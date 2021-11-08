Oak Hill, WV

The 5 most popular restaurants in Oak Hill, WV

Megan Hippler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XNlHq_0cpcvlxU00
Image from Espolòn Tequila / Unsplash

In south-central West Virginia on the outskirts of the United States’ newest national park, New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, is the small city of Oak Hill. Besides the national park, Oak Hill is also known for being the alleged place where country singer Hank Williams was found dead in the back of his car when his driver stopped for fuel in 1953.

Nearly seventy years later, Oak Hill has become a city worth bragging about for its own sake, and the five most popular restaurants, according to TripAdvisor users, provide visitors with an entry into the community.

Cafe One Ten

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u4QR5_0cpcvlxU00
Image from Cafe One Ten's Facebook

Topping the list of the most popular restaurants in Oak Hill is Cafe One Ten, a casual restaurant focusing on generous portions of classic American and regional cuisine. Diners can choose from eighteen different burgers and sandwiches, including the blackened catfish sandwich, the fried green tomato BLT, and the Red Devil Deep Fry, a deli meat and cheese sandwich battered and deep fried. They also serve pasta dishes, breaded baskets, flatbread pizzas, meat and seafood entrees, and more. Daily specials keep the menu fresh, and smart diners will leave room for peanut butter pie or deep-fried Oreos. Cafe One Ten is located on Main Street West.

The Lost Paddle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P0FcE_0cpcvlxU00
Image from The Lost Paddle's website

From April to October, ACE Adventure Resort, an independent outdoor adventure company, offers guests a waterpark, aerial courses, aquatic activities, tours on ATVs, mountain bikes, and hiking trails, and plenty more to do in and around the New River Gorge. They’re also home to The Lost Paddle, an American-style bar and grill. Although they’re perhaps best known for their pre-set and customizable wood-fired pizzas, The Lost Paddle also offers deep-fried appetizers, chicken wings, sandwiches, and a dinner menu that include lobster mac and cheese, chicken and waffles, and shrimp and grits. They also boast a variety of local craft beers and live music every weekend throughout the summer. The Lost Paddle is located on Concho Road in the ACE Adventure Resort.

Tudor’s Biscuit World

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GrYSN_0cpcvlxU00
Image from TripAdvisor

Since the first Tudor’s Biscuit World opened in Charleston, West Virginia in 1980, the franchise spread throughout the Mountain State and into southern Ohio and eastern Kentucky. It has become a reminder of home for many West Virginians. As the name suggests, Tudor’s Biscuit World is renowned for its hot, fluffy but crispy biscuits and the variety of deceptively simple breakfast sandwiches made with those biscuits. They also offer breakfast platters, sandwiches, burgers, and dinner platters, including country fried chicken, chopped steak, meatloaf, beans-and-cornbread, and more. In Oak Hill, Tudor’s Biscuit World is located on Main Street East.

El Rio Mexican Restaurant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yQdvz_0cpcvlxU00
Image from El Rio Mexican Restaurant's website

Located in the shopping center along I-19 is the Tex-Mex restaurant El Rio. With a five-page menu, El Rio offers a wide variety of fajitas, burritos, tacos, and more. The dinner specials include such best sellers as chimichangas, the enchiladas supreme, the quesadilla rellena, and Yolandas, a meal of three chicken enchiladas with rice and sides. The lunch menu is available all day but discounted between 11 am and 2 pm. It includes many Tex-Mex staples as well as combo plates. Regular drink specials are Margarita Mondays and Thirsty Thursday (for discounted beer), but other food and drink specials do happen. El Rio Mexican Restaurant is located on Mall Road.

