visiting. As I got older, I always dreamed of continuing to visit the parks, but the thought of getting the chance to live in one never even crossed my mind.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

An Ideal Day at Hollywood Studios

Storm Troopers in the Rise of the Resistance Ride at Hollywood StudiosMegan Moves/YouTube. Oh, how I miss Disney! Its been weeks since I have been able to go due to the closure of all Disney Parks because of the Coronavirus. I am apart of NUMEROUS Disney Facebook pages and follow multiple accounts on Instagram. Anytime I’m on social media, I’m bound to be reminded of Disney! Ever since I became an annual passholder, I have become obsessed! Disney definitely has me hooked.

Read full story

Reasons to Start Your Own Side Hustle

Before graduating from college, my boyfriend started his own reselling business. He had started this as a hobby in high school and picked it back up before graduating. Throughout the week and even on weekends, he would run to the outlets or thrift shops to buy inventory and flip the items on platforms such as eBay. He would come back at the end of the day with a wide variety of items, anything from mugs, clothes, stuffed animals, you name it. I had no idea what he was doing or why. I didn’t understand it at first, so I began to ask him questions about this new idea he was exposing me to. He described I to me as his “side hustle.”

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy