Vienna, WV

The 5 most popular restaurants in Vienna, West Virginia

Megan Hippler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GuDw7_0cG5l6rL00
Image from Helena Lopes / Unsplash

Straddling the Ohio River is the metropolitan area of Parkersburg-Vienna-Marietta. While Parkersburg is the fourth largest city in West Virginia and Marietta, Ohio is known for its role in the Underground Railroad and its 1500-year-old Hopewell archeological site, the third city is often overlooked.

Originally a 5000-acre land grant to a Revolutionary War veteran and named for a battle in Vienna, New Jersey, Vienna, West Virginia is the smallest of the three cities. Geographically, it sits between Parkersburg and Marietta, making it a prime place for locals who want to try new places.

The most popular restaurants in Vienna, according to TripAdvisor users, have two familiar chain restaurants, two hibachi-style restaurants, and one popular to-go eatery.

CJ’s Kitchen and Marketplace

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BBwRM_0cG5l6rL00
Image from CJ’s Kitchen and Marketplace's Facebook

Established in 2011 as CJ’s Italian Kitchen, this top-rated restaurant focuses on high quality Italian food. After closing during the Covid-19 restrictions in early 2020, the restaurant reopened under its new name as a take-out only establishment with a marketplace of unique salads and “heat and eat” items, such as soups and pasta dishes. The full menu focuses on their renowned, fully customizable woodfire pizzas, though they also offer salads, sandwiches, wings, garlic bread, and pasta dishes, including shrimp scampi and chicken parmesan. To keep things novel, the restaurant has daily specials and often adds new items to the marketplace. Although they have not ruled out reopening as a dine-in establishment at some point, for now, patrons can call ahead to order or stop in to see what the chef is creating on any given day. CJ’s Kitchen and Marketplace is located on Covington Way.

Chik-fil-A

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lsCrx_0cG5l6rL00
Image from Chik-fil-A's website

The second most popular restaurant in Vienna, according to TripAdvisor users, is the fast food chain restaurant, Chik-fil-A. With more than 2,700 restaurants in the 47 U.S. states, Washington D.C., and Canada, Chik-fil-A has had plenty of opportunities to perfect their chicken sandwich meals and their famous frosted lemonade. Chik-fil-A is also known for creating policies and making donations through its charitable foundation that follow the late founder’s strict Southern Baptist beliefs, most notably donating to organizations that work to restrict LGBTQ rights. The corporation has since said they will focus donations on charities tackling homelessness, hunger, and education. In Vienna, Chik-fil-A is located on Grand Central Avenue.

Fusion

With five locations across three states, Fusion offers patrons a wide variety of Asian cuisine. Those who choose to sit on the hibachi side of the restaurant will get to watch the chefs put on a show as they cook the meals right at the table. On the other side of the restaurant, diners can choose from fresh sushi or large Singapore, Malaysian, Indonesian, and Thai entrees. Alcoholic drink specials run every day and Happy Hour specials are available from 5 to 7 pm Sunday through Thursday. Take-out is also available. In Vienna, Fusion is located on Grand Central Avenue.

Tokyo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i2CPT_0cG5l6rL00
Image from Tokyo's Facebook

Despite the restaurant’s name, the branch of Tokyo in Vienna provides patrons with both Japanese and Thai cuisine. Patrons can choose from a hibachi table with the entertainment of the hibachi chef or a regular table where they can order sushi, sashimi, curry, soup, salad, and more. Rather than focus on dinner plates or large entrees, Tokyo focuses on providing a wide variety of sushi and rolls for low prices. Lunch specials are also available. In Vienna, Tokyo is located on Grand Central Avenue.

