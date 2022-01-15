Hurricane, WV

The 5 most popular restaurants in Hurricane, WV

Megan Hippler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T2ECg_0dmIwb4500
Image from Tim Mossholder / Unsplash

Hurricane (pronounced HURR-i-kin) is a small city in central western West Virginia. The city draws visitors every year to the Caboose Museum, the splash park known as the Sprayground, the Main Street shopping district, and the Meek Mountain Trails, an expansive trail system for hiking, mountain biking, and trail-running events.

The most popular restaurants in Hurricane and the neighboring census-designated place Teays Valley, according to TripAdvisor users, range from sports bars to hibachi tables and farm-to-table delicacies to deep fried delights.

Thai Valley Kitchen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FGM5b_0dmIwb4500
Image from TripAdvisor

Thai Valley Kitchen prides itself on its skilled chefs, all native to Thailand, who create authentic cuisine with fresh ingredients. They also boast that all of their servers are of Thai descent, so they are ready with any recommendations or questions a diner may have. The lunch menu has eighteen meals to choose from, including classics like pad see ew, massaman curry, and ginger stir fry. The dinner menu expands, adding more noodle dishes, curries, and rice dishes as well as entrees such as Bangkok duck, seafood drunken noodle, and plenty of steak options. Seasonal items may also be available, and wise diners will save room for dessert. Thai Valley Kitchen is located on Putnam Village Drive.

Bridge Cafe and Bistro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bbC33_0dmIwb4500
Image from Bridge Cafe and Bistro's website

As a farm-to-table restaurant, Bridge Cafe and Bistro is committed to sourcing its ingredients from small farmers and food producers in West Virginia and the surrounding areas. Those ingredients— including free-range beef and milk, pastured pork, grass-fed chicken and eggs, coffee, beer, honey, produce, and more—are then minimally processed into dishes that celebrate those products. The dinner menu includes chicken parmesan, pork schnitzel, BBQ sandwich, loaded house fries, and plenty of other options, including specials. Breakfast, available only on the weekends, includes pancake stacks, omelets, and the famous Hurricane Hash. Bridge Cafe and Bistro has recently moved near the Hurricane Reservoir and Hurricane City Park.

Fat Patty’s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OECXH_0dmIwb4500
Image from Fat Patty’s website

Fat Patty’s is a small chain of four casual American bar-style restaurants in western West Virginia and eastern Kentucky. With more than twenty-five appetizers to choose from, diners can come for a light meal while they take advantage of the full bar or come hungry and ready to share plates. The bulk of the menu focuses on their burgers—including Pretzel Patty served on a pretzel bun, The Vampire Killer with “enough garlic to kill Dracula himself,” and more—but diners can also select from the extensive list of salads, sandwiches, and entrees. “Fat Packs” are also available for groups to share wings, chicken tenders, or burgers. Fat Patty’s is located on West Virginia State Route 34.

Taste of Asia Teays Valley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CLNCW_0dmIwb4500
Image from Taste of Asia Teays Valley's website

For diners who can’t agree on a region of Asian cuisine, Taste of Asia Teays Valley has them covered. With full menus for Chinese, Japanese, and Thai cuisine, even the pickiest of diners should find something to enjoy. On the Japanese menu, choose from more than two dozen rolled sushi rolls as well as tempura, sashimi, and more. The Thai menu offers curries, noodle dishes, fried rice, and more, while the Chinese menu has lo-mein, stir-fried noodles, and entrees like General Tso chicken and sweet and sour pork. Each menu boasts many vegetarian and gluten-free options. If that’s not enough, patrons can also choose to dine at the hibachi table. Taste of Asia Teays Valley is located in Liberty Square.

Fireside Grille

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29oz3v_0dmIwb4500
Image from Fireside Grille's website

Rounding out the list of popular Hurricane restaurants is the casual American bar-style restaurant Fireside Grille. Since 2011, Judie and Rob Sydenstricker and Fireside Grille have been providing the Hurricane area with award-winning cuisine, live entertainment, plenty of flat screen televisions to catch sporting events, and the “Garage Area,” where patrons can watch big events on an even bigger projection. The menu offers a variety of deep-fried appetizers, pastas, flatbreads, sandwiches, burgers, and entrees such as steak, shrimp, pork chops, fish filets, FSG’s Famous Fried Chicken, and Cleo’s Stuffed Chicken. Fireside Grille is located on West Virginia State Route 34.

# restaurants# WV restaurants# WV tourisms# West Virginia restaurants# WV cities

Comments / 3

Published by

Megan Hippler