El Bandido Mexican Restaurant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46U13w_0cpcvlxU00
Image from El Bandido Mexican Restaurant's Facebook

Since 2018, the family-owned El Bandido Mexican Restaurant has been providing quality Mexican food to Oak Hill. Although El Bandido offers a wide variety of Mexican cuisine, most customers rave about the wide selection of alcoholic drinks and the salsa bar which offers more than ten varieties of salsa for the diners to try with their food. With a friendly staff focused on creating a good experience for the customers, frequent drink specials, Margaritas available for carryout, family packs, and $1 Taco Tuesdays, it’s little wonder they have expanded into a small chain of three restaurants throughout southern West Virginia. The original El Bandido Mexican Restaurant in Oak Hill is located on Main Street East.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Megan Hippler writes about West Virginia humanities. Her work has appeared in Orion, Seamwork, and PopSugar.

Charleston, WV
508 followers

More from Megan Hippler

Moundsville, WV

The 5 most popular restaurants in Moundsville, WV

Image from Gardie Design & Social Media Marketing / Unsplash. Nestled against the Ohio River in the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia is the city of Moundsville. Named after the native Adena culture’s nearby Grace Creek Mound, Moundsville draws tourists from the tristate area for its rich history, religious sites, aerial adventure park, and, most often, the former West Virginia Penitentiary with its overnight paranormal tours.

Read full story
1 comments
Morgantown, WV

The 5 most popular restaurants near Morgantown, WV

Outside of West Virginia’s third largest city, Morgantown, is a 1700-acre manmade reservoir named Cheat Lake. The lake is a haven both for people seeking the calm of fishing, kayaking, swimming, or bobbing in an anchored boat and for thrill-seekers with jet skis or trailing motor boats on water skis and inner tubes.

Read full story
Bridgeport, WV

The 5 most popular restaurants in Bridgeport, WV

The growing city of Bridgeport in North Central West Virginia is a study of contradictions. It’s the home of the oldest Baptist church in West Virginia, possibly the oldest Protestant church west of the Allegheny Mountains, and Bridgeport is home to two 2016 Little League state champion teams. It has a covered bridge dating to 1881 and a 100-store shopping complex that draws residents from all over the region.

Read full story
2 comments
Charleston, WV

The 5 most popular restaurants in Cross Lanes, WV

Cross Lanes, West Virginia is technically not a city. As a suburb of Charleston, Cross Lanes is a census-designated place (CDP) or perhaps an edge city, a once suburban location that has become a commercial center far removed from downtown Charleston.

Read full story
3 comments
Bluefield, WV

The 5 most popular restaurants in Bluefield, West Virginia

Nestled in one of the southern tips of West Virginia is the state’s 15th most populous city, Bluefield. The area was first settled by Europeans in the early 18th century, but it did not see much growth until the discovery of what’s thought to be the largest seam of bituminous coal in the world. When the Norfolk and Western Company set up their railroad headquarters in the town, the city boomed.

Read full story
1 comments
Morgantown, WV

Morgantown, WV bans youth conversion therapy, becomes 99th U.S. community or county

The LGBTQ youth of Morgantown, West Virginia can breathe a little easier this week. Morgantown City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to ban the dangerous, discredited, pseudo-scientific practice of conversion therapy in youths.

Read full story
2 comments
Parkersburg, WV

The seven spookiest West Virginia hotels to stay in this October

While a lot of West Virginia’s most haunted locations deal with murder, torture, and untimely deaths, the tales around West Virginia’s haunted hotels mostly skip the most gruesome, exploitative, or racist connotations. Guests at these hotels report seeing or hearing the spirits of guests and employees from another time, including the builder on two occasions.

Read full story

Five Haunted Places to Visit in West Virginia

In an October loaded with pumpkin patches, autumnal drinks, costume parties, and maybe even apple bobbing, it can be easy to forget about the paranormal side of Halloween. For amateur ghost hunters, professional paranormal investigators, and even those just looking to try something new and thrilling, these five places in West Virginia have spooky tales of inexplicable occurrences.

Read full story
7 comments
Saint Albans, WV

The 5 most popular restaurants in St. Albans, West Virginia

Nestled between the Kanawha and Coal Rivers is the small city of Saint Albans, West Virginia. Although St. Albans is less than four square miles, including parts of the waterways, the compact city offers multiple festivals and events throughout the year, including the Yak Fest for kayakers, the Chili and Wing Festival, the Tour de Coal, and more. Anyone can find a reason to enjoy St. Albans with its many historical buildings, a live theater, waterfront parks, and a large number of quality restaurants.

