Morgantown, WV

Morgantown, WV bans youth conversion therapy, becomes 99th U.S. community or county

Megan Hippler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eD83o_0cXi16EL00
Image from Diego Perez Vazquez / Unsplash

The LGBTQ youth of Morgantown, West Virginia can breathe a little easier this week.

Morgantown City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to ban the dangerous, discredited, pseudo-scientific practice of conversion therapy in youths.

The amendment to the city’s ordinances bans licensed medical practitioners or mental health providers from intentionally trying to change a minor’s sexual orientation or gender identity as part of their medical care.

“We know that at best conversion therapy doesn't work, it's ineffective, and at worst it can be deadly for LGBTQ people, especially young people,” Mollie Kennedy of the ACLU of West Virginia told the Council Tuesday night, “so I think all around this is just a really important step in the right direction.”

The majority of accredited health organizations in the United States and Cornell University’s literary review of 47 peer-reviewed studies conclude that conversion therapy is unsuccessful. It does not change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. Instead, participants, even those who undergo the practice willingly, are left with increased rates of suicide, depression, anxiety, intimacy issues, and self-harm.

With the passage of the amendment, Morgantown becomes the second city in West Virginia to pass such a ban, after the state’s largest city, Charleston, passed an ordinance in August. Morgantown also becomes the 99th American municipality, community, or county to have some form of conversion therapy ban passed, but a decision in 2020 by the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals overturned any local bans in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama.

Twenty U.S. states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico have some form of restriction on conversion therapy, ranging from the prohibition of state funds being used for conversion therapy in minors to Washington D.C.’s ban that includes adults under guardianship or conservatorship arrangements.

Fairness West Virginia, a civil advocacy group for LGBT West Virginians, has been sponsoring a bill at the State Legislature calling for a state-wide ban on licensed health providers practicing conversion therapy in minors. The passage of the Youth Mental Health Protection Act would allow for harsher penalties for medical practitioners found in violation of the law, including the loss of their medical license. Counties and municipalities do not have the power to revoke medical licenses.

A state-wide ban would also provide further protections for the LGBTQ youth in Morgantown. This week’s amendment to the city’s ordinances only affects medical practitioners within the city limits, which is certainly a victory for West Virginia’s third largest city, but determined parents or guardians would only need to find a willing practitioner in the next town or suburb. If Morgantown’s ordinance is similar to Charleston’s, it also does not restrict medical practitioners and mental health providers from speaking openly about their views on conversion therapy, offering additional information of their choosing, or providing referrals to practitioners who can attempt conversion therapy as part of their medical care without facing a fine.

Still, Morgantown’s ordinance is a victory for the LGBTQ community.

“This is about protecting the wellbeing and mental health of vulnerable children,” Andrew Schneider, executive director of Fairness West Virginia said. “Survivors are typically left with years of trauma to overcome, stemming from an unscientific practice they never had a choice to receive. LGBTQ kids are worthy of love and support just the way they are, and this law affirms that.”

With a state-wide ban in the Mountain State likely to take some time, Fairness West Virginia encourages anyone who would like to see conversion therapy banned in their communities to reach out for support and guidance.

Now that West Virginia’s first and third largest cities with youth conversion therapy bans in their books, perhaps it’s time for people to turn their attention to Number Two: Huntington.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Megan Hippler writes about West Virginia humanities. Her work has appeared in Orion, Seamwork, and PopSugar.

Charleston, WV
466 followers

More from Megan Hippler

Bridgeport, WV

The 5 most popular restaurants in Bridgeport, WV

The growing city of Bridgeport in North Central West Virginia is a study of contradictions. It’s the home of the oldest Baptist church in West Virginia, possibly the oldest Protestant church west of the Allegheny Mountains, and Bridgeport is home to two 2016 Little League state champion teams. It has a covered bridge dating to 1881 and a 100-store shopping complex that draws residents from all over the region.

Read full story
1 comments
Charleston, WV

The 5 most popular restaurants in Cross Lanes, WV

Cross Lanes, West Virginia is technically not a city. As a suburb of Charleston, Cross Lanes is a census-designated place (CDP) or perhaps an edge city, a once suburban location that has become a commercial center far removed from downtown Charleston.

Read full story
3 comments
Bluefield, WV

The 5 most popular restaurants in Bluefield, West Virginia

Nestled in one of the southern tips of West Virginia is the state’s 15th most populous city, Bluefield. The area was first settled by Europeans in the early 18th century, but it did not see much growth until the discovery of what’s thought to be the largest seam of bituminous coal in the world. When the Norfolk and Western Company set up their railroad headquarters in the town, the city boomed.

Read full story
1 comments
Parkersburg, WV

The seven spookiest West Virginia hotels to stay in this October

While a lot of West Virginia’s most haunted locations deal with murder, torture, and untimely deaths, the tales around West Virginia’s haunted hotels mostly skip the most gruesome, exploitative, or racist connotations. Guests at these hotels report seeing or hearing the spirits of guests and employees from another time, including the builder on two occasions.

Read full story

Five Haunted Places to Visit in West Virginia

In an October loaded with pumpkin patches, autumnal drinks, costume parties, and maybe even apple bobbing, it can be easy to forget about the paranormal side of Halloween. For amateur ghost hunters, professional paranormal investigators, and even those just looking to try something new and thrilling, these five places in West Virginia have spooky tales of inexplicable occurrences.

