Bridgeport, WV

The 5 most popular restaurants in Bridgeport, WV

Megan Hippler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tE80d_0ccX83uD00
Image from Jon Tyson / Unsplash

The growing city of Bridgeport in North Central West Virginia is a study of contradictions. It’s the home of the oldest Baptist church in West Virginia, possibly the oldest Protestant church west of the Allegheny Mountains, and Bridgeport is home to two 2016 Little League state champion teams. It has a covered bridge dating to 1881 and a 100-store shopping complex that draws residents from all over the region.

Bridgeport is a growing city with a small-town community, and the five most popular restaurants in Bridgeport, according to TripAdvisor users, reflect an appreciation for small, locally- and family-owned businesses and International cuisine.

Mia Margherita

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I4GrM_0ccX83uD00
Image from Mia Margherita's Facebook

For those looking for a little coal with their dinner experience, Mia Margherita claim they are the first and only independent coal-fired pizzeria in West Virginia. By making their pizzas the way the food was originally made in the United States, Mia Margherita boasts about their crispier, more textured crusts. They also offer coal-fired wings and flatbreads. If coal is not a selling point for some diners, they can still enjoy plenty of Italian comfort food with pastas, hoagies, paninis, premium salads, the signature pepperoni fried potatoes, and more. Mia Margherita is located on Conference Center Way in Charles Pointe Commons.

Oliverio’s Ristorante

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LCeKy_0ccX83uD00
Image from Oliverio’s Ristorante's website

The second most popular restaurant in Bridgeport is another place that focuses on Italian cuisine: Oliverio’s Ristorante. Opening in 1966 as “Sonny’s Restaurant” with twenty-three chairs, this family-owned restaurant now has capacity for more than 200 patrons. In its fifty-five years of operation, Oliverio’s Ristorante has provided quality Italian food, including the ever-popular chicken marsala, chicken olio, and Sicilian trio. Other entrée options include pizza, hoagies, specialty pastas, and beef, chicken, seafood, or veal dishes either with or without pasta. They also have an associated banquet hall for large catered events. In Bridgeport, Oliverio’s Ristorante is located on East Main Street.

Meagher’s Irish Pub

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2orrvD_0ccX83uD00
Meagher’s Irish Pub's website

For a different sort of European cuisine, Meagher’s Irish Pub blends the owner’s ancestral history with “traditional Irish/American fare, New Celtic cuisine and plenty of Irish ale and whiskey” into a place people can gather and socialize. This family-owned restaurant offers a variety of classic pub fare as well as Irish-themed dishes like Irish nachos, Dubliner pub chips, shepherd’s pie, bangers and mash, Celtic fish and chips, Irish potato pancakes, and more. The weekend brunch menu also offers Celtic knots, potato dishes, and unique options like French toast casserole, breakfast mac (and cheese), and a “Morning After Burger.” Alcohol options are plentiful, with over fifty beers and ciders plus seasonal cocktails. Meagher’s Irish Pub is located on Betten Court.

El Rincon Mexican Restaurant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yJmVA_0ccX83uD00
Image from El Rincon Mexican Restaurant's Facebook

Continuing on a tour of international cuisine, the fourth most popular restaurant in Bridgeport is El Rincon Mexican Restaurant. Since 1993, this locally-owned restaurant has been providing Bridgeport with Mexican classics and combo meals for lunch and dinner. Order the Burritos El Rincon for two steak tip burritos or choose the Special El Rincon for one steak tip burrito, one chicken burrito, beans, and rice. Other Special Dinner plates include chimichangas, taco salad, carnitas, taquitos, enchiladas, and many more. One-liter growlers of margarita are also available for purchase to-go, following the Alcohol Beverage Control Commissioners restrictions. El Rincon Mexican Restaurant is located on Gabriel’s Plaza.

Ali's Mediterranean Cuisine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WLeXJ_0ccX83uD00
Image from Ali's Mediterranean Cuisine's Facebook

It’s not often people rave about a restaurant’s salads, but the place rounding out the list of most popular restaurants in Bridgeport certainly does. Ali’s Mediterranean Cuisine is known for fresh made-to-order food, friendly service, and astonishing service speed. This locally-owned fast casual restaurant has patrons order at a counter and offers kabobs, gyros, sandwiches, falafel, soup, shawarma, and more. Wise diners will save room for the flaky baklava. Ali’s Mediterranean Cuisine is located on Thompson Drive.