Read full story
Charleston, WV

Seven live music events in Charleston, WV this weekend: October 8-10

This weekend in Charleston, West Virginia, Live on the Levee may have finished for the year, but the music shows no signs of slowing down. Friday evening, soul music lovers can head to The Clay Center for the latest in the Sound Checks concert series in the Susan Runyan Maier Sculpture Garden. Music will kick off at 7:30pm with Shane Meade & the Sound Trio, a soul-infused folk rock group out of Tampa, FL but led by an Elkins, West Virginia native. Headlining the evening is the five-piece blues and soul band Southern Avenue. Doors will open and the food trucks will begin serving at 6:30pm. Tickets and more information is available on The Clay Center’s website.

Read full story
Vienna, WV

The 5 most popular restaurants in Vienna, West Virginia

Straddling the Ohio River is the metropolitan area of Parkersburg-Vienna-Marietta. While Parkersburg is the fourth largest city in West Virginia and Marietta, Ohio is known for its role in the Underground Railroad and its 1500-year-old Hopewell archeological site, the third city is often overlooked.

Read full story
Charleston, WV

Five live music events in Charleston, WV this weekend: October 1-3

The music scene in Charleston, West Virginia remains eclectic this weekend. On Friday, catch the jazzy final show in the Live on the Levee concert series and/or a rockabilly, punk show on the East End. On Saturday and Sunday, try one of the multi-act shows to get even more variety in your ears.

Read full story

West Virginians will rally for reproductive rights on Saturday

On the heels of the most restrictive anti-abortion law in the nation going into effect in Texas this month, Women’s March West Virginia and other local organizations have planned a rally on the steps of the West Virginia State Capitol at 3:30 pm Saturday.

Read full story
Beckley, WV

The 5 most popular restaurants in Beckley, WV

For many people traveling along the West Virginia Turnpike in the southern portion of the state, Beckley may bring to mind high quality travel plazas and that pointy building on the side of the road.

Read full story
Charleston, WV

Five live music events in Charleston, WV this weekend: September 24-26

The music scene in Charleston, WV brings another eclectic mix of events this week for area residents and tourists alike. A heavy rock and metal outdoor concert kicks off the weekend, followed by an always fun show on the East End. Saturday starts with three funk bands playing at an outdoor beer festival on the West Side and caps off with two R&B acts in two very different settings.

Read full story
Huntington, WV

Four Huntington, WV novelists worth reading

In the media, Huntington, West Virginia rarely gets credit for the arts and cultural side to the state’s second largest city. The university town has a thriving music scene. It is home to the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, the Huntington Museum of Art, the Museum of Radio and Technology, and a historic district full of architectural wonders.

Read full story
Morgantown, WV

Morgantown could become second West Virginia city to ban conversion therapy on minors

A growing movement in West Virginia’s third largest city seeks to ban the dangerous pseudoscientific practice of conversion therapy on minors, and Morgantown city councilors are listening.

Read full story
18 comments
Shepherdstown, WV

The 5 most popular restaurants in Shepherdstown, WV

Shepherdstown, West Virginia is a small historic and artistic university town in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle. An hour outside Washington D.C. and only fifteen minutes from Martinsburg, WV, Shepherdstown provides a respite to those exploring nearby Civil War sites, including the Antietam Battlefield and Harpers Ferry. The surrounding area also hosts the Appalachian Trail, a casino, an adventure park, breweries and wineries, and the Potomac River, which allows whitewater rafting, boating, and other aquatic recreations.

Read full story
3 comments
Charleston, WV

Ten live music events in Charleston, WV this weekend: September 17-19

Charleston, West Virginia is jam packed with music events this weekend. With music ranging from metal and punk, to alt-country and blues, to jazz and blues, to Celtic punk and folk-punk, whether you want to be in a bar, a restaurant, an amphitheater, or the comfort of your own home, there's sure to be an event for you.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy