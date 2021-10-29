The iPad Mini Is My Favorite Purchase of the Year

Megan Holstein

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RKFlb_0cc8z1nR00
Jeremy Bezanger/Unsplash

Product reviews of new products can feel boring — especially if they’re an Apple product. It’s gotten to the point where I see new Apple product announcements, and I think nothing because I don’t care. But Apple announced the new iPad mini, and a quiet voice in my head said, Give this one a shot.

I did. I’m thrilled I did because this thing is absolutely awesome.

At first glance, it seems like just another tablet. I didn’t feel excited about buying or unboxing it. Wow, another gadget. Little did I know it would immediately fall into place in my life like it should have been there all along.

Reading More and Better

My kindle oasis is my favorite reading gadget. But it can only display ebooks in particular formats. They need to be downloaded directly from the Amazon store or manually imported via email importing or, god forbid, connecting it to my computer using a cable. Reading a PDF or anything from the internet is out of the question.

This is a shame because there’s a lot of great stuff on the internet to read. My phone is tiny, so my only option when I want to read has been to read on my laptop, which I’ve done, but not very much. It’s far from comfortable.

The iPad mini solves this problem. Now that I have a reader-sized tablet, I’m finding I’m reading these things much more. I’m reading articles every day, and I may even start following the news regularly, as long as I’m careful to stick with well-researched, balanced treatments of subject matter.

New Creative Inspiration

When I bought the iPad, I wasn’t expecting to use it for writing. My system of speed-typing articles was working well for me. But the iPad mini changed the way I write stories a bit.

For a few weeks now, I’ve been experimenting with Apple’s voice dictation keyboard key on my M1 MacBook (which I love, by the way) to write. I’ve been lying in bed and dictating articles. It’s been surprisingly fun. When I got the iPad mini, dictating articles lying in bed became that much easier.

Even better, apple’s handwriting recognition makes it possible to use an Apple Pencil to write directly on the screen in the Medium app. Typically I type articles, not write them by hand, but writing this article by hand is turning surprisingly soothing.

Another thing I’ve noticed is it’s great for my creativity. For weeks now, I’ve felt uninspired. Every time I sat down to write, there was nothing l wanted to write about. It wasn’t writer’s block. I had plenty of ideas. It was just that none of the ideas l had felt worth writing about. Even worse, these days, I’m increasingly feeling embarrassed and unqualified… I’m a deeply flawed human. Who am l to teach people about better ways to live?

Of all things, the iPad mini is helping me with this. Sitting down and playing around on it allows me to explore ideas in a more fun and freehand way, resulting in me writing more.

Relaxing and Having Fun

One thing I’ve found myself doing a lot of since getting the iPad mini is playing chess. For months now, I’ve wanted to take playing chess more seriously, but for some reason, it hasn’t stuck. Now that l have the mini, I’m playing lots of chess. I’m still not any good, but at least I’m having a good time.

The iPad mini has also gotten me back into painting. Painting with the iPad mini is so easy — pick up Apple Pencil, open ProCreate, go. Now I paint to pass the time in long zoom calls (yes, I’m a doodler).

There’s more the iPad mini can do that I don’t make use of. There are many video games available for the iPad, including triple-A titles like Civilization VI and Call of Duty. I’m interested in the wealth of calming and relaxing iPad games that exist.

Accessories & Peripherals

The iPad mini is pretty cool on its own. But my experience with the iPad mini is assisted by a few indispensable accessories.

Note: This section contains affiliate links. But I didn’t write it just because I wanted to add affiliate links. I’m recommending these products because they truly are indispensable (at least, in my opinion).

Apple Pencil, 2nd Generation ($129): Handwriting articles and doodling during long zoom calls wouldn’t be possible without the Apple Pencil. There are other styluses available for the iPad, I’m sure, but I assume they don’t have the compatibility and pressure sensitivity of the Apple Pencil. I’m willing to pay a premium for that.

Matte Screen Protector ($13): One of my first purchases for my iPad mini is a matte, anti-glare textured screen protector. It protects my screen from damage, of course, which is cool. But it also cuts glare from sunlight, meaning I can read on my iPad in the backyard, outside at a coffee shop, or a local park. In addition, the textured aspect gives my screen the texture of paper. The iPad mini screen is slick and glassy, and the Apple Pencil doesn’t always get traction. The textured screen protector gives the screen the texture of paper, making it easier and more enjoyable to use for handwriting and painting.

Case with Folding Cover ($13): I’m rough on my possessions. I try not to be, but I am. For me to own a nice piece of technology without a tough case on it would be insanity. I invested in an iPad mini case that covers the entire front, back, sides, and corners of the device.

I’m considering buying a gamepad to play video games on my iPad, but that purchase will come later (if it ever does).

In Conclusion

Going into Best Buy to buy this iPad mini, I was feeling unsure. It’s just another Apple product. It’s just a tablet. Would I use it that much? Will it make a difference in my life that justifies the price tag?

After a mere week of using it, I can confidently answer yes. I’ve used it for hours every day. It’s gotten me away from my desk and my laptop and reading new things. It’s given me a way to take notes and distract myself during work meetings. It’s enabled me to pursue hobbies I’ve neglected.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Self-help writer with 3M+ views on Medium and Quora. Covering personal growth, relationship skills, and career growth.

