The 5 most popular restaurants in Oak Hill, WV

Image from Espolòn Tequila / Unsplash

In south-central West Virginia on the outskirts of the United States’ newest national park, New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, is the small city of Oak Hill. Besides the national park, Oak Hill is also known for being the alleged place where country singer Hank Williams was found dead in the back of his car when his driver stopped for fuel in 1953.

Nearly seventy years later, Oak Hill has become a city worth bragging about for its own sake, and the five most popular restaurants, according to TripAdvisor users, provide visitors with an entry into the community.

Cafe One Ten

Image from Cafe One Ten's Facebook

Topping the list of the most popular restaurants in Oak Hill is Cafe One Ten, a casual restaurant focusing on generous portions of classic American and regional cuisine. Diners can choose from eighteen different burgers and sandwiches, including the blackened catfish sandwich, the fried green tomato BLT, and the Red Devil Deep Fry, a deli meat and cheese sandwich battered and deep fried. They also serve pasta dishes, breaded baskets, flatbread pizzas, meat and seafood entrees, and more. Daily specials keep the menu fresh, and smart diners will leave room for peanut butter pie or deep-fried Oreos. Cafe One Ten is located on Main Street West.

The Lost Paddle

Image from The Lost Paddle's website

From April to October, ACE Adventure Resort, an independent outdoor adventure company, offers guests a waterpark, aerial courses, aquatic activities, tours on ATVs, mountain bikes, and hiking trails, and plenty more to do in and around the New River Gorge. They’re also home to The Lost Paddle, an American-style bar and grill. Although they’re perhaps best known for their pre-set and customizable wood-fired pizzas, The Lost Paddle also offers deep-fried appetizers, chicken wings, sandwiches, and a dinner menu that include lobster mac and cheese, chicken and waffles, and shrimp and grits. They also boast a variety of local craft beers and live music every weekend throughout the summer. The Lost Paddle is located on Concho Road in the ACE Adventure Resort.

Tudor’s Biscuit World

Image from TripAdvisor

Since the first Tudor’s Biscuit World opened in Charleston, West Virginia in 1980, the franchise spread throughout the Mountain State and into southern Ohio and eastern Kentucky. It has become a reminder of home for many West Virginians. As the name suggests, Tudor’s Biscuit World is renowned for its hot, fluffy but crispy biscuits and the variety of deceptively simple breakfast sandwiches made with those biscuits. They also offer breakfast platters, sandwiches, burgers, and dinner platters, including country fried chicken, chopped steak, meatloaf, beans-and-cornbread, and more. In Oak Hill, Tudor’s Biscuit World is located on Main Street East.

El Rio Mexican Restaurant

Image from El Rio Mexican Restaurant's website

Located in the shopping center along I-19 is the Tex-Mex restaurant El Rio. With a five-page menu, El Rio offers a wide variety of fajitas, burritos, tacos, and more. The dinner specials include such best sellers as chimichangas, the enchiladas supreme, the quesadilla rellena, and Yolandas, a meal of three chicken enchiladas with rice and sides. The lunch menu is available all day but discounted between 11 am and 2 pm. It includes many Tex-Mex staples as well as combo plates. Regular drink specials are Margarita Mondays and Thirsty Thursday (for discounted beer), but other food and drink specials do happen. El Rio Mexican Restaurant is located on Mall Road.

El Bandido Mexican Restaurant

Image from El Bandido Mexican Restaurant's Facebook

Since 2018, the family-owned El Bandido Mexican Restaurant has been providing quality Mexican food to Oak Hill. Although El Bandido offers a wide variety of Mexican cuisine, most customers rave about the wide selection of alcoholic drinks and the salsa bar which offers more than ten varieties of salsa for the diners to try with their food. With a friendly staff focused on creating a good experience for the customers, frequent drink specials, Margaritas available for carryout, family packs, and $1 Taco Tuesdays, it’s little wonder they have expanded into a small chain of three restaurants throughout southern West Virginia. The original El Bandido Mexican Restaurant in Oak Hill is located on Main Street East.