Panera Bread

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aSHgW_0cG5l6rL00
Image from Panera Bread's website

Another chain restaurant rounds out TripAdvisor users favorite restaurants in Vienna. The combination fast casual restaurant and bakery at Panera Bread provides patrons with breakfast, lunch, or dinner. The bakery offers pastries, bagels, muffins, and sweets, while the main menu focuses on salads, soups, sandwiches, pastas, and most recently, pizza. The menu often has minor changes or additions with the seasons and has options to combine items into a single meal. Panera Bread is also known across the nation for its free Wi-fi. In Vienna, Panera Bread is located on Grand Central Avenue.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Megan Hippler writes about humanities, science, and the intersection of the two. Her work has appeared in Orion, Seamwork, and PopSugar. Her Quora answers have been read by over half a million people.

Charleston, WV
411 followers

More from Megan Hippler

Five Haunted Places to Visit in West Virginia

In an October loaded with pumpkin patches, autumnal drinks, costume parties, and maybe even apple bobbing, it can be easy to forget about the paranormal side of Halloween. For amateur ghost hunters, professional paranormal investigators, and even those just looking to try something new and thrilling, these five places in West Virginia have spooky tales of inexplicable occurrences.

Read full story
5 comments
Saint Albans, WV

The 5 most popular restaurants in St. Albans, West Virginia

Nestled between the Kanawha and Coal Rivers is the small city of Saint Albans, West Virginia. Although St. Albans is less than four square miles, including parts of the waterways, the compact city offers multiple festivals and events throughout the year, including the Yak Fest for kayakers, the Chili and Wing Festival, the Tour de Coal, and more. Anyone can find a reason to enjoy St. Albans with its many historical buildings, a live theater, waterfront parks, and a large number of quality restaurants.

Read full story
Charleston, WV

Seven live music events in Charleston, WV this weekend: October 8-10

This weekend in Charleston, West Virginia, Live on the Levee may have finished for the year, but the music shows no signs of slowing down. Friday evening, soul music lovers can head to The Clay Center for the latest in the Sound Checks concert series in the Susan Runyan Maier Sculpture Garden. Music will kick off at 7:30pm with Shane Meade & the Sound Trio, a soul-infused folk rock group out of Tampa, FL but led by an Elkins, West Virginia native. Headlining the evening is the five-piece blues and soul band Southern Avenue. Doors will open and the food trucks will begin serving at 6:30pm. Tickets and more information is available on The Clay Center’s website.

Read full story
Charleston, WV

Five live music events in Charleston, WV this weekend: October 1-3

The music scene in Charleston, West Virginia remains eclectic this weekend. On Friday, catch the jazzy final show in the Live on the Levee concert series and/or a rockabilly, punk show on the East End. On Saturday and Sunday, try one of the multi-act shows to get even more variety in your ears.

Read full story

West Virginians will rally for reproductive rights on Saturday

On the heels of the most restrictive anti-abortion law in the nation going into effect in Texas this month, Women’s March West Virginia and other local organizations have planned a rally on the steps of the West Virginia State Capitol at 3:30 pm Saturday.

Read full story
Beckley, WV

The 5 most popular restaurants in Beckley, WV

For many people traveling along the West Virginia Turnpike in the southern portion of the state, Beckley may bring to mind high quality travel plazas and that pointy building on the side of the road.

Read full story
Charleston, WV

Five live music events in Charleston, WV this weekend: September 24-26

The music scene in Charleston, WV brings another eclectic mix of events this week for area residents and tourists alike. A heavy rock and metal outdoor concert kicks off the weekend, followed by an always fun show on the East End. Saturday starts with three funk bands playing at an outdoor beer festival on the West Side and caps off with two R&B acts in two very different settings.

Read full story
Huntington, WV

Four Huntington, WV novelists worth reading

In the media, Huntington, West Virginia rarely gets credit for the arts and cultural side to the state’s second largest city. The university town has a thriving music scene. It is home to the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, the Huntington Museum of Art, the Museum of Radio and Technology, and a historic district full of architectural wonders.

Read full story
Morgantown, WV

Morgantown could become second West Virginia city to ban conversion therapy on minors

A growing movement in West Virginia’s third largest city seeks to ban the dangerous pseudoscientific practice of conversion therapy on minors, and Morgantown city councilors are listening.