Columbus, OH
199 followers

More from Megan Holstein

5 Unconventional Beauty Tips That Will Make You Stand Out From the Crowd

Most beauty tips strike me as vain and financially foolish. They focus on certain methods for applying makeup, styling hair, or other superficial aspects of beauty. But physical bodies are more than just window dressing. It takes more than some superficial quick fixes to have a body that is beautiful both inside and out.

Read full story

Twenty Years From Now, You Will Deeply Regret Watching So Much TV

Most people who click on my articles are dissatisfied with their life in some way. Makes sense. You wouldn’t be reading self-help articles if you didn’t think your life could be better, after all. You’re open to thinking about your life critically and changing up elements that don’t seem to be working.

Read full story

5 Myths About Minimalism Everyone Seems to Believe

So many people are put off by minimalism because they believe myths about minimalism. They think poor people can't afford to be minimalists, they think minimalists are people who live in super clean all-white houses, and they think minimalists are trendy people who keep up with tech and fashion.

Read full story

4 Unhealthy Relationship "Tips" That Can Make Your Relationship Worse

What makes relationships work (and what destroys them) is a topic research psychologists and clinical therapists have been studying for a few decades now. There have been many important findings.

Read full story

Why Trying to Motivate Yourself Can Sometimes Backfire

When we talk about motivation, we use language like “a lack of motivation.” We say “I need to do my homework, but I lack motivation,” or “I feel so unmotivated!”. Let’s stop and think about it. What do we mean by “unmotivated?”

Read full story

You Don’t Need the Newest, Best Tech

The specs on gadgets released these days are extremely impressive. The iPhone 13 Pro is capable of shooting a full-length feature film. The Surface Book 3 can ship with 32GB of RAM and an NVIDIA graphics card, all while managing to be both a laptop and a tablet. Beats headphones with active noise-canceling can dull even the sound of a jetliner. And let’s not forget the new M1 chips, setting ridiculous new benchmarks for performance and battery life.

Read full story

7 things that poor people do that rich people don't

Most people want to have more money. Those of us interested in self-improvement want to know “what is it about rich people that makes them rich?”. So we learn more about the habits of rich people.

Read full story
102 comments

How to Build a Business Doing What You Love

Most people tend to treat those who do what they love for a living as having struck the career lottery. They say things like “Wow” and “That’s so awesome” and “I wish I could do that.”

Read full story

The Last Guide to Inbox Zero You’ll Ever Need

Email is one heck of a problem these days. I’ve read hundreds of productivity books, written hundreds of productivity articles, and spent three years as a productivity writer, and I have only just figured out a system that allows me to keep my email inbox under control.

Read full story

3 Things Successful People Don't Do

You know the kind I’m talking about. Collapsing in front of the television when you get home from work, regardless of whatever’s on. Watching YouTube video after YouTube video without any real purpose in mind. Driving to Wendys and getting some food because you just don’t really have anything better to do. Procrastinating on doing important work by “cleaning up” or “straightening up the house.”

Read full story

10 Ways My Reading Habit Has Transformed My Life

It’s nearly February, which means there are a lot of people who set reading goals for themselves at the beginning of the year who are already falling short. They’re encountering obstacles — or one obstacle, really, the obstacle with a thousand different faces: lack of motivation.

Read full story

Building Wealth is a Game, and Here's How You Win

When you study the lifestyles of wealthy people, what you learn will make you lose faith in the human race. Most people who are not wealthy imagine wealth works something like this — the more money you make, the wealthier you are. People who make $150,000 a year are wealthier than $50,000 a year, people who make $500,000 a year are wealthier than people who make $150,000 a year, so on and so forth.

Read full story
2 comments

Being Blunt Isn't the Same Thing as Being Honest -- True Honesty is Kind

You’re with a friend. You make a comment or a joke that’s a little off-color, but you hope your friend will take it the right way. She doesn’t. She’s upset. She asks you to please be a little more considerate around her.

Read full story

How to Talk to Someone Who’s Suicidal

Remember that suicidal people are not in a rational state of mind. Trying to reason with a suicidal person will get you nowhere. You will not be able to reason a suicidal person out of suicide.

Read full story
2 comments

How To Admit When You Don’t Know Something

Knowing how to admit when you don’t know is the first step to becoming successful. After all, if you knew how to be successful, you already would be. Despite that, knowing how to admit when you don’t know something is a skill most people don’t have.

Read full story

There is No Such Thing as Passive Income

There’s a certain corner of the entrepreneurship community that’s obsessed with finding the passive income holy grail. They read Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki and The 4-Hour Workweek by Tim Ferriss and sign up for Amazon Affiliates accounts and start blogs to post affiliate links and research rental homes to purchase and manage remotely and find out how to get an internet connection in Bali so they never have to come home. For a long time, I was one of those people, searching for the passive income business I could start and never need to worry about again.

Read full story
2 comments

There is no such thing as a free app

Free software is popular these days. Most of the software most of us use is free: Basically any email provider, Google Drive, any major GPS provider, all of our social media, basic-to-medium math, science, and creativity software, and a majority of all the apps on our app stores, for starters.

Read full story

20 Things I Don’t Buy or Use as a Minimalist

One of the most popular categories of minimalism YouTube videos are long videos with titles like “50 THINGS I DON’T BUY | The Minimalista,” but I’ve noticed that minimalism bloggers have not given this topic a lot of love.

Read full story

Toxic relationships exist to help us grow

“Toxic people attach themselves like cinder blocks tied to your ankles, and then invite you for a swim in their poisoned waters.”. People get into toxic relationships by accident, but they stay in them because they’re running from something.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy