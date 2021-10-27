Morgantown, WV

The 5 most popular restaurants near Morgantown, WV

Megan Hippler
Image from Nick Karvounis / Unsplash

Outside of West Virginia’s third largest city, Morgantown, is a 1700-acre manmade reservoir named Cheat Lake. The lake is a haven both for people seeking the calm of fishing, kayaking, swimming, or bobbing in an anchored boat and for thrill-seekers with jet skis or trailing motor boats on water skis and inner tubes.

The surrounding community is also known as Cheat Lake. Of the 50 largest cities and communities in West Virginia in 2020, Cheat Lake came third in terms of population growth in the ten years prior. Although close to Morgantown, Cheat Lake has its own community culture and its own businesses drawing new residents and tourists alike.

The five most popular restaurants in Cheat Lake, according to TripAdvisor users, focus on quality American and Italian cuisines, offered in unique ways or settings.

Apple Annie's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tE0Ef_0cbSSS6i00
Image from Apple Annie's Facebook

Topping the list of most popular restaurants in Cheat Lake is Apple Annie’s, a bakery and cafe just off the interstate. The bakery side offers full-size pies and cakes as well as individual or a half-dozen cookies, muffins, scones, donuts, and more. The restaurant serves breakfast classics like pancakes, French toast, omelets, and breakfast platters until 11 a.m. Other food options include pizza, burgers, sandwiches, soups and salads, and meat entrees such as apple glazed chicken and smothered beef tips. Apple Annie’s is located on Mid Atlantic Drive.

Lake House Restaurant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dDTUl_0cbSSS6i00
Image from TripAdvisor

On the waterfront of Cheat Lake, at the Sunset Beach Marina, hungry diners can find Lake House Restaurant. The mission of this large indoor-outdoor restaurant is to urge people to slow down and take pleasure in the simple act of eating high quality food while overlooking the mountainous lake. The food is a mix of American classics, like burgers, steaks, and ribs, with Italian specialties, like handmade ravioli or pasta with the chef’s special sauces. There are also plenty of seafood options available for anyone wanting to lean into the waterfront atmosphere. Lake House Restaurant is located on Sunset Beach Road.

Fat Angelo’s Pizzeria

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lYoR1_0cbSSS6i00
Image from Fat Angelo's Pizzeria's website

As the name suggests, Fat Angelo’s Pizzeria focuses on making pizzas to order and making them well. Since 2008, this regional chain of seven restaurants has offered traditional, build-your-own, and specialty pizzas, such as buffalo chicken, loco taco, zinger pie, and The Mountaineer with its combination of chicken, bacon, potato chips, cheese and ranch dressing. Besides pizza, Fat Angelo’s Pizzeria also offers hoagies, Stromboli, wings, specialty pasta dishes, and more. A variety of dough-based desserts are also available including the decadent honey dough balls. Fat Angelo’s Pizzeria is located on Ashebrooke Square.

Ruby & Ketchy’s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24aSpD_0cbSSS6i00
Image from TripAdvisor

Since 1958, Ruby & Ketchy’s has been providing Cheat Lake with quality American cuisine. This family-style restaurant is a step back in time with its wood paneled walls and booths and the sleek, high lunch counter. Breakfast, served until 11:30 a.m., has the expected combo platters and sides as well as buckwheat pancakes, chipped beef, home baked jumbo cinnamon rolls, and the BLT English muffin. The omelets are served all-day, or patrons can choose from burgers, sandwiches, meat and seafood entrees, and more. Wise diners will save room for a slice of the customer-favorite coconut cream pie. Ruby & Ketchy’s is located on Cheat Road.

Fox’s Pizza Den

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hlbCL_0cbSSS6i00
Image from Fox's Pizza Den's website

Rounding out the most popular restaurants in Cheat Lake is the franchise Fox’s Pizza Den. Named for Jim Fox, the man who opened the first Fox’s Pizza Den in Pennsylvania with $500, a leased room, and salvaged equipment, Fox’s Pizza Den now has more than 200 locations in 25 states. While the name suggests the classic and gourmet pizza should be the big draw for customers, this restaurant also offers Stromboli, hoagies, and “wedgies,” sandwiches made with wedges of pizza dough instead of bread. For dessert, choose from pizza brownies, pizza cookies, or cinnamon sticks. In Cheat Lake, Fox’s Pizza Den is located on Cheat Road.

Megan Hippler writes about West Virginia humanities. Her work has appeared in Orion, Seamwork, and PopSugar.