Read full story
18 comments
Shepherdstown, WV

The 5 most popular restaurants in Shepherdstown, WV

Shepherdstown, West Virginia is a small historic and artistic university town in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle. An hour outside Washington D.C. and only fifteen minutes from Martinsburg, WV, Shepherdstown provides a respite to those exploring nearby Civil War sites, including the Antietam Battlefield and Harpers Ferry. The surrounding area also hosts the Appalachian Trail, a casino, an adventure park, breweries and wineries, and the Potomac River, which allows whitewater rafting, boating, and other aquatic recreations.

Read full story
3 comments
Charleston, WV

Ten live music events in Charleston, WV this weekend: September 17-19

Charleston, West Virginia is jam packed with music events this weekend. With music ranging from metal and punk, to alt-country and blues, to jazz and blues, to Celtic punk and folk-punk, whether you want to be in a bar, a restaurant, an amphitheater, or the comfort of your own home, there's sure to be an event for you.

Read full story
Charleston, WV

Four Charleston, WV novelists worth reading

If you attended school in West Virginia, maybe you reached into the depths of your memory and pulled out Pearl S. Buck or Homer H. Hickham, but can you name a third?. Readers who have stumbled across the works of a West Virginia novelist may know the pride in reading something a West Virginian has written.

Read full story
Martinsburg, WV

The 5 most popular restaurants in Martinsburg, WV

Established during the American Revolutionary War, Martinsburg is currently the largest city in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. With a history steeped in wars, railroads, and the cinema, most tourists come to Martinsburg to tour the historic districts and buildings. As part of the Hagerstown, Maryland metro area and one end of Maryland’s commuter rail line to Washington, DC, Martinsburg continues to grow, offering tourists and residents amenities often found in cities much larger.

Read full story
5 comments
Charleston, WV

Six live music events in Charleston, WV this weekend: September 10-12

From folk bands and singer-songwriters to punk rock and metalcore, the variety of music continues to provide in Charleston, WV. With one fully outdoor event and one with socially-distanced seating available, Charlestonians can make informed choices about their health and safety. As Mountain Stage has stated, “We know that not everyone is ready to get back to live events – and that’s totally understandable. We’ll be here for you when you’re ready.”

Read full story
2 comments
Fairmont, WV

The 5 most popular restaurants in Fairmont, WV

“The Pepperoni Roll Capital of the World” is in Central West Virginia. Visitors don’t have to spend a lot of time in West Virginia to find out how serious residents are about the official state food, the pepperoni roll. According to WV Tourism, the pepperoni roll was likely first commercially produced around 1927 when an Italian immigrant left the coal mines to open Country Club Bakery in the Fairmont area and provided miners with portable, hearty, and quick-to-eat lunches.

Read full story
1 comments
Charleston, WV

Two live music events in Charleston, WV this weekend: September 3-5, 2021

As residents of Charleston, West Virginia plan out their Labor Day weekend, they may be selecting the perfect hot dogs for the grill, hitting the swimming pools one last time, or getting the most of their white pants.

Read full story
2 comments
Charleston, WV

Live music events in Charleston, WV this weekend: August 26-29, 2021

This weekend, Charleston, West Virginia has six live music events in sculpture gardens, riverfront amphitheaters, and bars. With genres range from soul and R&B to rock and horror, something ought to catch any music lover’s interest.

Read full story
1 comments
Charleston, WV

Six live music events in Charleston, WV this weekend: August 20-22, 2021

The music scene in Charleston, West Virginia this weekend is full of Americana. Sometimes the music veers closer to country. Other times it’s more folk or more rock. With a variety of solo acts and bands, both locals and out-of-towners, in bars, auditoriums, and outdoors, one of these shows might catch your attention.

Read full story
Clarksburg, WV

The 5 most popular restaurants in Clarksburg, WV

As cases of the delta variant of Covid-19 continues to grow across the United States, restaurant-patrons are again faced with difficult choices about supporting their favorite restaurants.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy