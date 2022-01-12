Charleston, WV

Charleston, West Virginia seeks area musicians and bands for concert series

Megan Hippler

Grab your harmonica, tune your electric guitar, and start your vocal warm-ups, because the city of Charleston, West Virginia is looking for musical acts to fill their staple summer concert series.

Nearing its 18th season, Live on the Levee is a popular outdoor event that this year is returning to its regular schedule of one show every Friday night from Memorial Day to Labor Day. The selected musical acts perform on the warm summer nights in an amphitheater on the banks of the Kanawha River in the heart of downtown Charleston, drawing crowds on land and on the water.

Each show kicks off at 6:30pm and consists of two, or occasionally three, acts. For most of the shows, at least one of the musical acts is from or currently based in West Virginia or a neighboring state. Although Live on the Levee draws big-name acts from other areas as well, it is these local acts that the search committee is currently seeking to fill the schedule.

There are no restrictions on acceptable music genres, although the concerts themselves are open to all ages and typically acts of a similar genre are paired together for a concert. The 2021 line-up included country rock, funk-and-groove, punk rock, jazz crooning, thrash metal, tribute bands to rock-and-roll greats, and more.

The application deadline to be considered for the 2022 season of Live on the Levee is February 15th, 2022. The simple form as well as the contact information for the city of Charleston’s Special Events Coordinator are available at liveontheleveecharleston.com.

Megan Hippler writes about West Virginia humanities.