Read full story
6 comments
Saint Albans, WV

The 5 most popular restaurants in St. Albans, West Virginia

Nestled between the Kanawha and Coal Rivers is the small city of Saint Albans, West Virginia. Although St. Albans is less than four square miles, including parts of the waterways, the compact city offers multiple festivals and events throughout the year, including the Yak Fest for kayakers, the Chili and Wing Festival, the Tour de Coal, and more. Anyone can find a reason to enjoy St. Albans with its many historical buildings, a live theater, waterfront parks, and a large number of quality restaurants.

Read full story
Charleston, WV

Seven live music events in Charleston, WV this weekend: October 8-10

This weekend in Charleston, West Virginia, Live on the Levee may have finished for the year, but the music shows no signs of slowing down. Friday evening, soul music lovers can head to The Clay Center for the latest in the Sound Checks concert series in the Susan Runyan Maier Sculpture Garden. Music will kick off at 7:30pm with Shane Meade & the Sound Trio, a soul-infused folk rock group out of Tampa, FL but led by an Elkins, West Virginia native. Headlining the evening is the five-piece blues and soul band Southern Avenue. Doors will open and the food trucks will begin serving at 6:30pm. Tickets and more information is available on The Clay Center’s website.

Read full story
Vienna, WV

The 5 most popular restaurants in Vienna, West Virginia

Straddling the Ohio River is the metropolitan area of Parkersburg-Vienna-Marietta. While Parkersburg is the fourth largest city in West Virginia and Marietta, Ohio is known for its role in the Underground Railroad and its 1500-year-old Hopewell archeological site, the third city is often overlooked.

Read full story
Charleston, WV

Five live music events in Charleston, WV this weekend: October 1-3

The music scene in Charleston, West Virginia remains eclectic this weekend. On Friday, catch the jazzy final show in the Live on the Levee concert series and/or a rockabilly, punk show on the East End. On Saturday and Sunday, try one of the multi-act shows to get even more variety in your ears.

Read full story

West Virginians will rally for reproductive rights on Saturday

On the heels of the most restrictive anti-abortion law in the nation going into effect in Texas this month, Women’s March West Virginia and other local organizations have planned a rally on the steps of the West Virginia State Capitol at 3:30 pm Saturday.

Read full story
Beckley, WV

The 5 most popular restaurants in Beckley, WV

For many people traveling along the West Virginia Turnpike in the southern portion of the state, Beckley may bring to mind high quality travel plazas and that pointy building on the side of the road.

Read full story
Charleston, WV

Five live music events in Charleston, WV this weekend: September 24-26

The music scene in Charleston, WV brings another eclectic mix of events this week for area residents and tourists alike. A heavy rock and metal outdoor concert kicks off the weekend, followed by an always fun show on the East End. Saturday starts with three funk bands playing at an outdoor beer festival on the West Side and caps off with two R&B acts in two very different settings.

Read full story
Huntington, WV

Four Huntington, WV novelists worth reading

In the media, Huntington, West Virginia rarely gets credit for the arts and cultural side to the state’s second largest city. The university town has a thriving music scene. It is home to the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, the Huntington Museum of Art, the Museum of Radio and Technology, and a historic district full of architectural wonders.

Read full story
Morgantown, WV

Morgantown could become second West Virginia city to ban conversion therapy on minors

A growing movement in West Virginia’s third largest city seeks to ban the dangerous pseudoscientific practice of conversion therapy on minors, and Morgantown city councilors are listening.

Read full story
18 comments
Shepherdstown, WV

The 5 most popular restaurants in Shepherdstown, WV

Shepherdstown, West Virginia is a small historic and artistic university town in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle. An hour outside Washington D.C. and only fifteen minutes from Martinsburg, WV, Shepherdstown provides a respite to those exploring nearby Civil War sites, including the Antietam Battlefield and Harpers Ferry. The surrounding area also hosts the Appalachian Trail, a casino, an adventure park, breweries and wineries, and the Potomac River, which allows whitewater rafting, boating, and other aquatic recreations.

Read full story
3 comments
Charleston, WV

Ten live music events in Charleston, WV this weekend: September 17-19

Charleston, West Virginia is jam packed with music events this weekend. With music ranging from metal and punk, to alt-country and blues, to jazz and blues, to Celtic punk and folk-punk, whether you want to be in a bar, a restaurant, an amphitheater, or the comfort of your own home, there's sure to be an event for you.

Read full story
Charleston, WV

Four Charleston, WV novelists worth reading

If you attended school in West Virginia, maybe you reached into the depths of your memory and pulled out Pearl S. Buck or Homer H. Hickham, but can you name a third?. Readers who have stumbled across the works of a West Virginia novelist may know the pride in reading something a West Virginian has written.

Read full story
Martinsburg, WV

The 5 most popular restaurants in Martinsburg, WV

Established during the American Revolutionary War, Martinsburg is currently the largest city in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. With a history steeped in wars, railroads, and the cinema, most tourists come to Martinsburg to tour the historic districts and buildings. As part of the Hagerstown, Maryland metro area and one end of Maryland’s commuter rail line to Washington, DC, Martinsburg continues to grow, offering tourists and residents amenities often found in cities much larger.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy